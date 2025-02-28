Global Electric Bus Market is expected to reach USD 920 billion by 2031
Global Electric Bus Market is growing with a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) Global Electric Bus Market reached USD 53 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 920 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 42.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Environmental Concerns, Government Initiatives, and Battery Innovations Driving the Electric Bus Market
The global electric bus market is expanding rapidly, driven by increasing environmental concerns, supportive government policies, and advancements in battery technology. With the urgent need to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and air pollution, governments worldwide have introduced strict emission norms and incentives to encourage electric vehicle adoption, including electric buses.
China leads the global electric bus market, with over 420,000 electric buses in operation as of 2020, accounting for nearly 99% of the global fleet. This growth is fueled by subsidies, favorable policies, and extensive infrastructure development by the Chinese government.
Battery innovations are also playing a crucial role in the market's expansion. The increasing energy density and decreasing costs of lithium-ion batteries have made electric buses more viable and cost-effective. Governments are actively investing in R&D to enhance battery performance, improve charging infrastructure, and extend vehicle range.
For example, the European Union has launched a major funding initiative to develop and produce advanced lithium-ion batteries, strengthening the European battery industry and accelerating the adoption of electric mobility across the region.
With ongoing advancements and government support, the electric bus market is poised for significant growth, shaping the future of sustainable public transportation worldwide.
Market Segments
• By Propulsion (BEV, FCEV, PHEV)
• By Bus Length (Less Than 9 Meter, 9 to 14 Meter, More Than 14 Meter)
• By Vehicle Range (Up To 200 Miles, More Than 200 Miles)
• By Battery Capacity (Up To 400 KWH, More Than 400 KWH)
• By Power Output (Up To 250 KWH, More Than 250 KWH)
• By Battery (Lithium-Nickel-Manganese-Cobalt Oxide, Lithium-Iron-Phosphate, Others)
• By Application (Intercity, Intracity)
• By End-User (Government, Private)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific: The Driving Force in the Global Electric Bus Market
The Asia-Pacific region has established itself as the leader in the global electric bus market, spearheading the transition toward sustainable transportation. According to the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Energy Working Group, the region accounted for approximately 75% of the global electric bus fleet in 2022.
China remains the dominant player, with strong government support for electric mobility. As of 2021, China had the world’s largest electric bus fleet, surpassing 420,000 vehicles, according to the Ministry of Transport of the People’s Republic of China. Other countries, including South Korea, India, and Singapore, have also witnessed significant growth, driven by supportive policies and increased investment in electric infrastructure.
The Asia-Pacific region’s leadership is further reinforced by continuous product innovations and technological advancements. Governments are encouraging local manufacturers to develop next-generation electric buses, strengthening their competitive edge. In China, leading manufacturers such as BYD, Yutong, and Zhongtong have introduced innovative electric bus models, further cementing the region’s dominance in the global market.
With sustained government support, rapid infrastructure development, and technological advancements, Asia-Pacific is set to remain at the forefront of the global electric bus market, driving the future of sustainable public transportation.
Key Market Players
• BYD
• YUTONG
• PROTERRA
• VDL GROEP
• AB VOLVO
• DAIMLER AG
• NFI GROUP
• CAF
• EBUSCO BV
• KING LONG
• KARSAN.
Recent Developments
• American electric bus manufacturer Proterra introduced its next-generation electric bus, the ZX5, in 2022. The ZX5 offers an extended range of up to 330 miles and features high-performance drivetrain technology. The product above launch showcases Proterra's commitment to pushing the boundaries of electric bus innovation.
• Swedish manufacturer Volvo unveiled its new electric bus, the Volvo 7900 Electric Articulated, in 2022. The aforementioned electric articulated bus is designed to meet high capacity demands.
