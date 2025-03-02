Global Medical Imaging Market Forecast: US$ 59.3B by 2031
Medical Imaging Market To Reach with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 02, 2025 ) The Global Medical Imaging Market reached US$ 40.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 59.3 billion by 2031 growing with a CAGR of 5.1% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Medical imaging is a critical diagnostic tool that allows healthcare professionals to visualize the internal structures of the body for clinical analysis and medical intervention.
It aids in diagnosing a variety of conditions, evaluating treatment efficacy, and guiding medical procedures. Common imaging techniques include X-rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, and PET scans, each providing different insights into the body’s health.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙:https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/medical-imaging-market
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀
The medical imaging market is experiencing rapid advancements, driven by continuous innovations in imaging technology and an increasing demand for more effective diagnostic tools. Product launches and technological enhancements are key drivers of this growth.
For example, in 2023, Konica Minolta launched the PocketPro H2, a wireless handheld ultrasound device that improves musculoskeletal and vascular imaging. In addition, Philips introduced the Zenition 10 Mobile C-arm System, designed for efficient, high-throughput imaging in trauma and orthopedic surgeries.
These innovations are expected to boost the market by improving the precision and accessibility of medical imaging, making it easier for healthcare providers to deliver better patient care.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
Increasing Product Launches: New product launches continue to drive market expansion. Companies are introducing advanced imaging systems to improve diagnosis and patient outcomes. For instance, GE Healthcare launched the Definium 656 HD X-ray system, which offers high-resolution imaging and advanced processing capabilities.
Government Investments: Significant investments from governments are improving healthcare infrastructure globally, which in turn drives the demand for medical imaging equipment. For example, the UK government invested £2.3 billion in 2023 to fund 160 new community diagnostic centers, which will increase the number of medical imaging services available to patients.
Product Recalls: The medical imaging market faces challenges such as product recalls, which can hinder growth. Recalls occur due to defects that could pose health risks. In 2022 and 2023, significant recalls by major companies like Abbott and GE HealthCare have affected the market, leading to concerns over the reliability of certain imaging equipment.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
The medical imaging market is segmented based on product type, application, end-users, and region.
●By Product: X-ray, Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Ultrasound System, MRI Equipment, Nuclear Imaging, Tactile Imaging, Photoacoustic Imaging, Thermography, Elastography, Echocardiography
●By Applications: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Oncology, Neurology, Others
●By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics
●By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲
●Koninklijke Philips N.V.
●GE Healthcare
●Shimadzu Corporation
●Toshiba Medical Systems Inc.
●Siemens Healthineers
●Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: <||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/medical-imaging-market
𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:
North America accounted for approximately 38.4% of the global medical imaging market in 2022. The region is a leader in the development and commercialization of advanced imaging technologies, driven by substantial healthcare investments and a high demand for imaging systems. The U.S., in particular, continues to innovate in areas like portable ultrasound and AI-powered diagnostic tools, with GE HealthCare’s Vscan Air SL ultrasound device being a notable example.
𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰:
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the medical imaging market, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditures and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The demand for affordable and efficient imaging solutions is driving adoption in emerging markets, with countries like India and China playing a pivotal role in the market’s expansion. Innovations such as Mindray’s TE Air handheld ultrasound system are increasing accessibility in this region.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Europe is another key market for medical imaging, with increasing investments in healthcare systems and a focus on enhancing diagnostic capabilities. The presence of leading medical imaging manufacturers like Philips and Siemens Healthineers is driving market growth in this region.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
●In May 2023, Claritas HealthTech partnered with PwC to deploy its medical imaging platforms. This collaboration focuses on rolling out, installing, and supporting a suite of medical image enhancement and AI-driven diagnostic software, aiming to improve healthcare services through advanced technology.
●In February 2023, Mindray introduced the TE Air handheld ultrasound system. The device delivers high-quality ultrasound images and integrates seamlessly into hospital information systems, enhancing radiology workflows. Its compatibility with other systems further streamlines processes, improving efficiency in medical imaging.
Medical imaging is a critical diagnostic tool that allows healthcare professionals to visualize the internal structures of the body for clinical analysis and medical intervention.
It aids in diagnosing a variety of conditions, evaluating treatment efficacy, and guiding medical procedures. Common imaging techniques include X-rays, CT scans, MRI, ultrasound, and PET scans, each providing different insights into the body’s health.
