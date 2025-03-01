mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Growth Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2024 to 2031
mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type of Industry (Therapeutics/Vaccine Developers, CDMO Organizations, Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers) By Scale of Operation, By Product and By Application
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2025 ) The mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market Size is valued at USD 854.30 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 909.14 million by the year 2031 at a 0.8% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Services Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services market are:
• Continuous Innovation in mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Techniques
• Rise in clinical trials for mRNA vaccines
• Continuous improvements in design, delivery systems, and manufacturing processes
The following are the primary obstacles to the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services market's expansion:
• Complexity of Manufacturing Steps
• High production cost
• Stringent regulations
Future expansion opportunities for the global mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services market include:
• Advantages of mRNA-based technology over recombinant expression
• Increased outsourcing of mRNA synthesis and production
• Increased government funding and private investments
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Leading pharmaceutical companies new product introductions that improve service quality, rising service standards, and increased facility personalization are driving the RNA synthesis raw material market.
• A greater understanding of the significance of early detection and treatment of chronic diseases among the general public and healthcare professionals is anticipated to fuel market growth.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Expanding mRNA synthesis of raw materials is hindered by a lack of flexible, durable, and cost-effective manufacturing procedures.
Market Analysis:
mRNA provides an adaptable platform for the creation of therapeutic and preventive vaccines against chronic and infectious illnesses. In terms of effectiveness, immunogenicity, and manufacturing costs, mRNA-derived therapeutics surpass traditional medications.
The mRNA synthesis and manufacturing services market is likely to expand throughout the forecast period, owing to ongoing developments and advancements in mRNA manufacturing services.
Growing demand for gene treatments, a growth in chronic and infectious illnesses, and an increase in clinical trials for cancer therapies and infectious diseases are all projected to drive the mRNA manufacturing industry ahead quickly in the future years.
List of Prominent Players in the mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market:
• eTheRNA (Etherna Immunotherapies),
• Celonic AG
• Corden Pharma GmbH
• Lonza Group AG
• Rentschler Biopharma
• Laboratorios Farmacéuticos Rovi, S.A.
• Samsung Biologics
• Thermo Fisher Scientific
• Sartorius AG (BIA Separations)
• AGC Biologics
• FUJIFILM Diosynth Biotechnologies
• Hanmi Pharmaceutical
• Arranta Bio
• ST Pharm
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, Telesis Bio Inc. stated that it emphasis its marketing efforts on its unique Gibson SOLA platform, which targets DNA and mRNA drug development. The business will also focus on improving its BioXp platform for mRNA synthesis, capitalizing on its unique competitive edge.
• In February 2023, Life Edit Therapeutics Inc. and Moderna Inc. agreed to work together to identify and develop mRNA gene-editing treatments.
• In January 2023, BioNTech and the UK government inked a Strategic Partnership Agreement to advance clinical trials for targeted mRNA immune treatments. To give targeted cancer therapeutics to up to 10,000 patients by the end of 2030, either through clinical trials or authorized medications.
mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Continuous Innovation in mRNA Synthesis and Manufacturing Techniques
The fast progress of mRNA technology is transforming the biopharmaceutical business. Innovations in mRNA synthesis and manufacturing, particularly the development of advanced lipid nanoparticle delivery methods, are critical to industry growth.
These developments improve the stability, effectiveness, and delivery efficiency of mRNA-based therapies and vaccines. The capacity to precisely modify mRNA sequences and improve delivery systems has greatly enlarged mRNA technology's therapeutic promise beyond vaccines to include therapies for cancer, genetic abnormalities, and autoimmune problems.
Continuous innovation not only improves patient outcomes, but it also draws significant investment and collaboration across industrial sectors, creating a strong ecosystem for future research and commercialization.
Challenges: Complexity of Manufacturing Steps
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR during The Forecast Period
North America dominated the global industry of total revenue, and is predicted to increase at the greatest CAGR over the forecast period. The existence of local firms such as Providence Therapeutics, which provides individualized mRNA vaccines to treat chronic illnesses like cancer, is projected to boost revenue creation in the region. Several advances by local firms in the region are also projected to boost the mRNA synthesis raw materials industry to some extent.
Segmentation of mRNA Manufacturing and Synthesis Services Market-
By Products-
• API
• Drugs
By Type of Industry-
• Therapeutics and Vaccine Developers
• CDMO Organizations
• Custom Synthesis/Other Service Providers
By Therapeutic Area-
• Infectious Diseases
• Oncological Disorders
• Other Diseases
By Scale of Operation -
• Research / Preclinical
• Clinical
• Commercial
By Application-
• mRNA-based Vaccines
• mRNA-based Therapeutics
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
