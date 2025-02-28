CBD API Market Expansion Fueled by Rising Awareness in Healthcare and Growing Investments in Research and Development
CBD API Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Full Spectrum CBD, Broad Spectrum CBD, CBD Isolate, Water Dispersible CBD Powder), By Origin( Natural, Synthetic), By Indication, By End-User, By Region, And by Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) The Global CBD API Market growth is valued at US$ 457.8 Mn in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 1,422.0 Mn by 2031, with a CAGR of 15.3% during the forecast period of 2024-2031.
Global CBD API Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1478
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global CBD API market are:
• Growing demand for organic health products
• Increasing awareness of healthcare
• Technological development
The following are the primary obstacles to the CBD API market's expansion:
• Lack of awareness
• Lack of consistent laws and regulations
• Evelvetd price of CBD products
Future expansion opportunities for the global CBD API market include:
• Growing innovative pharmaceuticals
• Expanding legal services and oversight in all Regions
• Increasing g research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The proliferation of infectious diseases and the development of effective therapeutic cannabidiol (CBD) against them are driving forces behind this industry's expansion.
• Rising customer interest in tailored healthcare is anticipated to sustain the expansion of the CBD as an API industry.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The market acceptance is expected to be hindered by the high costs related to the CBD as an API.
Market Analysis:
Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from the Sativa cannabis plant and is frequently obtained from cannabis because of its relatively high level of this ingredient. Cannabidiol can reduce inflammation, stress, and tremors. The growing acceptance and usage of goods due to legal authorization is another important factor expected to boost the production of products containing CBD.
The growth and demand for CBD as an API will also be boosted by government financing for medicinal research and partnerships with major industry players.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
List of Prominent Players in the CBD API Market:
• Recipharm
• Brains bioceutical
• Purisys
• DSM
• Bedrocan
• Vantage Hemp
• Eurofins
• BIOVECTRA Inc.
• EndoPure
• Biosyyd, UAB
• KD Pharma Group
• Folium Biosciences
• Kinetochem
• Colombian Golden
• Averix Bio, LLC
• Veranova
• KND Labs
• Jordan Process
• GVB Biopharma
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, KD Pharma Group and health, wellness, and aesthetics entrepreneurs dsm-Firmenich announced that they would sell their Marine Lipids division to KD Pharma Group in return for minority ownership in the expanded KD company.
• In May 2024, Brains Bioceutical Corp is pleased to report a major advancement in the development of the initial stable Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as an API (an active pharmaceutical ingredient). This accomplishment shows the company's dedication to invention and its leadership in the marijuana pharmaceutical sector.
• In January 2025, Recipharm, a prominent worldwide contracting creation and production organization, declared that its latest flexible, clean filling system designed for medical availability, steer scale, and manufacturing expansion has become completely functional at its cutting-edge capacity in Wasserburg, Germany. Operating in complete accordance with GMP regulations, this sophisticated equipment carries out aseptic filling inside a Grade A isolator.
CBD API Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Organic Health Products
The demand for cannabidiol (CBD) APIs has grown due in large part to customer demand for sustainable health supplements. Due to the widespread belief that CBD API has medicinal properties, it has an edge over other plant-based solutions for customers seeking to address health concerns, such as persistent discomfort, anxiety, and insomnia.
Due to growing knowledge and education about the possible health advantages of CBD, this item is in widespread use across the pharmaceutical, beauty, and food sectors.
Challenges: Lack of consistent laws and regulations
The lack of comparable regulations and disparate legal frameworks across different regions are significant barriers that are anticipated to impede the growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) industry. Being a relative of the cannabis plant, CBD is either strictly restricted or outright prohibited in many countries, particularly in those where the permissible THC levels in the goods are not clearly defined.
Both producers and customers have difficulties as a result of this regulatory ambiguity. Businesses may find it difficult to understand the complexities of legal requirements, while individuals may get perplexed about the legitimacy and quality guarantee of commodities.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1478
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American CBD API market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because pharmacological treatments are becoming more technologically advanced.
Customers' demographics are still changing in all directions, and producers of food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products now widely accept the benefits of CBD. Rising demand from all ages and sexes is anticipated to drive their expenditure on this good.
