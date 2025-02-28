Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Analysis with Product Segmentation Including Percutaneous EVAR Fenestrated EVAR and Aortic Stents
Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product, By Procedure, By Application (Pulmonary, Vascular, Cardiology Surgery, Neurology And Radiology), By Region, And By Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
The Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Size is valued at 3.26 Billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach 6.54 Billion by the year 2031 at a 9.19% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Endovascular Treatment Devices Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market are:
• Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease
• Increase in Prevalence of Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm (AAA)
• Rising Awareness and Acceptance of Minimally Invasive Procedures
The following are the primary obstacles to the Endovascular Treatment Devices market's expansion:
• High Costs of Endovascular Operations & Devices
• Limitations Associated with the Use of Endovascular Devices
Future expansion opportunities for the global Endovascular Treatment Devices market include:
• Advancement in Endovascular Treatment Technology
• Rising demand for Stent-graft in Aortic Aneurysm Repair Procedures
• Rise in Adoption of Polymer Material in Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm Repair Treatment
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The growing number of patients seeking treatment for these disorders increases the demand for endovascular treatment devices, which provide less invasive options with faster recovery periods than standard surgery.
• These developments are especially significant in the treatment of abdominal aortic aneurysms (AAA) and thoracic aortic aneurysms (TAA), resulting in improved patient outcomes and a larger market.
• North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2024 due to an increase in surgical procedures and a rise in preference for endovascular devices.
• The high cost can be a substantial impediment for both healthcare professionals and patients, limiting total market adoption.
Market Analysis:
The endovascular treatment devices market is expected to expand during the forecast period, owing to factors such as an increasing geriatric population, an increase in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases, technologically advanced endovascular products, and increased R&D expenditure by industry participants.
However, the high cost of endovascular procedures, a lack of awareness in economically disadvantaged countries, and a scarcity of qualified surgeons to perform the surgery all hamper market growth.
List of Prominent Players in the Endovascular Treatment Devices Market:
• Cardinal Health
• Endospan
• Geting AB
• Bosten Scientific Corporation
• Inspire MD
• Japan Lifeline Co., Ltd.
• Medtronic
• Lombord Medical
• Penumbra, Inc.
• Terumo Corporation
Recent Developments:
• In October 2024, BD released an Intraosseous Vascular Access System that provides fast access to the vascular system. This method provides rapid access to the circulatory system for both adult and pediatric patients.
• In September 2024, B. Braun gained FDA authorization for the Introcan Safety 2Deep Access IV Catheter, which aids in multi-access blood management over greater distances.
• In September 2023, Orchestra BioMed gained FDA clearance for an IDE to begin the BACKBEAT pivotal trial of Backbeat CNT for the treatment of hypertension in pacemaker patients.
• Gore announced in January 2024 that the Gore Excluder thoracoabdominal branch end prosthesis (TAMBE) has received FDA clearance. The business claims that this is the first off-the-shelf endovascular treatment designed to address complex aneurysmal problems affecting the visceral aorta.
Endovascular Treatment Devices Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease
The global market for endovascular treatment devices is expanding, fuelled by an increasing frequency of cardiovascular illnesses, which kill an estimated 17.9 million people each year, according to the World Health Organization. This encompasses illnesses such as coronary artery disease, peripheral artery disease, and acute ischemic strokes, which increase demand for minimally invasive devices including stent grafts, catheters, and thrombectomy devices.
Concurrently, the rising incidence of abdominal aortic aneurysms worldwide is hastening the adoption of minimally invasive endovascular aneurysm repair procedures such as percutaneous endovascular aneurysm repair (PEVAR) and trans catheter aortic valve repair (TAVR), which are known to shorten recovery times and hospital stays. Technological advancements and continuous R&D efforts are improving device efficacy and safety, catering to the healthcare demands of an older population, and strengthening market development as healthcare expenditures rise in developed nations.
Challenges: High Costs of Endovascular Operations & Devices
High prices of endovascular operations and devices limit uptake, affecting both healthcare professionals and patients. A dearth of qualified surgeons capable of executing complex surgeries further restricts market development, while rigorous regulatory constraints slow the launch of breakthrough equipment, impeding industry innovation.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
North America's Endovascular Treatment Devices market is predicted to have the greatest revenue share in the near future. The market's growth is due to an increase in surgical operations and a growing desire for these devices among medical professionals, prompting significant corporations to focus on the development of cutting-edge medical devices in these countries.
Obesity and diet epidemics in the area, as well as the launch of new products as a consequence of leading manufacturers' presence, will all contribute to the region's Endovascular Therapy Devices market growth. The endovascular treatment device market is expected to grow in response to favorable reimbursement conditions for endovascular procedures.
Segmentation of Endovascular Treatment Devices Market-
By Product Type-
• Percutaneous Endovascular Aneurysm Repair (EVAR)
• Fenestrated EVAR
• Aortic Stents Biodegradable Stents
• Self- Expanding Nitinol Stents
• Thoracic Aortic Aneurysm Grafts
• Other Devices
By Procedure-
• Ballon Angioplasty
• Angioplasty With Stent Replacement
• Drug-Eluting Stents Renal Artery Angioplasty and Stenting Carotid Artery
• Thrombosis
• Renal Artery Angioplasty and Stenting
• Transfemoral Carotid Artery Revascularization
• Intravascular Brachytherapy
• Carotid Artery Stenting
By Crop Source
• Pulmonary
• Vascular
• Cardiology Surgery
• Neurology
• Radiology
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
