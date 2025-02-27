Moxibustion Instrument Market is estimated to reach USD million by 2030
Moxibustion Instrument Market is growing at a significant CAGR during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2025 ) Moxibustion Instrument Market size was valued at USD million in 2022 and is estimated to reach USD million by 2030, growing at a high CAGR during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Conditions Expected to Drive Market Growth
Moxibustion offers significant benefits for individuals with a cold constitution, a condition often linked to various chronic diseases including those that manifest as heat disorders. Overcooling of the body’s systems can contribute to or worsen a cold constitution, a growing concern in modern society due to technological advancements. Factors such as refrigeration, air conditioning, icy beverages, and even frequent consumption of ice cream have led to an increase in individuals with chilly constitutions.
Additionally, some pharmacological treatments, including over-the-counter pain relievers, are known to lower body temperature. Other contributing factors include excessive consumption of fruits and vegetables, as well as prolonged mental and emotional stress.
Moxibustion is widely used to treat various illnesses and chronic conditions. It is particularly effective when applied to acupuncture points, such as those associated with the stomach, to promote overall health and disease prevention.
In ancient China, this practice was known as "reverse moxibustion." Regular application can enhance healthy Qi, strengthen the immune system, and even promote longevity, benefiting both those with chronic conditions and individuals in good health.
Market Segments
• By Device Type (Open Flame, No Open Flame system)
• By Therapy (Direct Moxibustion, Indirect moxibustion)
• By Application (Arthritis, Irritable Bowel Syndrome, Holistic Pregnancy, Cold and Flu strains, Back pain, Migraine, Muscle stiffness, Menstrual cramps, Ulcers, Others)
• By End-User (Home Use (Therapy centers, Health center, Spa, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Asia-Pacific Leads the Global Moxibustion Instrument Market
The Asia-Pacific region holds the largest market share in the global moxibustion instrument market and is expected to maintain this dominance over the forecast period. Moxibustion has been practiced in Asia for thousands of years, and the Chinese term for acupuncture literally translates to "acupuncture-moxibustion." Today, indirect moxibustion is the preferred method in the region due to its reduced risk of discomfort or burns.
In indirect moxibustion, a practitioner lights one end of a moxa stick similar in size and shape to a cigar and holds it near the targeted area for a few minutes until the skin warms and turns slightly red. China holds the largest market share in the Asia-Pacific region, with most acupuncturists using moxa rolls for treatment. To prevent scarring, the herb is sometimes burned on top of a thin slice of ginger root.
One of the key advantages of moxibustion therapy is its safety. When applied correctly, it has minimal to no side effects. Practitioners widely recognize its effectiveness, particularly in treating chronic conditions, further driving its adoption in the region.
Market Key Players
Key players are JXLYT, Qi Ai Town, Leawell, LV YING JI TUAN, New-Design Biotechnology, SHANG HE YUAN, Zdeer, Cofoe, SUNWTR, AiHUJia, OMAI.
