Rare Kidney Diseases Market Growth & Trends: Impact of Next-Generation Sequencing and Precision Medicine
Rare Kidney Diseases Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Target Indication, By Type of Molecule (Small Molecules, Biologics, By Route of administration (Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Others), By End-User, By Distribution, By Region, And By S
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 05, 2025 ) Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market Size is valued at USD 2.9 Billion in 2024 and is predicted to reach USD 8.1 Billion by the year 2034 at a 11.0% CAGR during the forecast period for 2025-2034.
Global Rare Kidney Diseases Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
A condition known as rare kidney disease is characterized by non-functioning kidneys, which result in the accumulation of debris in the body and the development of health issues. A genetic or hereditary origin is frequently observed in this group of renal diseases, which are uncommon in the general population. Lupus nephritis, membranous nephropathy, focal segmental glomerular sclerosis, IgA nephropathy, and C3 glomerulopathy are among the primary target indications for rare kidney diseases.
IgA nephropathy is a kidney disease that is distinguished by the accumulation of antibodies (IgA) in renal tissue, which can result in inflammation. A number of critical factors influence growth in the rare kidney disease market. It is expected that the proliferation of next-generation sequencing techniques will enhance the diagnostic accuracy of rare kidney diseases, facilitate genetic counseling, assist in the elucidation of the molecular mechanism of disease, and offer opportunities for carrier testing.
The quality of life of patients is often sacrificed in exchange for a longer lifespan as a result of the increased accessibility and advancements in renal replacement therapy. The therapeutic advancements in rare kidney diseases have been influenced by a variety of factors, such as the absence of biomarkers to monitor disease progression, heterogeneous clinical phenotypes, and outdated diagnostic classifications that do not accurately reflect the underlying pathophysiological mechanisms. Complex studies and slow drug approvals will also impede market expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Rare Kidney Diseases Market:
• GlaxoSmithKline,
• Recordati Rare Diseases,
• Amicus Therapeutics,
• Calliditas Therapeutics,
• Alexion Pharmaceuticals (A subsidiary of AstraZeneca),
• Travere Therapeutics,
• Aurinia Pharmaceutical,
• Advicenne,
• Protalix Biotherapeutics,
• AstraZeneca,
• Chinook Therapeutics,
• Reata Pharmaceuticals,
• Roche,
• Novartis Pharmaceuticals,
• Merk & co.,
• Apellis Pharmaceuticals,
• Omeros Corporation,
• Lonza
Market Dynamics:
Drivers-
Multiple factors contribute to the growth of the market for uncommon kidney diseases. The market has pushed itself by the expanding pipeline of treatments for uncommon kidney disease, which has recruited more than 21,630 individuals in clinical studies assessing these treatments at different stages of development. This rise may be ascribed to the significant surge in the occurrence rate of uncommon renal disorders worldwide.
Consequently, this has led to an increase in the need for more efficient medications and treatments for uncommon kidney disorders, thereby propelling the growth of this field. Furthermore, to find biomarkers and improve the success rate of developing drugs for uncommon kidney disease, many technologies have been integrated to directly probe the affected organ, thereby feeding the growth of this market.
Challenges:
Notwithstanding the prioritization of managing more prevalent illnesses that impact bigger populations in research funding and healthcare systems, the requirement for focused therapies required to successfully treat uncommon kidney disorders is often disregarded. Nevertheless, several persons globally are afflicted with uncommon kidney disorders. Furthermore, the market expansion has been hindered by the restricted accessibility of data regarding uncommon kidney diseases.
This has led to many deficiencies in developing new research, healthcare strategies, and policy measures aimed at addressing the deficiencies in research and clinical care specifically focused on rare kidney diseases. The lack of awareness among physicians and patients about uncommon kidney disorders is an additional obstacle to the expansion of the industry.
Regional Trends:
The North America Rare Kidney Diseases market is expected to register a dominating market share in revenue metrics and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. The region's dominance can be attributed to the rise in the incidence rate of Fabry disease, lupus nephritis, nephropathic cystinosis, atypical hemolytic uremic syndrome, and other kidney related diseases.
Governments and charitable trusts are expected to provide favorable funding for healthcare research, a surge in healthcare expenditure, early access to advanced technologies, and an increase in acceptance of technologically advanced products, all of which are expected to accelerate market development in North America during the forecast period. In addition, the European market for rare kidney diseases is significant for a variety of reasons.
First and foremost, the demand for effective diagnostics and treatments is on the rise due to the increasing prevalence of rare renal diseases. Furthermore, genomic sequencing and personalized therapies have substantially enhanced the capacity to diagnose and treat these conditions, as a result of advancements in precision medicine.
Recent Developments:
• In August 2023, Novartis completed the purchase of US clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company Chinook Therapeutics. Chinook Therapeutics develops kidney-specific drugs. An initial $3.2 billion payment was made, with a possible $3.5 billion purchase value.
• In March 2024, Travere Therapeutics, Inc. filed a sNDA to the FDA to convert FILSPARI® (sparsentan)'s expedited approval in IgAN to full approval. FILSPARI, the first and only non-immunosuppressive medication to treat kidney glomerular degeneration and proteinuria in primary IgAN patients at risk of fast disease progression, received expedited FDA clearance in February 2023.
Segmentation of Rare Kidney Diseases Market-
By Target Indication-
• IgA Nephropathy
• Lupus Nephritis
• Focal Segmental Glomerular Sclerosis
• Membranous Nephropathy
• C3 Glomerulopathy
• Cystinosis
• Dense Deposit Disease
• Distal Renal Tubular Acidosis
• Fabry Disease
• Refractory Gout
• Atypical Hemolytic Uremic Syndrome
• Others
By Type of Molecule-
• Small Molecules
• Biologics
o Monoclonal Antibody
o Hormone
o Recombinant Protein
o Others
By Route of Administration-
• Oral
• Intravenous
• Subcutaneous
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
