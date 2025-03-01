Global Nuclear Imaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Forecast 2024-2031
The Nuclear Imaging Market is expected grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031
The Nuclear Imaging Market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 12.9% during the forecast period 2024-2031. Nuclear imaging is an advanced imaging technology that produces images by detecting radiation from different parts of the body after administering a radioactive tracer material. This technology is used to diagnose and monitor various diseases, particularly in oncology and cardiology.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
The growth of the nuclear imaging market is driven by the increasing focus on personalized medicine and advancements in radiotracer technology. Additionally, the rising prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and the expanding pharmaceutical industry further enhance market growth.
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬: Innovations in multimodality imaging systems, such as PET/CT, SPECT/CT, PET/MRI, and PET/SPECT/CT, are improving the accuracy of disease detection and treatment monitoring. The expansion of automation and miniaturization of cyclotrons, along with advances in radiochemistry, are making radiotracer production more practical and versatile.
𝐑𝐢𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐏𝐫𝐞𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐂𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐫 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐂𝐚𝐫𝐝𝐢𝐚𝐜 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐬: Nuclear imaging plays a crucial role in diagnosing and managing these conditions. Studies have shown that nuclear imaging significantly impacts patient management by improving tumor monitoring and response evaluation.
𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐞𝐧𝐠𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐮𝐜𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐞 𝐒𝐮𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐲: A major hurdle for the market is the shortage of Tc-99m (Technetium-99), a widely used radioisotope in nuclear medicine scans. This shortage could negatively impact diagnostic imaging procedures worldwide.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Product Type: Hybrid Pet, Standalone Pet, Hybrid SPECT, Standalone SPECT, Planar Scintigraphy.
By Application: Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Others.
By End-User: Hospitals, Research Centers, Academic Centers, Diagnostic Centers, Others.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
North America holds the largest share of the nuclear imaging market, driven by initiatives such as the American Medical Isotope Production Act (AMIPA) and the Uranium Lease and Take-Back (ULTB) program.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) promotes domestic production of Mo-99, reducing reliance on high-enriched uranium (HEU) for medical isotope production.
Canada is one of the largest producers of Technetium-99m, further boosting the regional market.
Increased awareness and physician recommendations for nuclear medicine procedures are also contributing to market expansion.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The nuclear imaging market is moderately competitive, with both local and global players actively driving innovation and expansion. Major players in the market include:
Bracco Imaging SpA
Cardinal Health Inc.
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips NV
Siemens Healthineers
Curium
CMR NAVISCAN (GAMMA MEDICA INC.)
Nordion (Canada) Inc.
NTP Radioisotopes SOC
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2018, Curium expanded its presence in the French PET market by acquiring Cyclopharma’s French commercial and manufacturing operations.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:
North America holds the largest share of the nuclear imaging market, driven by initiatives such as the American Medical Isotope Production Act (AMIPA) and the Uranium Lease and Take-Back (ULTB) program.
The U.S. Department of Energy (DOE) promotes domestic production of Mo-99, reducing reliance on high-enriched uranium (HEU) for medical isotope production.
Canada is one of the largest producers of Technetium-99m, further boosting the regional market.
Increased awareness and physician recommendations for nuclear medicine procedures are also contributing to market expansion.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The nuclear imaging market is moderately competitive, with both local and global players actively driving innovation and expansion. Major players in the market include:
Bracco Imaging SpA
Cardinal Health Inc.
GE Healthcare
Koninklijke Philips NV
Siemens Healthineers
Curium
CMR NAVISCAN (GAMMA MEDICA INC.)
Nordion (Canada) Inc.
NTP Radioisotopes SOC
Canon Medical Systems Corporation
𝐒𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐜 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
Key players in the market are adopting various strategies such as product launches, acquisitions, and collaborations to strengthen their market presence. For instance, in May 2018, Curium expanded its presence in the French PET market by acquiring Cyclopharma’s French commercial and manufacturing operations.
