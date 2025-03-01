Global Breast Imaging Market Size, Trends & Growth Analysis | Forecast 2025-2033
The Global Breast Imaging Market is expected to reach at a CAGR of 8.43% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
The Global Breast Imaging Market was valued at US$ 4.74 billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$ 9.77 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 8.43% from 2025 to 2033. Breast imaging includes various diagnostic techniques aimed at visualizing and assessing breast tissue for abnormalities such as cysts, lumps, or cancer indicators. These imaging methods play a crucial role in early detection, diagnosis, and continuous monitoring, enabling timely medical intervention and effective treatment planning.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐓𝐫𝐞𝐧𝐝𝐬:
𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐝𝐯𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐃𝐫𝐢𝐯𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐆𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡
Continuous advancements in breast imaging technologies are significantly boosting market expansion by enhancing diagnostic accuracy and improving patient outcomes. Innovations such as digital mammography, 3D tomosynthesis, and AI-powered imaging have improved the detection of cancerous tissues, especially in dense breast tissue. For example, in August 2024, OSF HealthCare introduced the Invenia ABUS 2.0 (Automated Breast Ultrasound System) at its Saint Elizabeth Medical Center, enhancing breast cancer screening capabilities.
𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:
By Type: Screening Mammography, Diagnostic Mammography, Breast Tomosynthesis, Breast Ultrasound, Breast MRIs.
By Technology: Computed Tomography (CT) Scan, Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Scan, Ultrasound, Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Scan, Others.
By Application: Breast Disease, Breast Cancers, Benign Tumors, Cysts, Others.
By End-User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Research Institutes, Others.
By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa.
𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐢𝐬:
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚 𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭
North America is expected to maintain a dominant position in the global breast imaging market due to technological advancements, increasing awareness, and strong healthcare infrastructure. The adoption of 3D mammography, AI-powered imaging solutions, and MRI techniques continues to rise. Notable advancements include Seno Medical Instruments launching the Imagio Breast Imaging System in November 2022, integrating optoacoustic and ultrasound technologies for improved cancer detection.
Key players in the region are actively expanding their product portfolios and forming strategic partnerships. In December 2024, QT Imaging Holdings, Inc. expanded its Breast Acoustic CT Scanner to the Couri Center for Gynecology and Integrative Women's Health in Peoria, IL, in collaboration with NXC Imaging, Inc. Such initiatives contribute to the increasing adoption of advanced imaging solutions in North America.
𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞:
The breast imaging market is highly competitive, with major players focusing on research, product innovation, and strategic collaborations. Leading companies in the market include:
GE HealthCare
Koning Health
FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd.
Hologic, Inc.
Siemens Healthineers AG
Agfa-Gevaert Group.
Koninklijke Philips N.V.
Planmed Oy
Seno Medical
𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐃𝐞𝐯𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐩𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬:
In August 2024, Izotropic Corporation announced plans to pursue regulatory approval in the U.S. and EU for IzoView, a diagnostic device designed for dense breast tissue imaging.
In June 2023, Koning Corporation introduced an AI-powered adjunctive software that enhances 3D CT breast imaging by integrating with the company’s breast CT devices.
In January 2023, Izotropic Corporation revealed that IzoView would be featured on an "Advancements with Ted Danson" segment on Amazon Prime Video and Bloomberg TV, increasing awareness about innovative breast imaging technologies.
