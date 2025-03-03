Global Corneal Transplant Market is expected to reach US$ 1,006.95 billion by 2033
Global Corneal Transplant Market is growing at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2025 ) Global Corneal Transplant Market reached US$ 523.88 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1,006.95 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 7.59% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/corneal-transplant-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Cases of Corneal Diseases and Eye Disorders Drive Demand for Corneal Transplants
The increasing prevalence of corneal diseases and eye disorders is a key factor fueling the demand for corneal transplants. Conditions such as keratoconus, corneal dystrophies, infections, and scarring are becoming more common, necessitating transplants to restore vision. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2022, keratoconus affects about 5% of the population in certain regions, particularly in the Middle East.
These conditions can lead to severe vision impairment or even blindness, prompting many patients to seek corneal transplants as a solution. Notably, the rise in these disorders is particularly evident among younger individuals, with keratoconus often developing in teenagers and young adults.
The demand for corneal transplantation is rising globally, driven by increasing cases and improved accessibility to procedures. Institutes and clinics are expanding their capabilities to meet this growing need. For example, over the past 35 years, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has harvested more than 120,000 corneas, making it the largest corneal donation program in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, the institute collects over 12,000 corneas annually, significantly enhancing the availability of donor corneas for transplantation.
With the increasing number of procedures, the demand for devices and surgical kits required for corneal transplants is also expected to rise, further driving market growth.
Market Segments
• By Procedure Type (Endothelial Keratoplasty, Penetrating Keratoplasty, Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK), Corneal Limbal Stem Cell Transplant, Artificial Corneal Transplant, Others)
• By Device Type (Microsurgical Instruments, Microkeratome, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Artificial Corneas, Others)
• By Type (Human Cornea, Synthetic)
• By Surgery Type (Conventional Surgery, Laser-Assisted Surgery)
• By Indication (Fuch's Endothelial Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis, Bullous Keratopathy, Keratoconus, Regraft Procedures, Corneal Scarring, Corneal Ulcers, Others)
• By End-User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/corneal-transplant-market
Market Regional Share
North America to Lead the Global Corneal Transplant Market
North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global corneal transplant market, driven by several key factors. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of eye health, and access to cutting-edge medical technologies. Both the United States and Canada have well-established healthcare systems, top-tier medical facilities, and highly skilled ophthalmologists, making them global leaders in performing complex corneal transplants. This expertise contributes to high success rates, reinforcing North America’s reputation as a hub for corneal transplantation.
The rising prevalence of corneal diseases, such as keratoconus and corneal dystrophies, along with an aging population more prone to eye conditions, is further fueling market growth. According to a 2024 publication by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the estimated prevalence of Fuchs' Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) among individuals over 65 in the U.S. is 1.12%, with a higher occurrence in women and the White population.
Additionally, continuous advancements in surgical techniques, artificial corneas, and stem cell therapies are strengthening North America’s position in the market. For instance, in June 2024, CorneaGen introduced Corneal Tissue Addition for Keratoplasty (CTAK), an innovative and highly effective solution for corneal contouring in keratoconic eyes. Such advancements contribute to improved patient outcomes and higher adoption rates of corneal transplant procedures across the region.
Key Market Players
Key players are Carl Zeiss AG, CorneaGen, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, RUMEX International Co., CorNeat Vision, KeraMed, Inc., Corza Ophthalmology, Inami & CO., Ltd, Leica Microsystems and Surtex Instruments Limited.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/corneal-transplant-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Cases of Corneal Diseases and Eye Disorders Drive Demand for Corneal Transplants
The increasing prevalence of corneal diseases and eye disorders is a key factor fueling the demand for corneal transplants. Conditions such as keratoconus, corneal dystrophies, infections, and scarring are becoming more common, necessitating transplants to restore vision. For instance, according to the National Institutes of Health (NIH) in 2022, keratoconus affects about 5% of the population in certain regions, particularly in the Middle East.
These conditions can lead to severe vision impairment or even blindness, prompting many patients to seek corneal transplants as a solution. Notably, the rise in these disorders is particularly evident among younger individuals, with keratoconus often developing in teenagers and young adults.
The demand for corneal transplantation is rising globally, driven by increasing cases and improved accessibility to procedures. Institutes and clinics are expanding their capabilities to meet this growing need. For example, over the past 35 years, L V Prasad Eye Institute (LVPEI) has harvested more than 120,000 corneas, making it the largest corneal donation program in the Asia-Pacific region. Currently, the institute collects over 12,000 corneas annually, significantly enhancing the availability of donor corneas for transplantation.
With the increasing number of procedures, the demand for devices and surgical kits required for corneal transplants is also expected to rise, further driving market growth.
Market Segments
• By Procedure Type (Endothelial Keratoplasty, Penetrating Keratoplasty, Anterior Lamellar Keratoplasty (ALK), Corneal Limbal Stem Cell Transplant, Artificial Corneal Transplant, Others)
• By Device Type (Microsurgical Instruments, Microkeratome, Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT), Artificial Corneas, Others)
• By Type (Human Cornea, Synthetic)
• By Surgery Type (Conventional Surgery, Laser-Assisted Surgery)
• By Indication (Fuch's Endothelial Dystrophy, Infectious Keratitis, Bullous Keratopathy, Keratoconus, Regraft Procedures, Corneal Scarring, Corneal Ulcers, Others)
• By End-User (Hospitals, Ophthalmic Clinics, Others)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/corneal-transplant-market
Market Regional Share
North America to Lead the Global Corneal Transplant Market
North America is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global corneal transplant market, driven by several key factors. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, high awareness of eye health, and access to cutting-edge medical technologies. Both the United States and Canada have well-established healthcare systems, top-tier medical facilities, and highly skilled ophthalmologists, making them global leaders in performing complex corneal transplants. This expertise contributes to high success rates, reinforcing North America’s reputation as a hub for corneal transplantation.
The rising prevalence of corneal diseases, such as keratoconus and corneal dystrophies, along with an aging population more prone to eye conditions, is further fueling market growth. According to a 2024 publication by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), the estimated prevalence of Fuchs' Endothelial Corneal Dystrophy (FECD) among individuals over 65 in the U.S. is 1.12%, with a higher occurrence in women and the White population.
Additionally, continuous advancements in surgical techniques, artificial corneas, and stem cell therapies are strengthening North America’s position in the market. For instance, in June 2024, CorneaGen introduced Corneal Tissue Addition for Keratoplasty (CTAK), an innovative and highly effective solution for corneal contouring in keratoconic eyes. Such advancements contribute to improved patient outcomes and higher adoption rates of corneal transplant procedures across the region.
Key Market Players
Key players are Carl Zeiss AG, CorneaGen, Ziemer Ophthalmic Systems AG, RUMEX International Co., CorNeat Vision, KeraMed, Inc., Corza Ophthalmology, Inami & CO., Ltd, Leica Microsystems and Surtex Instruments Limited.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results