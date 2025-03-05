Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Growth Analysis: Impact of E-commerce, Technological Advancements, and Sustainability Trends
Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Grade (Solid Breached Sulfate, Coated Unbleached Kraft Paperboard, Folding Boxboard, White Lined Chipboard, Glassine & Greaseproof Paper, Label Paper), Type (Corrugated Box, Box
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2025 ) The Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Size is valued at 205.26 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach 296.66 billion by the year 2031 at a 4.82% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1703
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global paper and paperboard packaging market are:
• The growing popularity of the internet business
• Greater attention to sustainable and recyclable packaging
• Growing usage of prefabricated foods
The following are the primary obstacles to paper and paperboard packaging market's expansion:
• Competitors using different types of packaging
• High cost
• Inadequate facilities and comprehension
Future expansion opportunities for the global paper and paperboard packaging market include:
• Technological development
• Rising need for affordable packaging
• Increasing research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Customers are starting to pay greater attention to how packaging affects the surroundings. Because they actively look for items packaged with sustainable materials, demand for paper and paperboard packaging has increased.
• The market for paper and paperboard packaging has grown and expanded in large part due to the internet sales industry's increasing development.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Price fluctuations may create problems for the market and affect packaging makers' profitability.
Market Analysis:
Paper and paperboard packaging are long-term and adaptable materials often employed. They have several advantages and are made from timber fibers. The rising need for paper and paperboard packaging is supported by several motivating reasons.
A major motivator is ecological consciousness, as buyers look for renewable and biodegradable products. Regulations and laws encourage environmentally sustainable behavior. The demand for robust and adaptable packaging materials has grown as online sales and e-commerce have grown in popularity.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
List of Prominent Players in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:
• Amcor Plc
• Atlantic Packaging
• Cascades Inc.
• Clearwater Paper Corporation
• DS Smith Plc.
• Fedrigoni S.P.A.
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper Company
• ITC Limited
• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
• Metsa Group
• Mondi Group
• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
• Oji Holdings Corporation
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Rengo Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd.
• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
• Sonoco
• South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd.
• Stora enso Oyj
• Svenska Cellulosa Aktibolaget
• UPM
• Westrock Company
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, WestRock was recognized on the Corporate Equality Index, a glorious 100, the country's most prestigious survey and report that evaluates LGBTQ+ workplace equality policies and practices. The foundation for the Human Rights Campaign released the index. WestRock is among the 545 large U.S. companies that received high grades this year.
• In January 2025, Amcor is pleased to announce a partnership with Stonyfield Organic, the top organic yogurt producer in the nation, and Cheer Pack North America, a market leader in spouted pouch packaging, to introduce the first spouted pouch made entirely of polyethylene (PE). Working together, these three sustainability industry heavyweights will develop a more environmentally friendly, highly effective, industry-first product.
• In January 2025, American Packaging Corporation (APC) stated that its RE environmentally friendly package collection has grown even further with the addition of novel, powerful paper-based packaging technologies designed for street-side recycling. These technologies offer superior product protection levels that preserve product flavor, prolong its lifespan, and preserve quality.
Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Greater attention on sustainable and recyclable packaging
This industry is mostly driven by the increasing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging. As sustainability issues get more attention worldwide, both businesses and consumers are favoring sustainable packaging materials.
Because paper and paperboard are renewable and biodegradable, they are becoming increasingly popular alternatives to plastic packaging. Tight government rules that encourage the utilization of renewable resources and reduce plastic waste further highlight this change. Market expansion is being driven by businesses' growing investments in R&D to innovate and produce more sustainable and effective paper-based packaging solutions.
Challenges: Competitors Using Different Types of Packaging
The digitization of media and interaction is the main challenge to the paper and paperboard sector. For paper makers, this shift presents difficulties as they have to adjust to shifting consumer tastes and market conditions.
Additionally, the sector is up against competition from cutting-edge technologies and other packaging supplies like bioplastics that have comparable environmental advantages. Businesses must be able to create and maintain a competitive edge in the face of these obstacles.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1703
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American paper and paperboard packaging market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of a strong disposal system and the increased demand for sustainable packaging options. The increasing focus on ecology and the revival of the publishing industry in some markets have encouraged the need for paper and paperboard in North America.
