Global Offshore Wind Market Size, Share, Growth insights and Report 2024-2031
Global offshore wind market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) Global offshore wind market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Wind energy is a key renewable source, where wind turbines convert wind into electricity. The main components of a wind turbine include the generator, nacelle, rotor blades, and tower. The rotor blades function similarly to an airplane wing, using aerodynamic force to generate lift and drive rotation.
As wind flows over the blades, air pressure differences create lift and drag, with the lift force exceeding drag, causing the rotor to spin. In direct-drive turbines, the rotor connects directly to the generator, while indirect-drive turbines use a shaft and gearbox to increase rotational speed, allowing for a smaller generator. Wind turbines come in horizontal and vertical configurations, depending on power generation needs.
Offshore wind turbines benefit from stronger, more consistent winds without land-based obstructions, enabling higher speeds for extended periods. The electricity they generate is transferred through turbine towers to a converter that transforms direct current (DC) into alternating current (AC) before transmission to onshore grids.
With increasing global investment in renewable energy, the development of offshore wind farms is set to expand significantly, playing a crucial role in the transition to a sustainable energy future.
Market Dynamics
Surging Global Investment in Renewable Energy
The global demand for renewable energy is rising, driven by falling costs, the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions, and increasing energy consumption in developing and underdeveloped nations. According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), achieving the COP26 Glasgow Agreement’s targets requires the share of renewables in global energy generation to surge from 25% to 86% by 2050.
To meet these objectives, global investment in renewable energy must reach US$ 2.5 trillion by 2050, a significant increase from the previously estimated US$ 1.2 trillion. The transition from fossil fuels to renewables is accelerating, with IRENA projecting US$ 3.3 trillion in spending on new power generation assets between 2019 and 2050. If current trends continue, wind and solar could supply 50% of global electricity by 2050.
Governments and multinational corporations are actively supporting this shift. Many energy companies are pledging to expand their renewable energy portfolios, making substantial investments in green energy. The U.S. Department of Energy’s Wind Energy Technologies Office (WETO) is allocating up to US$ 12 billion for offshore wind development, while the European Commission (EC) is investing nearly US$ 800 billion through 2050 to expand offshore wind capacity from 12GW to over 300GW.
This surge in global investment is a major catalyst for the expansion of the offshore wind market and the broader renewable energy sector, reinforcing the global push toward a sustainable energy future.
Market Segments
• By Component(Turbines, Electrical Infrastructure, Substructure, Others)
• By Location(Shallow Water, Transitional Water, Deep Water)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Regional Share
Europe Leading the Global Offshore Wind Market
Europe dominates the global offshore wind market, driven by substantial investments in renewable energy and large-scale offshore wind projects. The region’s geography is highly favorable for offshore wind generation, with shallow waters along the northern coastline and strong winds from the North Sea providing ideal conditions.
The European Commission (EC) has committed nearly US$ 800 billion through 2050 to expand offshore wind capacity from 12GW to over 300GW. Several major projects are currently under construction, particularly in Denmark, Norway, the UK, and Sweden. The Hornsea Project One in the UK, with a capacity of over 1,200 MW, stands as the largest operational offshore wind project. Additionally, more than 50 offshore wind farms are active in the Baltic Sea and the North Sea, reinforcing Europe’s leadership in this sector.
With ongoing developments and sustained investment, Europe is expected to maintain its dominant position in the global offshore wind market for years to come.
Market Key Players
• Vestas Wind Systems A/S
• General Electric
• ABB
• GoldWind
• Nordex SE
• EEW Group
• Nexans
• Doosan Heavy Industries & Construction
• Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, S.A.
• Shanghai Electric Power Generation Equipment Co., Ltd.
Recent Development:
• In March 2022, Vestas Wind Systems A/S received a contract from a consortium of Marhult Vind AB, Octopus Renewables, and OX2 to develop a 32 MW offshore wind farm for Uppvidinge municipality in Växjö, Sweden. The order includes the construction and maintenance of seven 4.5 MW turbines. Construction of the project is expected to start in early 2022.
