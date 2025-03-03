Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market is expected to reach US$7.04 billion by 2032
Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2032.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 03, 2025 ) Global Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market reached US$2.73 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$7.04 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2032.
Market Dynamics
Advancements in Drug Development and Regulatory Approvals Drive the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market
Sickle cell disease (SCD) remains a significant global health burden, with a growing number of prevalent cases. Despite its high incidence, treatment options remain limited, relying on a few available drugs, costly blood transfusions, and bone marrow transplants. To address this unmet medical need, pharmaceutical innovators and market leaders are heavily investing in research and development (R&D), leading to the introduction of advanced therapies such as gene-editing treatments, pyruvate kinase inhibitors, and erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.
A key milestone in this space occurred in December 2023, when the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved CASGEVY (exagamglogene autotemcel [exa-cel]) for treating SCD in patients aged 12 and older with recurrent vaso-occlusive crises. CASGEVY, a CRISPR/Cas9-based gene-editing therapy co-developed by Vertex Pharmaceuticals and CRISPR Therapeutics, was subsequently administered to its first patient by mid-2024.
On the same day, the FDA also approved LYFGENIA (lovotibeglogene autotemcel), developed by bluebird bio, Inc., for the same indication. bluebird aims to complete cell collections from 50 LYFGENIA-treated patients by March 31, 2025, and 70 patients by June 30, 2025.
These regulatory approvals mark a significant step forward in addressing the high treatment demand for SCD, offering patients promising alternatives beyond traditional therapies.
Market Segments
• By disease type (Hemoglobin SS (HbSS), Hemoglobin SC (HbSC), Hemoglobin (HbS) Beta Thalassemia, Others)
• By treatment type (Pharmacotherapy, Gene Therapy, Blood Transfusions, Bone Marrow Transplantation)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America to Dominate the Sickle Cell Disease Treatment Market
North America is projected to hold the largest share of the sickle cell disease (SCD) treatment market throughout the forecast period. This dominance is driven by several factors, including the rising prevalence of SCD, extensive research and development (R&D) efforts by key market players, a strong industry presence, and high revenue generation from approved therapies.
According to the American Society of Hematology and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), nearly 100,000 people in the U.S. live with SCD, affecting 1 in every 365 Black or African American births. This high prevalence, combined with the availability of advanced therapies such as CASGEVY, LYFGENIA, Adakveo, Reblozyl, and Endari, has led to a significant treatment uptake among U.S. patients.
Moreover, these therapies are priced at a premium in the U.S., contributing to higher revenue generation. For instance, in 2023, Bristol-Myers Squibb, the manufacturer of Reblozyl, generated nearly 80% of its total $1 billion revenue from the U.S. market.
These factors collectively reinforce North America's dominance in the global SCD treatment market, positioning it as the key region for innovation, investment, and commercial growth in the sector.
Key Global Players
Key players are Novartis AG., Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated., bluebird bio, Inc., Emmaus Medical, Inc, Bristol-Myers Squibb Company., and CHIESI FARMACEUTICI S.p.A., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Beam Therapeutics., Editas Medicine, Novo Nordisk A/S, and Pfizer Inc.
Recent Developments
• In December 2024, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has announced that the European Commission (EC) is positive for designating mitapivat as an orphan medicinal product (OMP) for the treatment of sickle cell disease. The drug is an oral, small-molecule PK activator that has met primary endpoints in phase 3 clinical trials (ENERGIZE and ENERGIZE-T) of transfusion-dependent alpha- or beta-thalassemia, post which Agios has filed regulatory applications for mitapivat (PYRUKIND) in the U.S., EU, KSA, and UAE.
• In December 2024, Editas Medicine, Inc. presented the updated results of the RUBY clinical trial evaluating Reni-cel in patients with severe sickle cell disease. The study concluded that Reni-cel is well tolerated and has continued to demonstrate a safety profile. 27 out of 28 patients were free of vaso-occlusive events (VOEs), and early normalization of total hemoglobin was observed in patients.
