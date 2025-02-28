Centesis Catheters Market Analysis by Type Procedure Application and End-Use with Regional Insights and Growth Trends
Centesis Catheters Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Small-Bore Centesis Catheters and Large-Bore Centesis Catheters), By Procedure (Paracentesis, Thoracentesis, Arthrocentesis, and Amniocentesis), By Application (Diagnostic, Therapeuti
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) The Global Centesis Catheters Market Size is valued at 555.08 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach 874.28 million by the year 2031 at a 5.94% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Centesis Catheters Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Centesis Catheters market are:
• Rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders
• Rising demand for Antimicrobial Catheters
• Rising preference for image-guided centesis Procedures
The following are the primary obstacles to the Centesis Catheters market's expansion:
• Risk and Complications associated with Catheters
• High Costs of Premium Product
• Complexities related to product development & manufacturing
Future expansion opportunities for the global Centesis Catheters market include:
• Use of advanced materials in catheters
• Expanding Healthcare Infrastructure in Emerging Markets
• Growing Awareness and Adoption of Preventative Healthcare
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Factors such as a rise in the number of target patients suffering from illnesses such as TB, cancer, and cardiovascular disease are likely to boost demand for image-guided centesis catheters.
• The market for centesis catheters is likely to rise as clinicians become more aware of the usefulness of centesis operations for specific illnesses.
• Restraining factors such as high product prices and problems associated with centesis operations may limit the growth of the centesis catheters market to some extent over the projected period.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
Market Analysis:
Most typically, patients with illnesses such as cancer, tuberculosis, and cardiovascular problems, as well as an increase in demand for image-guided centesis, are expected to drive growth in the centesis catheter market. Furthermore, the market for Centesis Catheters is expected to rise as doctors become more aware of the effectiveness of centesis treatments for the target illnesses.
Furthermore, the spike in patient demand for less invasive treatments, as well as the growing popularity of image-guided centesis procedures, is expected to drive the growth of the worldwide centesis catheters market.
List of Prominent Players in the Centesis Catheters Market:
• AngioDynamics, Inc. (US)
• ARGON MEDICAL
• Avanos Medical Devices (US)
• Axiom Medical, Inc. (US)
• Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)
• BD
• Blue Neem Medical Devices Pvt. Ltd. (India)
• Boston Scientific Corporation
• Braun SE
• Canadian Hospital Specialties Ltd. (Canada)
• Cardinal Health (US)
• Cook Medical (US)
• Galt Medical Corp. (US)
• Guangzhou Leadgem Medical Device Co., Ltd. (China)
• KM Medical (US)
• Medical Components, Inc. (US)
Recent Developments:
• In October 2023, B. Braun announced the Introcan Safety 2 IV Catheter, which has multi-access blood control and is meant to safeguard doctors each time the hub is accessed.
• In October 2023, According to Linear Health Sciences, the Orchid SRV safety release valves will be authorized by the US FDA. The catheter, which had been allowed to be used with all IV access procedures, was intended to lower the probability of IV catheter rupture and repair in hospitals.
• In February 2023, Teleflex Incorporated announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration has awarded its Triumph Catheter 510(k) certification. This revolutionary technology provides excellent vision and precise wire advancement. Furthermore, the company announced that the UW Medicine Heart Institute in Seattle, Washington observed the first clinical usage of their GuideLiner Coast Catheter.
Centesis Catheters Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising prevalence of cardiovascular, neurology, and urology disorders
Cardiovascular, urologic, and neurological disorders have emerged as some of the world's leading causes of morbidity and mortality during the previous three decades. Sedentary lifestyles increase the chance of acquiring chronic ailments such as diabetes, cardiovascular diseases (CVDs), urologic disorders (including end-stage renal disease or ESRD), and others.
High blood pressure and diabetes are major contributors to the increasing prevalence of chronic illnesses such as renal failure, which is one of the most serious repercussions of this trend. Most kidney diseases are caused by ailments such as urinary tract infections, glomerulonephritis, polycystic kidney disease, lupus, and other kidney abnormalities.
Several factors lead to a rise in cardiovascular and neurovascular illnesses, including poor lifestyle choices such as inactivity, excessive alcohol use, smoking, obesity, and dietary irregularities. As these diseases become more widespread, more individuals will require catheters, increasing demand during the projection period.
End-stage renal illness is also associated with high hospitalization rates and significant expenses due to the need for dialysis catheters. Rising hospitalization rates due to an increase in the frequency of chronic illnesses are expected to enhance catheter usage, driving market development.
Challenges: Risk and complications associated with Catheters Restrict Market Growth
Catheters can cause vein thrombosis, which can lead to pulmonary embolism and, in extreme situations, death. Catheters increase the risk of infection. Patients who have had catheters inserted are more inclined to develop problems from catheter-related bloodstream infections (CABSI) as a result of recurrent catheter use.
This risk may also increase the occurrence of catheter-related bloodstream infections. Patients who have had catheter insertions have a higher prevalence of catheter-related bloodstream infection, as well as associated problems and dangers due to the frequent use of catheters.
North America Is Expected To Grow With The Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
North America's Centesis Catheters market is predicted to have the biggest revenue share in the near future. This may be attributed to a number of causes, including an increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and an ageing population, as well as the positive influence of large manufacturers like Teleflex Incorporated, Medtronic, and Boston Scientific Corporation on regional growth.
The market for catheters in North America has grown as a result of favourable government laws, increased public awareness, a significant number of highly qualified healthcare practitioners, and the existence of renowned healthcare institutions.
Segmentation of Centesis Catheters Market-
By Type-
• Small-Bore Centesis Catheters
• Large-Bore Centesis Catheters
By Procedure-
• Paracentesis
• Thoracentesis
• Arthrocentesis
• Amniocentesis
• Others
By Application-
• Diagnostic Applications
• Therapeutic Applications
• Palliative Care Applications
By End-Use
• Hospitals
• Ambulatory Surgical Centers
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