Segmentation of CBD API Market-
By Products-
• Full spectrum CBD
• Broad-spectrum CBD
• CBD isolate
• Water Dispersible CBD Powder
• Other Products
By Origin-
• Natural
• Synthetic
By Indication-
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Autism
• Cancer
• Chronic Pain
• Epilepsy
• Migraine
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Schizophrenia
• Other Indications
By End-Users-
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global CBD API Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1478
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global CBD API market are:
• Growing demand for organic health products
• Increasing awareness of healthcare
• Technological development
The following are the primary obstacles to the CBD API market's expansion:
• Lack of awareness
• Lack of consistent laws and regulations
• Evelvetd price of CBD products
Future expansion opportunities for the global CBD API market include:
• Growing innovative pharmaceuticals
• Expanding legal services and oversight in all Regions
• Increasing g research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• The proliferation of infectious diseases and the development of effective therapeutic cannabidiol (CBD) against them are driving forces behind this industry's expansion.
• Rising customer interest in tailored healthcare is anticipated to sustain the expansion of the CBD as an API industry.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The market acceptance is expected to be hindered by the high costs related to the CBD as an API.
Market Analysis:
Cannabidiol (CBD) is derived from the Sativa cannabis plant and is frequently obtained from cannabis because of its relatively high level of this ingredient. Cannabidiol can reduce inflammation, stress, and tremors. The growing acceptance and usage of goods due to legal authorization is another important factor expected to boost the production of products containing CBD.
The growth and demand for CBD as an API will also be boosted by government financing for medicinal research and partnerships with major industry players.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
List of Prominent Players in the CBD API Market:
• Recipharm
• Brains bioceutical
• Purisys
• DSM
• Bedrocan
• Vantage Hemp
• Eurofins
• BIOVECTRA Inc.
• EndoPure
• Biosyyd, UAB
• KD Pharma Group
• Folium Biosciences
• Kinetochem
• Colombian Golden
• Averix Bio, LLC
• Veranova
• KND Labs
• Jordan Process
• GVB Biopharma
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, KD Pharma Group and health, wellness, and aesthetics entrepreneurs dsm-Firmenich announced that they would sell their Marine Lipids division to KD Pharma Group in return for minority ownership in the expanded KD company.
• In May 2024, Brains Bioceutical Corp is pleased to report a major advancement in the development of the initial stable Tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) as an API (an active pharmaceutical ingredient). This accomplishment shows the company's dedication to invention and its leadership in the marijuana pharmaceutical sector.
• In January 2025, Recipharm, a prominent worldwide contracting creation and production organization, declared that its latest flexible, clean filling system designed for medical availability, steer scale, and manufacturing expansion has become completely functional at its cutting-edge capacity in Wasserburg, Germany. Operating in complete accordance with GMP regulations, this sophisticated equipment carries out aseptic filling inside a Grade A isolator.
CBD API Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Organic Health Products
The demand for cannabidiol (CBD) APIs has grown due in large part to customer demand for sustainable health supplements. Due to the widespread belief that CBD API has medicinal properties, it has an edge over other plant-based solutions for customers seeking to address health concerns, such as persistent discomfort, anxiety, and insomnia.
Due to growing knowledge and education about the possible health advantages of CBD, this item is in widespread use across the pharmaceutical, beauty, and food sectors.
Challenges: Lack of consistent laws and regulations
The lack of comparable regulations and disparate legal frameworks across different regions are significant barriers that are anticipated to impede the growth of the cannabidiol (CBD) industry. Being a relative of the cannabis plant, CBD is either strictly restricted or outright prohibited in many countries, particularly in those where the permissible THC levels in the goods are not clearly defined.
Both producers and customers have difficulties as a result of this regulatory ambiguity. Businesses may find it difficult to understand the complexities of legal requirements, while individuals may get perplexed about the legitimacy and quality guarantee of commodities.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1478
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American CBD API market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because pharmacological treatments are becoming more technologically advanced.
Customers' demographics are still changing in all directions, and producers of food, pharmaceutical, and cosmetic products now widely accept the benefits of CBD. Rising demand from all ages and sexes is anticipated to drive their expenditure on this good.
Segmentation of CBD API Market-
By Products-
• Full spectrum CBD
• Broad-spectrum CBD
• CBD isolate
• Water Dispersible CBD Powder
• Other Products
By Origin-
• Natural
• Synthetic
By Indication-
• Alzheimer’s Disease
• Autism
• Cancer
• Chronic Pain
• Epilepsy
• Migraine
• Multiple Sclerosis
• Schizophrenia
• Other Indications
By End-Users-
• Pharmaceutical Industry
• Academic & Clinical Research Institutes
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results