Global Automotive Semiconductor Market Size, Industry Analysis and Report 2024-2031
Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031
Global Automotive Semiconductor Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
Expanding Automotive Industry Drives Semiconductor Market Growth
In the automotive sector, semiconductors play a crucial role in ensuring fail-safe systems, managing electronic control units (ECUs), and supporting fault-tolerant mechanisms. These components detect and respond to vehicle errors, such as issues with the accelerator, anti-lock brake system, and lighting malfunctions, by communicating with microcontrollers and safety systems.
For instance, when a vehicle loses traction on snow-covered roads, sensors and semiconductor devices detect the incident and activate anti-lock braking systems (ABS) when the driver applies the brakes, enhancing safety.
As automobiles become more advanced with features like autonomous driving, connected vehicles, and electrification, the demand for automotive semiconductors is expected to surge. The rapid growth of the automotive industry will further accelerate semiconductor market expansion during the forecast period.
Market Segments
• By Vehicle Type (Passenger Vehicle, Light Weight Vehicle, Heavy Weight Vehicle, Others)
• By Application (Chassis, Power Electronics, Safety, Body Electronics, Others)
• By Component (Processor, Sensor, Memory Devices, Integrated Circuits, Discrete Power Devices)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Surging Automotive Production Fuels Asia-Pacific Semiconductor Market Growth
The Asia-Pacific automotive semiconductor market is expanding rapidly, driven by increased automobile manufacturing and strategic partnerships between automotive OEMs and semiconductor manufacturers. While cost and fuel efficiency were once primary concerns for buyers, the growing demand for comfort, luxury, and advanced vehicle technology is now shaping purchasing decisions. As global automakers focus on luxury and semi-luxury vehicles, the integration of electronic components is increasing, further boosting the region's automotive semiconductor market.
The rising adoption of electric vehicles (EVs) is a key driver of market growth, prompting automakers to accelerate innovation in self-driving and connected vehicles. Factors such as technological advancements, consumer interest in autonomous driving, and regulatory policies will significantly influence the trajectory of fully autonomous vehicles.
China remains a dominant force in the Asia-Pacific automotive semiconductor market, thanks to its emphasis on vehicle safety, in-car entertainment, and navigation systems. According to the IEA, domestic OEMs control 94% of the Chinese EV market, with government mandates requiring 10% of new vehicle sales to be electric or hybrid.
Additionally, China’s manufacturers are focusing on GHG emission reduction by optimizing powertrain designs and developing lightweight, high-performance systems, further accelerating semiconductor demand in the region.
Key Market Players
• NXP Semiconductor NV,
• Infineon Technologies AG,
• Renesas Electronics Corporation,
• STMicroelectronics NV,
• Toshiba Corporation,
• Texas Instrument Inc.,
• Robert Bosch GmbH,
• Micron Technology,
• Onsemi (Semiconductor Components Industries LLC)
• Analog Devices Inc.
