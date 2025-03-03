Global Mammography Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 5.3 billion in 2031
Global Mammography Market is growing at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2025 ) Global Mammography Market reached USD 2.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 5.3 billion in 2031. The global mammography market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Market Dynamics
Increasing Adoption of Mammography to Drive Market Growth
The rising adoption of mammography is a key factor propelling the global mammography market. In the United States, regulatory initiatives such as the Mammography Quality Standards Act (MQSA), enforced by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ensure high-quality breast imaging through facility inspections and imaging system certifications.
According to the MQSA program, more than 39.6 million breast exams were performed in 2022, highlighting the growing demand for mammography services. As of January 2023, the FDA reported over 24,500 accredited mammography systems and 8,808 certified breast imaging facilities across the United States.
A major technological advancement driving market growth is the shift from Full-Field Digital Mammography (FFDM) to Digital Breast Tomosynthesis (DBT), commonly known as 3D mammography. While FFDM has been the industry standard for over 20 years, DBT systems are rapidly replacing conventional digital mammography due to their enhanced imaging capabilities and improved cancer detection rates.
According to the FDA's MQSA data as of January 2023, DBT systems now account for 46% of all mammography systems in the United States. With approximately 1,000 new DBT systems installed annually, it is anticipated that DBT will replace the majority of FFDM systems within the next decade.
Given the increasing adoption of advanced mammography systems, regulatory support, and continuous technological advancements, the global mammography market is expected to experience significant growth over the forecast period.
Market Segments
• By Type (Digital Mammography, Analog Mammography, Diagnostic Mammography, and Others)
• By Dimension (2D, 3D, Combined)
• By Application (Oncology and Others)
• By End-User (Diagnostic Centres, Hospitals and Other)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Held 38.5% Market Share in 2022, Driven by Rising Cases, Awareness Initiatives, and Market Advancements
North America accounted for approximately 38.5% of the global mammography market share in 2022, fueled by the rising incidence of breast cancer, increasing awareness efforts, and significant market advancements. These factors are expected to continue driving regional growth over the forecast period.
A key driver of this growth is the expanding role of research and awareness initiatives led by organizations dedicated to breast cancer prevention and treatment. For instance, on October 26, 2022, the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF) launched its Global Data Hub—a groundbreaking centralized platform aimed at accelerating breast cancer research. By consolidating breast cancer data, this initiative is expected to enhance collaboration among researchers and increase the impact of BCRF’s investments in cancer studies.
Similarly, on January 26, 2023, Play for P.I.N.K. (PFP), a non-profit organization, announced a record-breaking $5 million donation to the Breast Cancer Research Foundation (BCRF). This funding will directly support 20 BCRF investigators, driving further advancements in breast cancer detection, treatment, and prevention.
With growing awareness campaigns, increased research funding, and ongoing technological advancements in mammography systems, North America is expected to maintain its stronghold in the global market in the coming years.
Key Market Players
Key players are Fujifilm Holdings Corporation, GE Healthcare, Hologic Inc., General Medical Merate SpA, Koninklijke Philips NV, Metaltronica SpA, Konica Minolta Inc., Planmed Oy, Siemens Healthineers, Carestream Health and Canon Medical Systems.
Recent Developments
• On April 25, 2022, DetectedX and GE Healthcare formed an educational agreement to increase access to the Radiology Online Learning Platform from DetectedX, fostering global excellence in diagnostic accuracy. The online self-assessment courses were created to enhance radiologists' capacity to accurately identify breast lesions in 2D and 3D mammography and they have been demonstrated to reduce recall rates and improve cancer detection by over 34%.
• On May 15, 2023, TGH Imaging increased patient access across four counties for breast cancer screening by adding Genius 3D Mammography exams made by Hologic to 18 locations in Hillsborough, Pasco, Pinellas and Palm Beach counties. Also called tomosynthesis, 3D mammography is a form of mammography that creates a 3D image of the breast that can better detect breast cancer.
