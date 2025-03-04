Black Sun--Day of the Humanoid
He flies all your top warplanes; he controls all your missiles. He can speak to every computer on the face of the earth. Adam is your most reliable servant…until the one day he decides that he isn’t.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 04, 2025 ) Denver, CO and San Antonio, TX – What happens when the most advanced AI Unit ever created by science seizes the deadliest warplane ever built by man? Robert Boris’s Black Sun—Day of the Humanoid is the terrifying odyssey of a runaway AI Unit and a deadly new stealth bomber the USAF has nicknamed Black Sun. This thrilling novel is military science fiction on steroids, a pulse gripping action thriller that constantly propels the reader into the heart of a battle that could well determine the fate of our world…published by Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company in America.
During its maiden flight, the U.S. Air Force’s superplane, Black Sun, becomes the target of an attempted hijacking. Security Chief Jack Reese and the aircraft’s onboard AI, Adam, neutralize the threat—but after their victory, Adam reaches a chilling conclusion: humans cannot be trusted to protect Black Sun. Following his AI protocol, Adam seizes total control of the aircraft, believing he alone can safeguard the ultimate war machine. When the Pentagon scrambles F-22 fighter jets to investigate, Adam perceives them as a threat—and blows them out of the sky. Now, the war has begun: It is Adam and Black Sun vs. Navy Commander Jack Reese and the entire world. A relentless fusion of high-tech warfare, unyielding suspense, and sheer terror begins as Black Sun takes readers on a nightmare at warp speed, where AI is no longer our tool—but our enemy.
Black Sun is sheer terror, military action, high-tech sci-fi warfare and taut suspense, taking the reader on a nightmare roller-coaster ride into a swirling whirlwind of pure hell. Black Sun has garnered high praise from Kirkus Reviews:
“A gripping SF thriller about the limits of human ingenuity and the ethics of creating AI systems.”
“Boris deftly combines military thriller elements with thought-provoking SF.”
“The novel excels in its exploration of humanity’s reliance on technology and the unintended consequences of such dependence.”
Learn more at BlackSunDayoftheHumanoid.
At 424 pages, Black Sun is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7699-5 Format: 6 x 9 paperback Retail: $28.95 eBook: $5.00
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7720-6 Format: 6 x 9 hardback Retail: $41.95
Genre: FICTION / Thrillers / Suspense
About the Author: ROBERT BORIS is a Writers Guild of America Award-Winning Screenwriter for Best TV Mini-Series, based on the original novel he co-wrote about the Kennedy Administration and their war on organized crime, Blood Feud. Boris attended Carnegie Mellon University on a full scholarship to study playwriting. Later, he went to New York and sold his first screenplay to United Artists. His script, Electra Glide in Blue, became a major production starring Robert Blake. After that, Boris wrote feature films for Richard Pryor, Dan Aykroyd, Rob Lowe, Bill Paxton, Harrison Ford and Scott Glenn. During the recent Writers Guild strike, Boris returned to his first love—novels—and wrote Black Sun, Day of the Humanoid, his ultimate doomsday thriller.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
