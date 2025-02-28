Heparinoid Market Research Report: Technological Advancements and Product Innovations in Anticoagulant Therapy
Heparinoid Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Raw Material (Chondroitin Sulphates, Dermatan Sulphate, Heparitin Sulphate), By Application (Pharmaceutical, Dietary Supplements, Sports Nutrition, Animal Feed, Others), By Dosage Form (Powder, Cap
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 28, 2025 ) Heparinoid Market Size is predicted to record a 6.6% CAGR during the forecast period for 2023-2031.
Global Heparinoid Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Heparinoid market are:
• Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Fueling The Heparin Market
• Growing Popularity of Heparin Alternatives
• The Surge In Surgical Procedures Fuels Growth In The Heparin Market
The following are the primary obstacles to the Heparinoid market's expansion:
• Shortage of Raw Materials and Safety Concerns
• Lack of Raw Materials and Increased Prices
• High risk of side effects
Future expansion opportunities for the global Heparinoid market include:
• Robust Adoption of the Product in Various Applications
• Increasing R&D Initiatives for Synthetic Heparin to Escalate Trade Openings
• Product Advancements Driving Growth In The Heparin Market
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Heparinoids are increasingly being used in a variety of medical therapies, including pre-surgical anticoagulant therapy and DVT prophylaxis. Heparinoid-based formulations are also becoming popular since they have a reduced risk of bleeding problems than other anticoagulants.
• High prevalence and great clinical demand for efficient anticoagulant treatment, Atrial fibrillation, a common cardiac arrhythmia, dramatically raises the risk of stroke, necessitating the use of anticoagulants such heparin to avoid thromboembolic events.
• North America led the market due to greater patient awareness, a high disease burden, active government initiatives, technology advances, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure.
• Long-term usage of Heparinoids may result in adverse consequences. Although they are typically regarded as safe, they might produce problems like as hemorrhage, thrombocytopenia, and allergic responses. These side effects may dissuade patients and healthcare professionals from choosing Heparinoid-based therapy.
Market Analysis:
The Heparinoid market is quickly expanding because to its wide range of uses in healthcare, notably in the treatment of thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, and other clotting disorders. Heparinoids are generated from heparin, a naturally occurring anticoagulant, and are utilized therapeutically in a variety of pharmaceutical formulations.
The increased frequency of cardiovascular disorders, as well as the growing elderly population, is driving the demand for heparin-based therapies.
List of Prominent Players in the Heparinoid Market:
• Merck KGaA
• SEIKAGAKU CORPORATION
• TSI Group Ltd.
• Synutra Pure, Ltd.
• Bioiberica S.A.U.
• Kala Health Inc.
• Beloorbayir Biotech Ltd
• Sichuan Biosyn Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd
• Seikagaku Corporation
• Jiaxing Hengjie Bio-pharmaceutical LLC
• Wright Health
• Bioiberica
• Manus Aktteva Biopharma
• Pfizer
• Hepac
Recent Developments:
• In December 2024, Dongying Tiandong Pharmaceutical revealed that they had filed a patent application for a technique for evaluating the dope content of bovine lung heparin in pig gut mucosa heparin.
• In November 2024, Bristol Myers Squibb announces that results from their cardiovascular pipeline will be presented at the American Heart Association Annual Scientific Sessions.
• In February 2024, B. Braun Inc., a renowned business in smart infusion treatment, introduced 2000 units of heparin in 0.9% sodium chloride injections.
• In February 2024, Roche released three coagulation tests for oral Factor Xa inhibitors (apixaban, edoxaban, and rivaroxaban) in European nations with the CE mark.
Heparinoid Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Rising Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases Fueling The Heparin Market
The rising frequency of chronic illnesses is considerably driving the heparin industry. Chronic illnesses are medical problems that persist more than a year and need ongoing medical care or hospitalization for specialist treatment. Chronic illnesses are caused by a changing lifestyle, eating habits, and inadequate body weight maintenance, and a few more persistent chronic infections increase the chance of cancer.
The disease's increasing prevalence has boosted demand for heparin, which is commonly used to thin the blood during surgeries and other medical procedures. For example, in April 2023, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), a US-based diabetic organization, roughly 537 million individuals (aged 20-79) are living with diabetes worldwide, with forecasts suggesting that this figure will climb to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045 As a result, the growing prevalence of chronic illnesses will boost the heparin market.
Challenges: Shortage of Raw Materials and Safety Concerns
One of the primary challenges with these items is the scarcity of raw resources. The pork sector is the sole source of the majority of UFH and LMWH production. China is the world's greatest producer of pork, and it has lots of raw resources to make these items. To limit the African Swine Fever (ASF) epidemics in China, pig populations were culled. Several recent outbreaks of African Swine Fever (ASF) in China have been recorded.
These occurrences are causing a lack of basic supplies. For instance, according to the Europe Animal Disease Information System (ADIS) 2022 report, there were 81 outbreaks of ASF among domestic pigs in Europe, confirming that ASF continues to spread in various countries, with major consequences for the pig production system, animal health and welfare.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
North America dominated the market, owing to increased patient awareness, a high illness burden, aggressive government actions, technological breakthroughs, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. The presence of important companies in this area is a crucial factor driving market expansion. According to a CDC report released in May 2023, the prevalence of heart disease is the main cause of mortality in the United States, accounting for one death every 33 seconds and serving as a substantial market driver.
The increased prevalence of CVD emphasizes the critical significance of heparin, a major anticoagulant, in controlling and treating cardiovascular diseases, adding to the market's continuous demand.
Segmentation of Heparinoid Market-
By Raw Material-
• Chondroitin Sulphates
• Dermatan Sulphate
• Heparitin Sulphate
By Application-
• Pharmaceutical
• Dietary Supplements
• Sports Nutrition
• Animal Feed
• Others
By Dosage Form
• Powder
• Capsule
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
