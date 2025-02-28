Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Analysis and Forecast: Increasing Energy Efficiency Requirements and Sustainability Trends Fueling Market Growth
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By end-user industry (Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Banking, IT And Telecom, Government And Public Sector, Manufacturing, Healthcare, Retail), Data Center (Hyperscale, Coloc
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) The Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Size is valued at USD 4,461.2 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 30,612.4 m illion by the year 2031 at an 27.47% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Data Center Liquid Cooling Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global data center liquid cooling market are:
• Growing interest in high-performance computing
• A growing number of data centers
• Technological developments in liquid cooling
The following are the primary obstacles to the data center liquid cooling market's expansion:
• High starting investment cost
• Strict regulatory compliance
• Lack of knowledge
Future expansion opportunities for the global data center liquid cooling market include:
• Increasing strategic partnerships with major market players
• Increasing investments in infrastructure
• Rising carbon footprint awareness encourages liquid cooling innovation
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The market is growing rapidly due to the increasing number of data centers and growing demand for data storage in the cloud.
• The increasing use of sustainable cooling solutions, energy efficiency requirements, and high-performance computing drives the market for data center liquid cooling.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Strict restrictions and a costly initial investment are major issues impeding industry expansion.
Market Analysis:
Data center liquid cooling improves performance and efficiency by dissipating server heat using liquids like water or dielectric fluids. The market for liquid cooling in data centers is growing because more people want high-performance computing, artificial intelligence, and cloud services.
These technologies produce a lot of heat and need good cooling systems. Moreover, concerns about energy efficiency and the growing number of data centers are pushing companies toward liquid cooling, which is better at controlling temperature than standard air cooling.
List of Prominent Players in the Data Center Liquid Cooling Market:
• Super Micro Computer, Inc.
• LiquidCool Solutions
• Schneider Electric
• Rittal GmbH & Co. KG
• Accelsius
• Legrand
• STULZ GMBH
• Asetek, Inc.
• Asperitas
• Chilldyne, Inc.
• COOLIT SYSTEMS
• DCX INC.
• GRC, Inc.
• Iceotope
• LiquidStack Holding B.V.
• Submer
• PEZY Computing Inc.
• Mikros Technologies
• Nortek Air Solutions, LLC
• TMGcore, Inc.
• Koolance, Inc.
• Vertiv Group Corp.
• ZutaCore, Inc.
• Coolcentric
• Midas Immersion Cooling
• Motivair Corporation
Recent Developments:
• In February 2024, ServerDomes CEO David Jackson and LiquidCool Solutions announced a partnership that will increase the capacity and efficiency of ServerDomes’ industry-leading edge data centers while broadening the distribution of LiquidCool’s rack-based, liquid-cool servers.
• In February 2025, Supermicro, Inc., which offers complete IT solutions for AI/ML, HPC, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, announced that its end-to-end AI data center Building Block Solutions®, sped up by the NVIDIA Blackwell platform, is now available in full production.
• In October 2024, Supermicro, Inc., a Complete IT Solution Provider for AI, Cloud, Storage, and 5G/Edge, is using the NVIDIA Blackwell platform to accelerate the industry’s shift to liquid-cooled data centers and provide a new energy-efficiency paradigm for the rapidly increasing energy demands of new AI infrastructures. The NVIDIA GB200 NVL72 platform powers Supermicro’s industry-leading end-to-end liquid-cooling solutions, which are capable of exascale computing in a single rack. The company has begun sampling to choose clients for full-scale manufacturing.
Data Center Liquid Cooling Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Number of Data Centers
The growing number of data centers worldwide is the main factor driving the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Data centers are getting denser and producing more heat as the need for cloud computing, artificial intelligence, and big data processing increases.
Furthermore, liquid cooling is the recommended option for increased energy efficiency, sustainability, and thermal management because traditional air cooling techniques are frequently insufficient. This change is speeding up adoption in edge, enterprise, and large-scale data centers.
Challenges: High Starting Investment Cost
The growth of the data center liquid cooling market is hampered by high starting investment costs. The high initial investment expenditures, which include specialized infrastructure, installation, and maintenance fees, are impeding the growth of the data center liquid cooling market. Furthermore, liquid cooling is more complicated than typical air cooling and necessitates sophisticated technologies, knowledgeable staff, and extensive data center retrofits.
Moreover, even while enhanced energy efficiency, sustainability, and performance optimization have long-term advantages, these financial obstacles deter small and mid-sized operators from adoption, limiting market growth.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America data center liquid cooling market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of the growing need for cloud services, AI, and high-performance computing. Adoption is being fueled by the region’s growing colocation and large-scale data centers, as well as strict energy efficiency laws.
Additionally, the market is expanding as a result of growing sustainability initiatives, advances in liquid cooling technologies, and increased expenditures in edge data centers. Industry growth is also accelerated by the government’s support for green data centers and the presence of major technological businesses.
Segmentation of Data Center Liquid Cooling Market-
By End-Use Industry-
• Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI)
• Banking
• IT and Telecom
• Government and Public Sector
• Manufacturing
• Healthcare
• Retail
By Data Center-
• Hyper-scale
• Colocation
• Enterprise
By Solution-
• Indirect Cooling
• Direct Cooling
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
