Molecular Pharming Market Dynamics and Expansion Strategies for Plant-Based Protein Production in Healthcare
Molecular Pharming Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (Gene Gun, Agroinfiltration, Electroporation, Agrobacterium-Mediated Gene Transfer), By Application (Recombinant Antibodies, Hormones, Vaccines, Industrial Enzymes, Proteins & Pr
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2025 ) Molecular Pharming Market Size is valued at USD 457.7 Mn in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 1,299.8 Mn by the year 2031 at a 15.3% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Molecular Pharming Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Molecular Pharming market are:
• Rising Research in Bio-Farming
• Growing Demand for Cost-Effective, Scalable, And Fast Methods Of Producing Vaccines And Therapeutic Proteins
• Advantages Over traditional Methods of Protein Production
The following are the primary obstacles to the Molecular Pharming market's expansion:
• High Costs of Development and Scale-Up
• Risks of Contamination
• High Initial Investment Costs hamper Target Market Expansion
Future expansion opportunities for the global Molecular Pharming market include:
• Rising Demand for Biologics
• Rising Prevalence of Disease Indications
• Expansion into Nutraceuticals to Fuel Focused Market Growth Opportunity
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2024 due to its sophisticated biopharmaceutical industry, significant R&D expenditures, and robust healthcare system, which allow for the regional commercialization of molecular pharmaceutics.
• Maize, a grain used to create recombinant proteins such as antibodies, hormones, and vaccines, is expected to dominate the market in the next years.
• Asia Pacific is expected to expand at the fastest rate due to significant success in applying modern agriculture methods.
• The rising prevalence of chronic illnesses and the need for new therapies are boosting demand for biopharmaceuticals, which molecular pharming can effectively create.
Market Analysis:
Molecular pharming, also known as molecular farming, is a promising and cutting-edge branch of biotechnology that uses genetically engineered plants or animals to manufacture medications. This novel technique to drug manufacture, which utilizes natural biological processes within organisms to synthesize complex medicinal molecules, has the potential to be more cost efficient and scalable.
Scientists may insert particular genes into plants or animals through genetic engineering to create therapeutic proteins, biopharmaceuticals, and even vaccinations.
List of Prominent Players in the Molecular Pharming Market:
• Leaf Expression Systems
• ORF Genetics hf.
• Agrenvec S.L.
• PlantForm
• Protalix Biotherapeutics
• Kbio, Inc.
• Cape Biologix Technologies (Cape Bio Pharm
• Bright Biotech
• Moolec Science SA
• Miruku
• Tiamat Sciences Corp.
• IngredientWerks
• Core Biogenesis
• Diamante Società Benefit S.r.l.
• Elo Life Systems
Recent Developments:
• In April 2024, Nobell Foods, a molecular farming firm that makes animal-free cheese with soy-derived casein proteins, rebranded as Alpine Bio and received a new dairy protein patent. The San Francisco-based firm will now function as a subsidiary under the new name, Alpine Bio, and its scope has been broadened to include 15 proteins that may be produced in diverse plants using molecular farming.
• In October 2023, Moolec Science, which specializes in plant-based animal protein manufacturing via molecular pharming, raised $30 million from investors using convertible notes. The money will help the firm focus on expanding its research and development activities in more meat compounds and proteins. Moolec Science intends to include meat proteins into the matrix of soy and pea proteins, as opposed to standard ways of extracting and purifying animal proteins from their sources.
• In September 2023, Bio Better, a Food Technology business, opened its first food-grade pilot plant in northern Israel to speed up the production of growth factors for meat production. Using tobacco plants as self-sustaining bioreactors, the business aims to produce 100kg per day and hopes to increase to 5 tons by 2025, lowering industry costs.
Molecular Pharming Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Research in Bio-Farming
The expanding emphasis on bio pharming research is expected to drive up demand for molecular pharming in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. Molecular pharming, also known as bio pharming, is the use of genetically altered plants or animals to manufacture therapeutic proteins, vaccines, and other biopharmaceuticals.
Ongoing research is helping to produce more efficient and accurate molecular pharming procedures. This includes advances in gene editing technologies such as CRISPR/Cas9, which allow scientists to precisely tweak host organisms for increased yields and product quality.
These advancements may lower production costs and make molecular pharming a more appealing choice for biopharmaceutical businesses. Researchers are looking at a larger variety of host species for molecular pharming, including as algae, fungus, and insects.
Challenges: High Costs of Development and Scale-Up
The high development and scale-up expenses impede molecular pharming's growth and capacity to address expanding biopharmaceutical demands. Molecular pharming, a technological strategy that uses genetically engineered plants or animals to manufacture therapeutic proteins and medicines, has various benefits, including scalability, adaptability, and possible cost savings.
However, the early phases of development and subsequent scaling of manufacturing might be excessively costly.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North American area is expected to continue to dominate the worldwide molecular pharming industry. This is mostly due to the modern bio-pharmaceutical sector, which is distinguished by cutting-edge research and development projects.
The area is home to prominent companies that have made substantial contributions to the market's growth. The increased frequency of chronic illnesses in North America, along with a growing desire for cost-effective medicines, is fueling the region's molecular pharming industry.
Furthermore, the North American market benefits from a robust network of distribution channels and well-established supply chain management, allowing for effective and timely delivery of molecular pharming products to healthcare professionals and consumers. The region's high healthcare spending and reimbursement regulations help to drive market expansion by ensuring that these modern medicines are accessible and affordable.
Segmentation of Molecular Pharming Market-
By Technology-
• Gene Gun
• Agro infiltration
• Electroporation
• Agrobacterium-Mediated Gene Transfer
• Others
By Application-
• Recombinant Antibodies
• Hormones
• Vaccines
• Industrial Enzymes
• Proteins & Protein-Based Materials
• Technical Reagents
• Nutritional Products
• Others
By Crop Source
• Maize
• Barley
• Tobacco
• Safflower
• Rice
• Alfalfa
By End-User
• Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Companies
• Contract Manufacturing Organizations
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
