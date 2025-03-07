Aquaculture Vaccines Market Poised for Significant Growth Amid Expanding Fish Farming and Technological Advancements
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Vaccine Type (Inactivated Vaccine, Attenuated Live Vaccine, DNA Vaccine, Others), By Route of Administration, By Species, By Application, By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 07, 2025 ) The Aquaculture Vaccines Market Size is valued at 428.77 Million in 2023 and is predicted to reach 988.52 Million by the year 2031 at a 11.26 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Aquaculture Vaccines Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global aquaculture vaccines market are:
• Growing need in aquaculture for disease prevention
• Growing consumer demand for seafood and fish increases
• Growing investments in health management for aquaculture
The following are the primary obstacles to the aquaculture vaccines market's expansion:
• High cost of vaccines
• Strict regulatory compliance
• Limited awareness
Future expansion opportunities for the global aquaculture vaccines market include:
• Growing knowledge of seafood safety among consumers
• Growing aquaculture industries
• Technological advancements
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The aquaculture vaccines industry is rising due to increasing demand for seafood and rising disposable income.
• The market for aquaculture vaccines is driven by rising disease prevention needs, worries about antibiotic resistance, and developments in vaccination technology.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high cost of vaccines and strict regulations.
Market Analysis:
Aquaculture vaccines are in high demand because more fish farms need to keep their fish healthy, more people around the world are eating seafood, and worries about antibiotic tolerance are growing. Moreover, government rules that support safe aquaculture and progress in vaccine technology also help the market grow.
Vaccine use is also growing in aquaculture because industrial fish farms are growing, more money is being put into managing the health of aquatic animals, and climate change is having an effect on fish diseases.
List of Prominent Players in the Aquaculture Vaccines Market:
• Pharmaq AS (Zoetis, LLC)
• Merck Animal Health (Merck & Co., Inc.)
• KoVax Ltd. (Part of Phibro Animal Health)
• Hipra
• Tecnovax SA
• Veterquimica S.A.
• Nisseiken Co. Ltd.
• Virbac S.A.
• Elanco
• Kyoritsuseiyaku Corporation
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Rahway, N.J., and Merck Animal Health, also known as MSD Animal Health outside of the US and Canada, announced today that it has expanded the recently USDA-approved NOBIVAC® NXT vaccine platform to include a best-in-class solution to protect cats against feline leukaemia virus (FeLV), one of the most prevalent feline infectious diseases.
• In February 2025, S&P Global Animal Health named the injectable formulation of BRAVECTO® the 2024 Best New Companion Animal Product. This announcement was made by Merck Animal Health, a division of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, N.J., USA. It provides more flea and tick protection than any other systemic treatment presently available. It is the first and only parasiticide that can protect dogs against fleas and ticks for a whole year with a single dose.
• In January 2025, Zoetis Inc. announced that, after submitting a supplement to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), it has revised the U.S. label for Librela® (bedinvetmab injectable).
Aquaculture Vaccines Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Need in Aquaculture for Disease Prevention
The market for aquaculture vaccines is being driven by the growing need to prevent disease in aquaculture, as bacterial, viral, and parasitic infection outbreaks are posing a threat to fish health and farm productivity.
Moreover, vaccines provide a sustainable, antibiotic-free alternative that enhances fish quality and lowers financial losses. Governments and industry participants are investing in vaccination programs and cutting-edge immunization technology as aquaculture production grows globally, which is propelling market expansion even faster.
Challenges: High Cost of Vaccines
The high cost of vaccine development, production, and administration is impeding the market’s expansion for aquaculture vaccines. For small-scale fish farmers, vaccines are expensive due to increased costs associated with advanced research and development, clinical trials, and regulatory authorization.
Additionally, costs are also increased by the need for specialized equipment, cold chain storage, and expert staff. Moreover, even though the need for disease prevention is growing, widespread adoption is hampered by limited awareness and a preference for less expensive options like antibiotics, which slows market expansion.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American aquaculture vaccines market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is a result of strict regulations encouraging antibiotic-free aquaculture, growing disease outbreaks in fish farming, and expanding seafood consumption.
Additionally, government assistance for sustainable fish farming, significant R&D expenditures, and developments in vaccination technology all contribute to the market’s growth. Furthermore, the expansion of commercial aquaculture operations, the presence of significant biopharmaceutical firms, and the rising demand for premium seafood are also driving the region's growth.
Segmentation of Aquaculture Vaccines Market-
By Vaccine Type-
• Inactivated Vaccine
• Attenuated Live Vaccine
• DNA Vaccine
• Others
By Application-
• Bacterial Infection
• Viral Infections,
• Combined Bacterial and Viral Infections
• Others
By Route of Administration-
• Immersion Vaccines
• Injection Vaccines
• Oral Vaccines
By Species-
• Salmon
• Seabass and Seabream
• Tilapia
• Trout
• Turbot
• Carp
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
