Pharmacy Automation Market Size Expected to Reach 12.9 Billion USD by 2031 with a CAGR of 8.77 Percent from 2024 to 2031
Pharmacy Automation Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By End-User (Inpatient pharmacies, Outpatient pharmacies, Retail pharmacies, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2025 ) The Global Pharmacy Automation Market Size is valued at 6,700.50 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach 12,900.0 million by the year 2031 at an 8.77 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Pharmacy Automation Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global pharmacy automation market are:
• Growing reliance on medical facilities
• Growing need for managing medication information
• Technological development
The following are the primary obstacles to pharmacy automation market's expansion:
• Strict Legislation
• High cost
• Lack of qualified personnel
Future expansion opportunities for the global pharmacy automation market include:
• Increasing attention on tailored healthcare
• Rising rates of persistent diseases
• Increasing g research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Pharmacy automation systems are used to comply with strict laws pertaining to pharmaceutical quality and security requirements.
• The industry for pharmacy automation is primarily driven by the desire to enhance patient security and the rise in drug mistakes.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The market acceptance is expected to be hindered by the difficult legislative processes.
Market Analysis:
Pharmacy automation is the procedure of using robotic equipment and systems to improve and expedite several parts of the management and administration of medications. The demand for enhanced patient security, increased healthcare expenses, and an increase in drug oversights have all contributed to the market for pharmacy automation's notable expansion.
Healthcare institutions and pharmacies may enhance patient care by streamlining procedures, cutting down on mistakes, and utilizing automation technology.
List of Prominent Players in the Pharmacy Automation Market:
• Becton,Dickinson and Company
• Omnicell, Inc.
• Kuka AG (Swisslog Healthcare)
• Baxter International Inc.
• Capsa Healthcare
• Cerner Corporation
• Yuvama Co., Ltd,
• ARxIUM Inc.
• Parata Systems, LLC
• RXsafe, LLC
• ScriptPro LLC
• Pearson Medical Technologies, LLC
• Medical Packaging Inc., LLC
• Tension Corporation
• Noritsu Pharmacy Automation
• Euclid Medical Products
• TouchPoint Medical Solutions
• Meditech Pharmacy Management Solutions
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Omnicell, Inc. (Nasdaq: OMCL) launched Essential Medical Automation Service, a subscription system program designed to assist healthcare systems in setting up and continuously upgrading organized medication control for Established pharmacy services Centers and related operations.
• In August 2024, Baxter International Inc. launched The Vest Enhanced Pneumatic Experience device, a contemporary airway clearing device, at the North American Chronic Fibrosis Event. The Vest APX System facilitates regular care for both kids and adults with retained sputum and certain chronic lung disorders. Improved convenience and extra patient-focused features based on feedback from patients and clinicians are included in the system, which nonetheless uses the same reliable ventilation technologies as the previous iteration.
• In January 2025, Capsa Healthcare, a pioneer of thoughtfully created integrated pharmacy automation systems, is happy to present the release of its latest KL1v estimating device. This device uses established breakthrough technology to provide precise and effective filled prescriptions and dosage counting.
Pharmacy Automation Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Reliance on Medical Facilities
A major driver of the pharmacy automation equipment market's expansion is the growing strain on medical facilities around the globe. Pharmacy staff endures tremendous pressure to provide correct and timely drug delivery as humanity ages and the frequency of chronic illnesses increases.
Automation tools are essential for tackling these issues because they improve drug dispensing precision, lower human mistake rates, and provide pharmacists more time to devote to patient care responsibilities.
Challenges: High Cost
One of the biggest obstacles is the high expense of setting up and sustaining automation systems, which might prevent smaller medical facilities and drug stores with tighter budgets from adopting them. The initial financial investment needed to buy, set up, and integrate such structures can be high, especially for all-inclusive systems that use a variety of automation methods.
Costs associated with continuing upkeep and technical assistance may also put further strain on available funds, especially in areas where cost savings are a prominent concern or healthcare financing is scarce.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pharmacy automation market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the broad use of cutting-edge medical technology and advantageous reimbursement strategies. The expansion of automation in the pharmacy business is supported by the region's long-established health services and significant emphasis on decreasing drug mistakes.
Segmentation of Pharmacy Automation Market-
By Product Type-
• Automated Medication Dispensing and Storage Systems
• Automated Packaging and Labelling Systems
• Automated Tabletop Counters
• Automated Medication Compounding Systems
By End-users-
• Inpatient Pharmacies
• Outpatient Pharmacies
• Retail Pharmacies
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
