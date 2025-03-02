Global Interventional Imaging Market to Reach US$ 16.64B by 2033
The Global Interventional Imaging Market was valued at approximately US$ 9.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 16.64 billion by 2033
The Global Interventional Imaging Market was valued at approximately US$ 9.21 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow to US$ 16.64 billion by 2033, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% during the forecast period from 2025 to 2033.
Interventional imaging refers to the use of advanced imaging techniques to guide minimally invasive medical procedures, allowing healthcare professionals to perform interventions with enhanced precision and accuracy. This technology provides real-time visualization of internal body structures, such as organs and blood vessels, which helps minimize surrounding tissue damage and improve patient outcomes.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗚𝗿𝗼𝘄𝘁𝗵
The market for interventional imaging is experiencing significant growth, driven by key trends such as the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures, rising chronic disease prevalence, and rapid advancements in imaging technology. A major factor contributing to this growth is the ongoing technological innovation, including the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) for better image analysis and the use of 3D and 4D imaging technologies for more precise navigation during medical interventions.
For example, GE HealthCare's OmnifyXR interventional suite, launched in June 2024, combines holographic displays and 3D anatomical models to provide real-time visualizations during interventions.
This technology enhances remote collaboration and precision care delivery.
Furthermore, the introduction of AI-driven imaging systems is enhancing clinical decision-making and workflow automation. In December 2024, Philips introduced the CT 5300 system, which integrates AI capabilities to improve clinical decision support and streamline medical procedures. These technological advancements continue to expand the scope of interventional imaging, pushing the market toward sustained growth.
𝗠𝗮𝗿𝗸𝗲𝘁 𝗦𝗲𝗴𝗺𝗲𝗻𝘁𝗮𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻
● By Product Type: Interventional Imaging Systems, MRI Systems, Ultrasound Imaging Systems, CT Scanners, Angiography Systems, Others, Interventional Imaging Accessories, X-ray Detectors, C-arms, Image Intensifiers, Software, Consumables, Catheters, Guidewires, Needles, Others
●By Imaging Modality: X-Ray Imaging, Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI), Ultrasound Imaging, Others
●By Application: Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Urology and Nephrology, Gastroenterology, Musculoskeletal, Others
●By Procedure Type: Diagnostic Procedure, Therapeutic Procedure, Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Diagnostic Centers, Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Others
●By Region: North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa
𝗧𝗼𝗽 𝗞𝗲𝘆 𝗣𝗹𝗮𝘆𝗲𝗿𝘀:
●GE HealthCare
●Koninklijke Philips N.V.
●Siemens Healthineers AG
●CANON MEDICAL SYSTEMS USA, INC.
●FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation
●Lumibird Medical
●Boston Scientific Corporation
●Terumo Corporation
●Guerbet
●Shimadzu Corporation
𝗚𝗲𝗼𝗴𝗿𝗮𝗽𝗵𝗶𝗰𝗮𝗹 𝗔𝗻𝗮𝗹𝘆𝘀𝗶𝘀
North America:
North America holds a dominant position in the interventional imaging market, with the U.S. being a key player due to the presence of leading medical imaging companies like GE Healthcare, Philips, and Siemens Healthineers. The market is fueled by continuous technological advancements, a growing preference for minimally invasive procedures, and high healthcare infrastructure. The demand for interventional imaging systems, such as fluoroscopy and angiography systems, is rising, particularly for coronary artery disease treatments like angioplasty and stent placements.
Asia-Pacific:
The Asia-Pacific region is experiencing the fastest growth in the interventional imaging market, driven by technological advancements and the increasing number of local manufacturers producing cost-effective imaging solutions. Countries like India and China are witnessing rapid adoption of these technologies, as affordable and high-quality imaging systems become more accessible. For example, Philips India launched the Azurion interventional system in November 2024 to assist in neurovascular operations, further enhancing the growth of the market in this region.
Europe:
Europe is also a significant market, driven by high healthcare standards and increased investments in medical technologies. The demand for interventional imaging systems in Europe is growing due to the rising prevalence of chronic diseases and the increasing preference for minimally invasive procedures.
Furthermore, smaller regional players and local manufacturers in emerging markets like Asia-Pacific are gaining traction by providing cost-effective solutions that make advanced technologies more accessible to a wider range of healthcare providers.
