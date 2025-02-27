Global Nicosulfuron Market is expected to reach US$ 276.19 million by 2031
Global Nicosulfuron Market is growing with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Global Nicosulfuron Market reached US$ 197.21 million in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 276.19 million by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Growing Demand to Improve Crop Yields
According to FAO forecasts, feeding the projected 9.1 billion global population by 2050 will require a 70% increase in food production between 2005–2007 and 2050. In this scenario, maximizing crop productivity is crucial. However, weeds pose a significant threat to agricultural output by competing with crops for essential resources such as nutrients, water, and sunlight. Effective weed management strategies are essential to ensure optimal yields.
Nicosulfuron, a widely used herbicide in corn cultivation, plays a vital role in addressing this challenge. Its selective action allows it to control a broad spectrum of weeds while minimizing harm to crops, making it an essential tool for farmers. By effectively suppressing weed growth, nicosulfuron enhances crop development, enabling cultivated plants to reach their full yield potential and helping meet the growing demand for food production.
Market Segments
• By Method (Amide Method, Niacin Method, Others)
• By Form (Liquid, Granule, Others)
• By Application (Corn, Rice, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Growing Agricultural Industry in Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region encompasses diverse agricultural landscapes with varying cropping patterns and climates, creating a strong demand for herbicides like nicosulfuron. As agricultural practices continue to modernize and intensify to meet the needs of a growing population, efficient weed control becomes increasingly important—driving the demand for nicosulfuron and similar herbicides.
According to the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) - Indian Institute of Maize Research, India ranks fourth globally in terms of maize cultivation area and seventh in maize production, accounting for approximately 4% of the world’s total maize-growing land and 2% of global maize production. Since nicosulfuron is widely used in maize farming, its demand is closely linked to the crop’s expansion.
The National Institutes of Health (NIH) highlights that nicosulfuron is a preferred sulfonylurea herbicide in agriculture due to its effectiveness, safety, and selective action at low dosages, making it particularly valuable for corn cultivation. As maize production continues to rise across Asia-Pacific, the nicosulfuron market is set for significant growth.
Market Key Players
Key players are Corteva, Zhejiang Rayfull Chemicals Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Kuaida Agrochemical Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Fuding Chemical Co., Ltd., King Quenso, Zenith Crop Sciences, LGC Limited, Shanghai AgroRiver Chemical Co., Ltd., Merck KGaA, HEBEI ENGE BIOTECH CO., LTD.
Recent Developments
• In March 2021, with the introduction of the Inzen herbicide-tolerant trait, Corteva Agriscience provided grain sorghum growers with one additional option for excessive grass control. Exclusive to Pioneer brand sorghum hybrids, Inzen is a non-transgenic feature that enables postemergence use of Zest WDG herbicide, an ALS-inhibitor herbicide with nicosulfuron as the active ingredient that suppresses annual grasses like panicum, foxtail, barnyard grass, and shattercane.
• In December 2020, the Environmental Protection Agency granted registration for Katagon herbicide from HELM Agro US, Inc. The first-ever coformulation of tolpyralate and nicosulfuron in the United States is found in Katagon.
