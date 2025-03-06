Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market is expected to reach US$ 93.7 billion by 2031
Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market is growing with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Semiconductor and IC Packaging Materials Market reached US$ 43.1 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 93.7 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Surging Demand for Consumer Electronics
The increasing pace of digitization and technological advancements is driving strong demand for consumer electronics. As devices become more compact, the need for integrated circuits within multi-chip modules is growing. Semiconductor and IC packaging materials play a crucial role in enabling miniaturization while enhancing reliability and performance.
Additionally, continuous R&D investments by key industry players in cutting-edge technologies and improvements in packaging system efficiency are fueling market growth. For instance, in May 2021, Intel committed US$ 3.5 billion to its Rio Rancho facility to advance Foveros, an innovative 3D packaging and manufacturing technology. These factors are expected to shape the demand for semiconductor and IC packaging materials in the coming years.
Market Segments
• By Type (Organic Substrates, Bonding Wires, Leadframes, Ceramic Packages, Die Attach Materials, Thermal Interface Materials, Solder Balls, Encapsulation Resins, Others)
• By Technology (Grid Array, Wafer-level Packaging, Small-outline Package (SOP), Flat no-leads Packages, Dual In-line Packages, 3D Packaging, Others)
• By End-User (Consumer Electronics, Automotive, Healthcare, IT & Telecommunication, Aerospace and Defense, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Growing Demand for High-Performance ICs in Asia-Pacific
Asia-Pacific dominates the global semiconductor and IC packaging materials market, accounting for over 35% of the total share. The region's booming semiconductor sector, rising demand for high-performance integrated circuits, and continuous R&D investments by key manufacturers are fueling market growth.
In September 2021, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSMC) announced the development of an advanced small-outline packaging technology aimed at miniaturized systems. Similarly, Japan remains a major player in the semiconductor and electronics industries, hosting some of the world’s leading IC chip manufacturers.
According to WSTS, Japan’s semiconductor sector revenue grew by 14.2% in 2022 and is expected to expand further in the coming years. The increasing advancements in semiconductor and integrated circuit technologies continue to drive demand for packaging materials across the region.
Key Market Players
• Amkor Technology
• Deca Technologies
• Siemens
• Samsung
• Advanced Semiconductor Engineering Inc
• Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company
• Microchip Technology
• Synapse Electronique
• FlipChip International LLC.
Recent Developments
• In June 2021, Samsung revealed an updated collection of chipsets for its next-generation 5G solutions and products, which include Compact Macro, Massive MIMO radios and baseband units, which was commercially available in 2022.
• In February 2021, Siemens Digital Industries Software and Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc. recently revealed their collaboration to analyze complicated integrated circuit package assemblies that interact in a single system.
Read Our Report: https://www.datamintelligence.com/research-report/semiconductor-and-ic-packaging-materials-market
