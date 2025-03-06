Global Power Semiconductor Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to US$ 171,709 million by 2031
Global Power Semiconductor Market is growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 06, 2025 ) Global Power Semiconductor Market reached US$ 56,155 million in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to US$ 171,709 million by 2031. The market is growing at a CAGR of 15.0% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/power-semiconductor-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Power Semiconductors in Automobiles and Consumer Electronics Fuels Market Growth
Power semiconductors are essential components in consumer electronics such as video game consoles, televisions, and smartwatches. However, their demand is particularly high in the automotive sector, especially in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs), which require significantly more semiconductors than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
As the adoption of HEVs and EVs continues to accelerate, their market share expansion is expected to drive a surge in power semiconductor demand. This growing reliance on power semiconductors in both consumer electronics and automotive applications will be a key factor propelling the global power semiconductor market growth in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Component (Discrete, Module, Power Integrated Circuit)
• By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, IGBT, MOSFET)
• By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Aerospace, Industrial)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read our report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/power-semiconductor-market
Market Regional Share
Manufacturing Boom Positions Asia-Pacific as a Leader in Power Semiconductor Demand
Asia-Pacific dominates the global power semiconductor market, accounting for 56% of the total share. The region's rapid industrialization and strong economic growth have fostered a high concentration of manufacturing industries across key sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.
Economic liberalization, free trade policies, and cost-effective labor have positioned countries like China and India as major global manufacturing hubs. As industrialization and economic development accelerate, the demand for power semiconductors across various industries in Asia-Pacific is expected to surge, further solidifying the region’s market leadership in the coming years.
Key Market Players
• Technologies AG,
• STMicroelectronics,
• NXP Semiconductors,
• Renesas Electronics Corporation,
• Robert Bosch GmbH,
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,
• Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC,
• LittelFuse,
• Texas Instruments,
• Analog Devices,
• Qualcomm,
• Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG,
• Toshiba Corporation
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In April 2023, Toppan, a Japanese printing company, launched a contract manufacturing handling service for power semiconductors. The service will enable device manufacturers to respond to strong demand by increasing mass production.
• On February 16, 2023, Infineon Technologies AG, a Germany-based semiconductor and microelectronics company, announced the start of construction of a new 300-mm power semiconductor fab in Dresden, Germany. The plant is expected to commence production by 2026.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/power-semiconductor-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Power Semiconductors in Automobiles and Consumer Electronics Fuels Market Growth
Power semiconductors are essential components in consumer electronics such as video game consoles, televisions, and smartwatches. However, their demand is particularly high in the automotive sector, especially in hybrid electric vehicles (HEVs) and electric vehicles (EVs), which require significantly more semiconductors than traditional internal combustion engine (ICE) vehicles.
As the adoption of HEVs and EVs continues to accelerate, their market share expansion is expected to drive a surge in power semiconductor demand. This growing reliance on power semiconductors in both consumer electronics and automotive applications will be a key factor propelling the global power semiconductor market growth in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Component (Discrete, Module, Power Integrated Circuit)
• By Material (Silicon, Silicon Carbide, Gallium Nitride, IGBT, MOSFET)
• By Application (Automotive, Consumer Electronics, Military & Aerospace, Industrial)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Read our report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/power-semiconductor-market
Market Regional Share
Manufacturing Boom Positions Asia-Pacific as a Leader in Power Semiconductor Demand
Asia-Pacific dominates the global power semiconductor market, accounting for 56% of the total share. The region's rapid industrialization and strong economic growth have fostered a high concentration of manufacturing industries across key sectors, including automotive, aerospace, and electronics.
Economic liberalization, free trade policies, and cost-effective labor have positioned countries like China and India as major global manufacturing hubs. As industrialization and economic development accelerate, the demand for power semiconductors across various industries in Asia-Pacific is expected to surge, further solidifying the region’s market leadership in the coming years.
Key Market Players
• Technologies AG,
• STMicroelectronics,
• NXP Semiconductors,
• Renesas Electronics Corporation,
• Robert Bosch GmbH,
• Mitsubishi Electric Corporation,
• Semiconductor Components Industries, LLC,
• LittelFuse,
• Texas Instruments,
• Analog Devices,
• Qualcomm,
• Semikron Elektronik GmbH & Co. KG,
• Toshiba Corporation
• Fuji Electric Co., Ltd.
Recent Developments
• In April 2023, Toppan, a Japanese printing company, launched a contract manufacturing handling service for power semiconductors. The service will enable device manufacturers to respond to strong demand by increasing mass production.
• On February 16, 2023, Infineon Technologies AG, a Germany-based semiconductor and microelectronics company, announced the start of construction of a new 300-mm power semiconductor fab in Dresden, Germany. The plant is expected to commence production by 2026.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results