Segmentation of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market-
By Grade-
• Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
• Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK)
• Folding boxboard (FBB)
• White Lined Chipboard (WLC)
• Glassine & Greaseproof Paper
• Label Paper
• Others
By Product Type-
• Corrugated Box
• Boxboard
• Flexible Paper
By Application-
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal & Homecare
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1703
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global paper and paperboard packaging market are:
• The growing popularity of the internet business
• Greater attention to sustainable and recyclable packaging
• Growing usage of prefabricated foods
The following are the primary obstacles to paper and paperboard packaging market's expansion:
• Competitors using different types of packaging
• High cost
• Inadequate facilities and comprehension
Future expansion opportunities for the global paper and paperboard packaging market include:
• Technological development
• Rising need for affordable packaging
• Increasing research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Customers are starting to pay greater attention to how packaging affects the surroundings. Because they actively look for items packaged with sustainable materials, demand for paper and paperboard packaging has increased.
• The market for paper and paperboard packaging has grown and expanded in large part due to the internet sales industry's increasing development.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Price fluctuations may create problems for the market and affect packaging makers' profitability.
Market Analysis:
Paper and paperboard packaging are long-term and adaptable materials often employed. They have several advantages and are made from timber fibers. The rising need for paper and paperboard packaging is supported by several motivating reasons.
A major motivator is ecological consciousness, as buyers look for renewable and biodegradable products. Regulations and laws encourage environmentally sustainable behavior. The demand for robust and adaptable packaging materials has grown as online sales and e-commerce have grown in popularity.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-03
List of Prominent Players in the Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market:
• Amcor Plc
• Atlantic Packaging
• Cascades Inc.
• Clearwater Paper Corporation
• DS Smith Plc.
• Fedrigoni S.P.A.
• Georgia-Pacific
• International Paper Company
• ITC Limited
• Mayr-Melnhof Karton AG
• Metsa Group
• Mondi Group
• Nippon Paper Industries Co. Ltd.
• Oji Holdings Corporation
• Packaging Corporation of America
• Rengo Co., Ltd.
• Shandong Bohui Paper Company Ltd.
• Smurfit Kappa Group Plc.
• Sonoco
• South Africa Pulp and Paper Industries Ltd.
• Stora enso Oyj
• Svenska Cellulosa Aktibolaget
• UPM
• Westrock Company
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, WestRock was recognized on the Corporate Equality Index, a glorious 100, the country's most prestigious survey and report that evaluates LGBTQ+ workplace equality policies and practices. The foundation for the Human Rights Campaign released the index. WestRock is among the 545 large U.S. companies that received high grades this year.
• In January 2025, Amcor is pleased to announce a partnership with Stonyfield Organic, the top organic yogurt producer in the nation, and Cheer Pack North America, a market leader in spouted pouch packaging, to introduce the first spouted pouch made entirely of polyethylene (PE). Working together, these three sustainability industry heavyweights will develop a more environmentally friendly, highly effective, industry-first product.
• In January 2025, American Packaging Corporation (APC) stated that its RE environmentally friendly package collection has grown even further with the addition of novel, powerful paper-based packaging technologies designed for street-side recycling. These technologies offer superior product protection levels that preserve product flavor, prolong its lifespan, and preserve quality.
Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Greater attention on sustainable and recyclable packaging
This industry is mostly driven by the increasing focus on environmentally friendly and sustainable packaging. As sustainability issues get more attention worldwide, both businesses and consumers are favoring sustainable packaging materials.
Because paper and paperboard are renewable and biodegradable, they are becoming increasingly popular alternatives to plastic packaging. Tight government rules that encourage the utilization of renewable resources and reduce plastic waste further highlight this change. Market expansion is being driven by businesses' growing investments in R&D to innovate and produce more sustainable and effective paper-based packaging solutions.
Challenges: Competitors Using Different Types of Packaging
The digitization of media and interaction is the main challenge to the paper and paperboard sector. For paper makers, this shift presents difficulties as they have to adjust to shifting consumer tastes and market conditions.
Additionally, the sector is up against competition from cutting-edge technologies and other packaging supplies like bioplastics that have comparable environmental advantages. Businesses must be able to create and maintain a competitive edge in the face of these obstacles.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1703
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American paper and paperboard packaging market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of a strong disposal system and the increased demand for sustainable packaging options. The increasing focus on ecology and the revival of the publishing industry in some markets have encouraged the need for paper and paperboard in North America.
Segmentation of Paper and Paperboard Packaging Market-
By Grade-
• Solid Bleached Sulfate (SBS)
• Coated unbleached kraft paperboard (CUK)
• Folding boxboard (FBB)
• White Lined Chipboard (WLC)
• Glassine & Greaseproof Paper
• Label Paper
• Others
By Product Type-
• Corrugated Box
• Boxboard
• Flexible Paper
By Application-
• Food
• Beverage
• Healthcare
• Personal & Homecare
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results