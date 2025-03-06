Global Semiconductors Market is expected to reach US$ 1,132.8 billion by 2031
Global Semiconductors Market is growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Semiconductors Market reached US$ 640.6 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 1,132.8 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Integrated Circuits
The increasing demand for integrated circuits (ICs) continues to be a major growth driver for the global semiconductor market. ICs are integral to consumer electronics, including smartphones, tablets, laptops, televisions, and wearable devices. As these devices become more sophisticated, the need for advanced processors, memory chips, sensors, and connectivity solutions is surging, fueling innovation and market expansion.
Strategic mergers and acquisitions are further shaping the industry.
For instance, on September 1, 2022, Heyday Integrated Circuits (Heyday) was fully acquired by Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (Allegro). Heyday specializes in high-voltage wide-bandgap (WBG) semiconductor designs using silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) for compact, integrated isolated gate drivers. Such advancements, along with increasing industry consolidation, are expected to accelerate the growth of the global semiconductor market in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Product (Intrinsic Semi-Conductors, Extrinsic Semi-Conductors)
• By Material (Silicon, Gallium Arsenide, Germanium, Silicon Carbide, Others)
• By Component (Analog IC, Optical Semiconductors, Memory Type Semiconductors, Micro Components, Discrete Power Devices, Others)
• By End-User (Automotive, HealtCare, Aerospace, Networking and Communication, Consumer Electronics, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Advanced Manufacturing and Robust Semiconductor Ecosystem Propel Asia-Pacific’s Market Leadership
The Asia-Pacific region, particularly Taiwan, South Korea, and China, has solidified its position as a global semiconductor powerhouse, driven by state-of-the-art fabrication plants (fabs) and cutting-edge manufacturing technologies. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC), for instance, operates some of the world’s most advanced fabs, producing high-performance and power-efficient semiconductors using next-generation process nodes. These facilities play a crucial role in meeting the soaring global demand for semiconductors.
The region has also become a hub for high-volume semiconductor production, catering to diverse industries such as consumer electronics, automotive, telecommunications, and industrial applications. South Korea’s Samsung Electronics and SK Hynix lead in memory chip manufacturing, supplying the global market with critical semiconductor components.
With its large-scale production capacity and technological advancements, Asia-Pacific commands nearly half of the global semiconductor market share, reinforcing its dominance in the industry.
Key Market Players
• Intel Corporation,
• Qualcomm Technologies, Inc,
• Texas Instruments Incorporated,
• Toshiba Corporation,
• Micron Technology, Inc.,
• Infineon Technologies,
• Samsung Electronics,
• NVIDIA Corporation,
• Broadcom, Inc.
• SK Hynix.
Recent Developments
• On March 6, 2023, The acquisition of SET GmbH ("SET"), longtime leaders in the development of test systems for the aerospace and defense industries and recent innovators in the power semiconductor reliability test, was announced by NI. Together, the companies will speed up the convergence of the semiconductor and transportation supply chains using power electronic materials like silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitrite (GaN). They will additionally reduce the time required for important, highly differentiating solutions to reach the market.
• On October 26, 2022, At the 2022 Open Innovation Platform Ecosystem Forum, TSMC launched the Open Innovation Platform (OIP) 3DFabric Alliance. The new TSMC 3DFabric Alliance is the sixth OIP Alliance for TSMC and the first of its kind in the semiconductor industry.
