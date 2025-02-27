Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is estimated to reach US$ 24,690 million by 2031
Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market is growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2025 ) Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market size was valued at US$ 16,230 million in 2021 and is estimated to reach US$ 24,690 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.21% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cardiac-arrest-treatment-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Sedentary Lifestyles Expected to Drive Market Growth
The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles is expected to be a key driver of market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for mortality worldwide, contributing to approximately 3.2 million deaths and 32.1 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) annually accounting for 2.1% of global DALYs.
Individuals who do not engage in regular physical activity face a 20% to 30% higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who perform at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise on most days of the week. WHO defines insufficient physical activity as less than 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week or its equivalent.
Advancements in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Supporting Market Growth
Ongoing research and development in the treatment of cardiac arrest is also expected to drive market expansion. For instance, on August 29, 2022, Bayer announced that its drug Kerendia reduced the incidence of sudden cardiac death in patients with early- to late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes.
The findings were based on a prespecified pooled analysis from the Fidelio-DKD and Figaro-DKD studies. While Kerendia narrowly missed statistical significance for reducing overall cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in the broader study population, a subgroup analysis of patients with CKD and type 2 diabetes showed more favorable results, highlighting its potential benefits in targeted patient groups.
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cardiac-arrest-treatment-market
Market Segments
• By Treatment Type (Drugs (BetaBlockers, Vasopressors, Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs, Anticholinergic Drugs, Corticosteroids, Fibrinolytic Drugs, and Others)
• By Medical Devices (Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, and Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Independent Pharmacies, and others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market
North America holds the largest share of the global cardiac arrest treatment market and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period (2022-2029). The region’s market growth is driven by the high adoption rate of cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) among cardiologists and heart specialists, along with the widespread presence of automated external defibrillator (AED) centers.
Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and continuous advancements in medical devices for cardiac arrest treatment further fuel market expansion.
According to the American Heart Association's 2022 Heart and Stroke Statistics Update, cardiac arrest remains a major public health crisis in the United States. Nearly 90% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) are fatal, with an estimated 356,461 cases occurring annually equating to almost 1,000 incidents per day.
Despite emergency medical services (EMS) intervention, survival to hospital discharge remains at approximately 10%. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for effective cardiac arrest treatments, further driving market growth in North America.
Market Key Players
Key Players are Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZOLL Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital Group), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Abbott.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cardiac-arrest-treatment-market
Market Dynamics
Rising Sedentary Lifestyles Expected to Drive Market Growth
The increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles is expected to be a key driver of market growth over the forecast period. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), physical inactivity is the fourth leading risk factor for mortality worldwide, contributing to approximately 3.2 million deaths and 32.1 million disability-adjusted life years (DALYs) annually accounting for 2.1% of global DALYs.
Individuals who do not engage in regular physical activity face a 20% to 30% higher risk of all-cause mortality compared to those who perform at least 30 minutes of moderate exercise on most days of the week. WHO defines insufficient physical activity as less than 150 minutes of moderate-intensity exercise per week or its equivalent.
Advancements in Cardiac Arrest Treatment Supporting Market Growth
Ongoing research and development in the treatment of cardiac arrest is also expected to drive market expansion. For instance, on August 29, 2022, Bayer announced that its drug Kerendia reduced the incidence of sudden cardiac death in patients with early- to late-stage chronic kidney disease (CKD) and diabetes.
The findings were based on a prespecified pooled analysis from the Fidelio-DKD and Figaro-DKD studies. While Kerendia narrowly missed statistical significance for reducing overall cardiovascular and all-cause mortality in the broader study population, a subgroup analysis of patients with CKD and type 2 diabetes showed more favorable results, highlighting its potential benefits in targeted patient groups.
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cardiac-arrest-treatment-market
Market Segments
• By Treatment Type (Drugs (BetaBlockers, Vasopressors, Anti-Arrhythmic Drugs, Anticholinergic Drugs, Corticosteroids, Fibrinolytic Drugs, and Others)
• By Medical Devices (Defibrillators, Cardiac Resynchronization Therapy, and Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Independent Pharmacies, and others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Cardiac Arrest Treatment Market
North America holds the largest share of the global cardiac arrest treatment market and is expected to maintain this dominance throughout the forecast period (2022-2029). The region’s market growth is driven by the high adoption rate of cardiac resynchronization therapy (CRT) among cardiologists and heart specialists, along with the widespread presence of automated external defibrillator (AED) centers.
Additionally, the rising prevalence of cardiovascular disorders and continuous advancements in medical devices for cardiac arrest treatment further fuel market expansion.
According to the American Heart Association's 2022 Heart and Stroke Statistics Update, cardiac arrest remains a major public health crisis in the United States. Nearly 90% of out-of-hospital cardiac arrests (OHCA) are fatal, with an estimated 356,461 cases occurring annually equating to almost 1,000 incidents per day.
Despite emergency medical services (EMS) intervention, survival to hospital discharge remains at approximately 10%. These alarming statistics highlight the urgent need for effective cardiac arrest treatments, further driving market growth in North America.
Market Key Players
Key Players are Koninklijke Philips N.V., ZOLL Medical Corporation, GE Healthcare, Stryker, Boston Scientific Corporation, Cardiac Science Corporation (Aurora Capital Group), Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, and Abbott.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results