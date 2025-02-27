Global 5G Devices Market Size, Share, Growth Insights, Trends and Report 2024-2031
Global 5G Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 74.96% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Market Dynamics
The rising demand for healthcare applications is expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.
Medical service applications connect specialists with patients in need, streamlining healthcare processes. For instance, the HealthTap mobile application provides 24/7 virtual assistance by linking patients with certified doctors via call, text, or video consultation. These applications enable doctors to assess symptoms remotely and offer digital prescriptions when necessary.
The mobile health (mHealth) industry is projected to reach nearly $60 billion this year, according to Statista, driven by the adoption of such technologies. One of the key advantages of healthcare applications is their ability to provide timely medical support, even in remote areas, while ensuring secure and accurate diagnostics. They also facilitate home-based patient care.
Healthcare apps allow users to monitor vital health metrics, including blood pressure, sugar levels, weight, cholesterol, and heart rate. The rapid deployment of 5G technology has significantly enhanced their efficiency and accessibility.
A recent study by GreatCall found that 93% of healthcare professionals support the use of health applications to improve patient well-being, with 40% believing they could reduce clinical visits.
Market Segments
• By Network Type (Low Band 5G, Mid-Band 5G, mm Wave High Band 5G)
• By Devices (Routers, Smartphones, Mate pads, Accessories, Modules, Mobile Wi-Fi’s, Others)
• By End User (Manufacturing, Energy and utilities, Agriculture, Retail, Financial Services, Media and entertainment, Healthcare, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
The Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest-growing 5G market, driven by the increasing global demand for smartphones. Countries like China and India are set to propel market growth as they dominate smartphone production in the region.
China, in particular, plays a crucial role in smartphone manufacturing. It is the leading producer of 17 rare earth materials essential for smartphone production, with 16 of them found within the country. Additionally, the availability of a cost-effective labor force further strengthens its manufacturing industry. In 2019, China accounted for over 366 million smartphone shipments, representing approximately 27% of global shipments. The number of smartphone users in China was projected to reach 0.78 billion by 2020.
Besides China, Japan is also a key player in smartphone production, leveraging its advanced technology industries to contribute to the market’s growth.
Market Key Players
Key players are NEC Corporation, AT&T, Cisco, Ericsson, Qualcomm, ZTE, Verizon, Huawei, Orange, Samsung, Nokia and LG.
