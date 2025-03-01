Herbicides Market Size Expected to Reach USD 71.15 Billion by 2031 Fueled by Advancements in Weed Management and Herbicide-Resistant Crops
Herbicides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Source Type (Microbial, Biochemical and synthetic chemical, Others (plant phytotoxic residues and other botanical extracts)), Formulation (Granular, Liquid, Others (pellets, dust and powder)), Mode
EMAILWIRE.COM, March 01, 2025 ) The Global Herbicides Market Size is valued at 41.25 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach 71.15 billion by the year 2031 at an 7.22% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Herbicides Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Herbicides market are:
• Growing need to improve Agricultural Yield due to surging Food Demand
• Rising Adaption of Modern Farming Techniques
• Wide Range of 2,4-D applications to drive Market Growth
The following are the primary obstacles to the Herbicides market's expansion:
• Stringent Government Regulations and Adverse Environmental Effects
• Rising use of Inorganic Herbicides hindrance the Market Growth
• Rising cost of Herbicide Products
Future expansion opportunities for the global Herbicides market include:
• Major Product Innovations Reshaping the Herbicides Market
• Rapid growth in the agricultural sector in emerging economies
• Increasing Demand for High-Yield Crops
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• One of the significant trends in the herbicides industry is the increasing use of innovative farming methods. Farmers are increasingly using pesticides to increase crop yields while efficiently managing weed resistance.
• The development of herbicide-resistant crop types has accelerated this trend, allowing for more effective weed management while minimizing crop damage.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The crop type has a considerable impact on the herbicides industry, with cereals and grains emerging as the leading force. This sector comprises significant crops including corn, rice, and wheat, which are important in world food production.
Market Analysis:
Several causes contribute to the increased use of herbicides in agriculture. One major factor is the spread of genetically modified crops, particularly those that are resistant to certain pesticides. This technology allows farmers to use herbicides like glyphosate without harming their crops, resulting in better weed control and higher yields.
The widespread adoption of herbicide-resistant cultivars has transformed weed management strategies, with herbicides being the preferred option for many farmers.
List of Prominent Players in the Herbicides Market:
• UPL
• BASF SF
• Bayer AG
• DUPont
• ADAMA
• Syngenta
• FMC Corporation
• Drexel Corporation
• Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd
• Nufarm
Recent Developments:
• In March 2023, BASF announced the launch of Surtain, a revolutionary maize herbicide that would be accessible in the United States in 2024. This novel herbicide uses solid encapsulation technology, making it the first of its type in the industry.
• In September 2023, American Water Chemicals (AWC) announced the establishment of its European business, Amaya Solutions Europe, SL. This strategic move marks a critical milestone in AWC's worldwide expansion efforts, which aim to enhance its position in the European market.
• In March 2023, Albaugh LLC, a chemical producer headquartered in the United States, paid an unknown sum to purchase Corteva's Glyphosate Business. Albaugh LLC's goal with this acquisition is to deliver high-quality crop protection solutions to farmers who want to boost yields and successfully manage pests and diseases. Corteva's Glyphosate Business is a US-based maker of glyphosate-based herbicides.
Herbicides Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Adaption of Modern Farming Techniques
The introduction of modern farming methods is considerably driving the herbicides market, boosting the demand for efficient and targeted weed control measures. With the emergence of Integrated Weed Management (IWM), farmers are adopting modern technology such as GPS, drones, and satellite imagery to better manage their crops. This has enabled pesticide application, particularly 2,4-D, more accurate and targeted to specific requirements, minimizing waste and increasing efficacy.
Using herbicide-resistant crops promotes the use of selective herbicides like 2,4-D to manage broadleaf weeds without hurting crops. Integrated pest management (IPM) techniques are also utilized in modern farming, where 2,4-D is used as a component of a more comprehensive weed control strategy, guaranteeing sustainability and lowering reliance on several pesticides. A 31.5% decrease in plant productivity worldwide is caused by over 1,800 weed species, resulting in yearly economic losses of about US$32 billion.
This demonstrates how important weeds are to agriculture worldwide and the necessity of efficient weed control measures. Because of this, farmers are increasingly using selective herbicides, such as 2,4-D, to effectively control weeds. 2,4-D herbicide demand is increased by the increasing requirement for accurate and affordable weed control methods.
Challenges: Stringent Government Regulations and Adverse Environmental Effects
Herbicides must go through extensive testing and assessment before being registered and allowed for usage. Regulatory bodies establish tight norms and criteria to protect human health, animals, and the environment. The registration procedure may be time-consuming and expensive for herbicide makers.
The tight criteria may limit the number of new herbicides that reach the market, decreasing farmers' options and slowing market growth.
Herbicides, like any other chemical material, can harm the ecosystem if not utilized correctly. Concerns may include water pollution, harmful effects on non-target creatures, soil health issues, and ecosystem disturbance.
Increased environmental awareness and concerns about sustainability have resulted in more scrutiny of pesticide usage and a need for more ecologically friendly alternatives. This may restrict the market growth of traditional herbicides, encouraging producers to invest in creating safer and more sustainable herbicide formulations.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America Herbicides Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. Due to the enormous population base and high need for food production drive market value. Large firms' positions in the herbicide market in this area are being strengthened by factors such as large product portfolios for plant protection products, robust R&D, and the expansion of production facilities in many locations.
For instance, in the United States, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) oversees the licensing, regulation, and usage of herbicides, ensuring that they fulfill safety requirements and pose no harm to human health or the environment. Such rules play an important role in influencing the market and supporting sustainable agriculture practices.
Segmentation of Herbicides Market-
By Source Type-
• Microbial
• Biochemical and Synthetic Chemical
• Others
By Formulation-
• Granular
• Liquid
• Others (pellets, dust and powder)
By Mode of Application-
• Seed Treatment
• Soil Treatment
• Foliar
• Post-harvest
By Crop Type-
• Agricultural Crops
o Cereals & Grains
o Oilseeds & Pulses
o Fruits & Vegetables
• Non-agricultural Crops
o Turf & Ornamentals
o Plantation Crops
o Homes & Gardens
o Industrial Vegetation Management
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
