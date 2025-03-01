Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market Size, Trends & Growth Forecast 2025-2033
The Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
The Global Gastroparesis Treatment Market reached US$ 7.5 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 11.03 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Gastroparesis is a chronic digestive disorder characterized by delayed stomach emptying due to impaired muscle or nerve function. Symptoms include nausea, vomiting, bloating, and early satiety, significantly affecting patients' quality of life.
Treatment strategies focus on symptom relief and gastric motility improvement, including prokinetic medications, anti-nausea therapies, and dietary adjustments to facilitate digestion.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐃𝐲𝐧𝐚𝐦𝐢𝐜𝐬: 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐞𝐫𝐬 & 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐚𝐢𝐧𝐭𝐬
𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐭𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐎𝐩𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬
The introduction of more effective and targeted treatment solutions is fueling market growth. Prokinetic drugs, such as updated versions of metoclopramide and domperidone, continue to enhance symptom management and gastric motility.
Emerging alternative therapies, including botulinum toxin injections, offer new solutions for severe cases. Increased R&D investment supports this trend. For instance, CinDome Pharma secured $40 million in Series B financing to advance deudomperidone (CIN-102) for chronic gastroparesis, backed by investors like Perceptive Advisors and CinRx Pharma.
Improved treatment efficacy, reduced side effects, and personalized approaches are expanding market opportunities across developed and emerging regions.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Gastroparesis Type: Idiopathic Gastroparesis, Diabetic Gastroparesis, Post-surgical Gastroparesis.
By Drug Class: Prokinetic Drugs, Antiemetics, Antidepressants, Liquid Vitamin Supplements, Others.
By Route of Administration: Oral, Injectables, Others.
By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐇𝐨𝐥𝐝𝐬 𝐚 𝐒𝐢𝐠𝐧𝐢𝐟𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐞
North America is expected to lead the gastroparesis treatment market, supported by:
High prevalence of diabetes and neurological disorders, key gastroparesis risk factors.
Advanced healthcare infrastructure, facilitating early diagnosis and innovative treatments.
Presence of major pharmaceutical companies engaged in research and development of novel therapies.
For instance, in October 2023, Avenacy launched thirteen injectable products in the U.S. market, including Metoclopramide Injection, USP in specialized packaging for accurate medication selection.
The cost-effectiveness and accessibility of prokinetic drugs, compared to invasive treatments, further drive market growth in the region.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
Key players in the global gastroparesis treatment market include:
Conmed Corporation
The Cooper Companies Inc.
Teleflex Incorporated
Medtronic Plc
B. Braun Medical Inc.
Johnson & Johnson
Laprosurge
Purple Surgical
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Peters Surgical
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
June 2024 – Renexxion Ireland Ltd. received FDA clearance for its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for naronapride, an oral prokinetic agent targeting gastroparesis treatment. Naronapride acts through 5-HT4 receptor agonism and D2 receptor antagonism, positioning it as a potential best-in-class therapy.
𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐅𝐫𝐞𝐞 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/gastroparesis-treatment-market