𝗗𝗼𝘄𝗻𝗹𝗼𝗮𝗱 𝗙𝗿𝗲𝗲 𝗦𝗮𝗺𝗽𝗹𝗲 𝗣𝗗𝗙:https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/medical-imaging-market
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗧𝗿𝗲𝗻𝗱𝘀
The medical imaging market is experiencing rapid advancements, driven by continuous innovations in imaging technology and an increasing demand for more effective diagnostic tools. Product launches and technological enhancements are key drivers of this growth.
For example, in 2023, Konica Minolta launched the PocketPro H2, a wireless handheld ultrasound device that improves musculoskeletal and vascular imaging. In addition, Philips introduced the Zenition 10 Mobile C-arm System, designed for efficient, high-throughput imaging in trauma and orthopedic surgeries.
These innovations are expected to boost the market by improving the precision and accessibility of medical imaging, making it easier for healthcare providers to deliver better patient care.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗗𝘆𝗻𝗮𝗺𝗶𝗰𝘀
Increasing Product Launches: New product launches continue to drive market expansion. Companies are introducing advanced imaging systems to improve diagnosis and patient outcomes. For instance, GE Healthcare launched the Definium 656 HD X-ray system, which offers high-resolution imaging and advanced processing capabilities.
Government Investments: Significant investments from governments are improving healthcare infrastructure globally, which in turn drives the demand for medical imaging equipment. For example, the UK government invested £2.3 billion in 2023 to fund 160 new community diagnostic centers, which will increase the number of medical imaging services available to patients.
Product Recalls: The medical imaging market faces challenges such as product recalls, which can hinder growth. Recalls occur due to defects that could pose health risks. In 2022 and 2023, significant recalls by major companies like Abbott and GE HealthCare have affected the market, leading to concerns over the reliability of certain imaging equipment.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
The medical imaging market is segmented based on product type, application, end-users, and region.
●By Product: X-ray, Computed Tomography, Positron Emission Tomography (PET), Ultrasound System, MRI Equipment, Nuclear Imaging, Tactile Imaging, Photoacoustic Imaging, Thermography, Elastography, Echocardiography
●By Applications: Cardiology, Orthopedics, Gastroenterology, Gynecology, Oncology, Neurology, Others
●By End User: Hospitals, Diagnostic Centers, Specialty Clinics
●By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
𝗖𝗼𝗺𝗽𝗲𝘁𝗶𝘁𝗶𝘃𝗲 𝗟𝗮𝗻𝗱𝘀𝗰𝗮𝗽𝗲
●Koninklijke Philips N.V.
●GE Healthcare
●Shimadzu Corporation
●Toshiba Medical Systems Inc.
●Siemens Healthineers
●Fujifilm Holdings Corporation
𝗖𝘂𝘀𝘁𝗼𝗺𝗶𝘇𝗲 𝗬𝗼𝘂𝗿 𝗦𝗰𝗼𝗽𝗲: <||>rnhttps://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/medical-imaging-market
𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
𝐍𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐀𝐦𝐞𝐫𝐢𝐜𝐚:
North America accounted for approximately 38.4% of the global medical imaging market in 2022. The region is a leader in the development and commercialization of advanced imaging technologies, driven by substantial healthcare investments and a high demand for imaging systems. The U.S., in particular, continues to innovate in areas like portable ultrasound and AI-powered diagnostic tools, with GE HealthCare’s Vscan Air SL ultrasound device being a notable example.
𝗔𝘀𝗶𝗮-𝗣𝗮𝗰𝗶𝗳𝗶𝗰:
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing rapid growth in the medical imaging market, fueled by increasing healthcare expenditures and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The demand for affordable and efficient imaging solutions is driving adoption in emerging markets, with countries like India and China playing a pivotal role in the market’s expansion. Innovations such as Mindray’s TE Air handheld ultrasound system are increasing accessibility in this region.
𝐄𝐮𝐫𝐨𝐩𝐞:
Europe is another key market for medical imaging, with increasing investments in healthcare systems and a focus on enhancing diagnostic capabilities. The presence of leading medical imaging manufacturers like Philips and Siemens Healthineers is driving market growth in this region.
𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗗𝗲𝘃𝗲𝗹𝗼𝗽𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝘀
●In May 2023, Claritas HealthTech partnered with PwC to deploy its medical imaging platforms. This collaboration focuses on rolling out, installing, and supporting a suite of medical image enhancement and AI-driven diagnostic software, aiming to improve healthcare services through advanced technology.
●In February 2023, Mindray introduced the TE Air handheld ultrasound system. The device delivers high-quality ultrasound images and integrates seamlessly into hospital information systems, enhancing radiology workflows. Its compatibility with other systems further streamlines processes, improving efficiency in medical imaging.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results