Global Lubricant Market is expected to reach USD 196.9 billion by 2031
Global Lubricant Market is growing with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) Global Lubricant Market reached USD 161.1 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 196.9 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 2.6% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/lubricants-market
Market Dynamics
Consumers Shifting from Small Cars to Hatchbacks: Impact on Lubricant Demand
The demand for hatchbacks is rising as more consumers prefer them over small cars. Their compact size and ease of parking make them especially popular in densely populated urban areas, where traffic congestion and limited parking are common. This shift has led to an increase in hatchback sales and, consequently, a higher demand for lubricants due to increased servicing and maintenance needs.
Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure in rural areas, along with improved internet connectivity and smartphone penetration, has boosted e-commerce growth in global hinterlands. This has driven an increased need for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to support last-mile deliveries. The growing demand for LCVs has, in turn, created new opportunities for lubricant manufacturers catering to this segment.
Market Segments
• By Base Stock (Bio-Based Lubricants, Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Semi-synthetic Lubricants)
• By Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V)
• By Product Type (Engine Oil, General Industrial Oils, Gear Oil, Greases, Metalworking Fluids, Process Oils, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, Others)
• By End-User Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Chemical Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Heavy Equipment, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Power Generation, Others (Packaging, Oil & Gas (Drilling Fluids))
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/lubricants-market
Market Regional Share
Automotive Growth Driving the Asia-Pacific Lubricant Market
The Asia-Pacific lubricant market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by the booming automotive sector. To capitalize on this growth, numerous international automobile manufacturers have set up production facilities in the region. This has led to a sharp rise in vehicle production and sales for both local and global markets, increasing lubricant consumption during manufacturing and assembly.
In response to evolving regulations, lubricant companies are continuously launching new products. For example, in 2022, Goodyear Lubricants introduced a new range of automotive oils across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand. These lubricants are designed to reduce carbon emissions and comply with stringent BS-6 and EURO 6 standards.
Additionally, the increasing preference for personal mobility, including cars and motorcycles, is fueled by rapid urbanization and limited public transportation options in certain areas. The shift of manufacturing to Asia aligns with the global trend of businesses seeking cost-effective solutions while addressing the region’s growing demand for automobiles and related products, further strengthening the lubricant market.
Market Key Players
Key players are Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Mosil Lubricants, Anand Engineers Pvt. Ltd., APAR Lubricants, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Arabian Petroleum Ltd., JAX Incorporated, Manak Petro Chem (India)., Castrol, Total Engines, Phillips 66, and NANDAN PETROCHEM LTD.
Recent Developments
• On Jan 4, 2023, Goodyear Lubricants to launch new BS-6 compliant lubricants for India, Manufactured in haryana. Good Year lubricants has announced a new range of vehicle lubricant oils for distribution in South Asia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand.
• On Feb 27, 2023, Neste introducing new and more sustainable lubricants produced with also renewable or re-refined base oils. During the first quarter of 2023, Neste will launch a new line of Neste ReNewTM lubricants in Finland, Sweden, the Baltic states, and Poland. The new lubricants are created using base oils that are renewable or re-refined along with premium additives.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/lubricants-market
Market Dynamics
Consumers Shifting from Small Cars to Hatchbacks: Impact on Lubricant Demand
The demand for hatchbacks is rising as more consumers prefer them over small cars. Their compact size and ease of parking make them especially popular in densely populated urban areas, where traffic congestion and limited parking are common. This shift has led to an increase in hatchback sales and, consequently, a higher demand for lubricants due to increased servicing and maintenance needs.
Additionally, the expansion of infrastructure in rural areas, along with improved internet connectivity and smartphone penetration, has boosted e-commerce growth in global hinterlands. This has driven an increased need for light commercial vehicles (LCVs) to support last-mile deliveries. The growing demand for LCVs has, in turn, created new opportunities for lubricant manufacturers catering to this segment.
Market Segments
• By Base Stock (Bio-Based Lubricants, Mineral Oil Lubricants, Synthetic Lubricants, Semi-synthetic Lubricants)
• By Group (Group I, Group II, Group III, Group IV, Group V)
• By Product Type (Engine Oil, General Industrial Oils, Gear Oil, Greases, Metalworking Fluids, Process Oils, Transmission & Hydraulic Fluids, Others)
• By End-User Industry (Automotive and Transportation, Chemical Manufacturing, Food & Beverage, Heavy Equipment, Metallurgy and Metalworking, Power Generation, Others (Packaging, Oil & Gas (Drilling Fluids))
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/lubricants-market
Market Regional Share
Automotive Growth Driving the Asia-Pacific Lubricant Market
The Asia-Pacific lubricant market is witnessing significant expansion, driven by the booming automotive sector. To capitalize on this growth, numerous international automobile manufacturers have set up production facilities in the region. This has led to a sharp rise in vehicle production and sales for both local and global markets, increasing lubricant consumption during manufacturing and assembly.
In response to evolving regulations, lubricant companies are continuously launching new products. For example, in 2022, Goodyear Lubricants introduced a new range of automotive oils across South Asia, Southeast Asia, and New Zealand. These lubricants are designed to reduce carbon emissions and comply with stringent BS-6 and EURO 6 standards.
Additionally, the increasing preference for personal mobility, including cars and motorcycles, is fueled by rapid urbanization and limited public transportation options in certain areas. The shift of manufacturing to Asia aligns with the global trend of businesses seeking cost-effective solutions while addressing the region’s growing demand for automobiles and related products, further strengthening the lubricant market.
Market Key Players
Key players are Grauer & Weil (India) Limited, Mosil Lubricants, Anand Engineers Pvt. Ltd., APAR Lubricants, Exxon Mobil Corporation., Arabian Petroleum Ltd., JAX Incorporated, Manak Petro Chem (India)., Castrol, Total Engines, Phillips 66, and NANDAN PETROCHEM LTD.
Recent Developments
• On Jan 4, 2023, Goodyear Lubricants to launch new BS-6 compliant lubricants for India, Manufactured in haryana. Good Year lubricants has announced a new range of vehicle lubricant oils for distribution in South Asia, Southeast Asia and New Zealand.
• On Feb 27, 2023, Neste introducing new and more sustainable lubricants produced with also renewable or re-refined base oils. During the first quarter of 2023, Neste will launch a new line of Neste ReNewTM lubricants in Finland, Sweden, the Baltic states, and Poland. The new lubricants are created using base oils that are renewable or re-refined along with premium additives.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results