Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 207.47 billion by 2031
Global Wearable Medical Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) Global Wearable Medical Devices Market reached US$ 35.7 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 207.47 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 24.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wearable-medical-devices-market
Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Health Awareness Fuel Wearable Medical Device Market
The global demand for wearable medical devices is surging, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders. These conditions require continuous monitoring and proactive management, making wearable devices like glucose monitors for diabetics and heart rate trackers for cardiovascular health essential tools for patient care. Additionally, rising health consciousness is accelerating the adoption of wearable technologies for preventive healthcare and early disease detection.
Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are advocating for wearable medical devices to reduce hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes. The integration of these devices with digital health platforms and mobile applications enables real-time data tracking, analysis, and alerts, enhancing patient engagement and clinical decision-making.
For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 129 million Americans live with at least one major chronic disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Chronic diseases are responsible for five of the top ten causes of death in the U.S., and their prevalence has steadily increased over the past two decades. Notably, 42% of Americans have two or more chronic conditions, while 12% manage at least five. These conditions place a significant burden on the U.S. healthcare system, accounting for 90% of the annual $4.1 trillion healthcare expenditure.
As chronic disease rates continue to climb, the wearable medical device market is expected to grow, playing a crucial role in personalized healthcare, remote patient monitoring, and overall healthcare system efficiency.
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices),
• By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring, Sports and Fitness Monitoring, Chronic Disease Management, Others), and
• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Fitness Centers and Sports Institutes)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/wearable-medical-devices-market
Market Regional Share
Europe Leads the Wearable Medical Devices Market with Rapid Growth
Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the wearable medical devices market, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity, which require continuous health monitoring. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending support the widespread adoption of advanced wearable technologies.
Additionally, an aging population and a rising focus on preventive healthcare further fuel market expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and increased investment in research are fostering innovation, while the widespread use of smartphones and wireless connectivity enhances the seamless integration of wearable devices into healthcare routines.
For example, in June 2023, Lithuanian high-tech company Teltonika launched TeltoHeart, a multifunctional smart medical wristband designed for individuals with heart rhythm disorders. The device, developed by Arvydas Paukštys, is powered by an advanced algorithm created by Kaunas University of Technology and Vilnius University. Teltonika has secured a license for this patented technology, marking a significant step toward developing a globally recognized medical gadget with cutting-edge technical capabilities.
Key Market Players
Key players are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Fitbit (Google); Garmin Ltd.; Medtronic; Omron; Withings; VitalConnect; Polar Electro; Sotera, Inc.; INVIZA Corporation; Dexcom, Inc.; GE HealthCare; CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD and Nanowear Inc.
Recent Developments
• In January 2024, Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics have partnered to study the use of wearable devices to improve metabolic health, which affects the risk of developing diseases like diabetes and heart disease. The Wearables for Metabolic Health (WEAR-ME) pilot study will combine behavioral and biometric data from Fitbit devices with Quest Diagnostics' laboratory tests to enhance metabolic health assessment and management, aiding disease prevention.
• In April 2023, Garmin Ltd. has extended regional availability of its Dexcom Connect IQ apps, specifically designed for Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes users. These apps allow users to monitor glucose levels and trends on compatible smartwatches or cycling computers. The announcement is expected to impact the wearable medical devices market, enhancing accessibility to glucose monitoring solutions.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/wearable-medical-devices-market
Market Drivers
Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases and Growing Health Awareness Fuel Wearable Medical Device Market
The global demand for wearable medical devices is surging, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and respiratory disorders. These conditions require continuous monitoring and proactive management, making wearable devices like glucose monitors for diabetics and heart rate trackers for cardiovascular health essential tools for patient care. Additionally, rising health consciousness is accelerating the adoption of wearable technologies for preventive healthcare and early disease detection.
Governments and healthcare organizations worldwide are advocating for wearable medical devices to reduce hospital readmissions and improve patient outcomes. The integration of these devices with digital health platforms and mobile applications enables real-time data tracking, analysis, and alerts, enhancing patient engagement and clinical decision-making.
For example, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), 129 million Americans live with at least one major chronic disease, including heart disease, cancer, diabetes, obesity, and hypertension. Chronic diseases are responsible for five of the top ten causes of death in the U.S., and their prevalence has steadily increased over the past two decades. Notably, 42% of Americans have two or more chronic conditions, while 12% manage at least five. These conditions place a significant burden on the U.S. healthcare system, accounting for 90% of the annual $4.1 trillion healthcare expenditure.
As chronic disease rates continue to climb, the wearable medical device market is expected to grow, playing a crucial role in personalized healthcare, remote patient monitoring, and overall healthcare system efficiency.
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Diagnostic & Monitoring Devices, Therapeutic Devices),
• By Application (Remote Patient Monitoring, Sports and Fitness Monitoring, Chronic Disease Management, Others), and
• By End User (Hospitals & Clinics, Homecare Settings, Ambulatory Care Centers, Fitness Centers and Sports Institutes)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/wearable-medical-devices-market
Market Regional Share
Europe Leads the Wearable Medical Devices Market with Rapid Growth
Europe is experiencing the fastest growth in the wearable medical devices market, driven by the increasing prevalence of chronic diseases such as diabetes, cardiovascular conditions, and obesity, which require continuous health monitoring. The region’s well-established healthcare infrastructure and high healthcare spending support the widespread adoption of advanced wearable technologies.
Additionally, an aging population and a rising focus on preventive healthcare further fuel market expansion. Favorable regulatory policies and increased investment in research are fostering innovation, while the widespread use of smartphones and wireless connectivity enhances the seamless integration of wearable devices into healthcare routines.
For example, in June 2023, Lithuanian high-tech company Teltonika launched TeltoHeart, a multifunctional smart medical wristband designed for individuals with heart rhythm disorders. The device, developed by Arvydas Paukštys, is powered by an advanced algorithm created by Kaunas University of Technology and Vilnius University. Teltonika has secured a license for this patented technology, marking a significant step toward developing a globally recognized medical gadget with cutting-edge technical capabilities.
Key Market Players
Key players are Koninklijke Philips N.V.; Fitbit (Google); Garmin Ltd.; Medtronic; Omron; Withings; VitalConnect; Polar Electro; Sotera, Inc.; INVIZA Corporation; Dexcom, Inc.; GE HealthCare; CONTEC MEDICAL SYSTEMS CO., LTD and Nanowear Inc.
Recent Developments
• In January 2024, Fitbit and Quest Diagnostics have partnered to study the use of wearable devices to improve metabolic health, which affects the risk of developing diseases like diabetes and heart disease. The Wearables for Metabolic Health (WEAR-ME) pilot study will combine behavioral and biometric data from Fitbit devices with Quest Diagnostics' laboratory tests to enhance metabolic health assessment and management, aiding disease prevention.
• In April 2023, Garmin Ltd. has extended regional availability of its Dexcom Connect IQ apps, specifically designed for Type 1 or Type 2 diabetes users. These apps allow users to monitor glucose levels and trends on compatible smartwatches or cycling computers. The announcement is expected to impact the wearable medical devices market, enhancing accessibility to glucose monitoring solutions.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results