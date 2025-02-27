Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Expansion Driven by Rising Demand for Biologics and Technological Advancements in Formulation and Production
Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product Type (Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers, Polyols, Carbohydrates, Speciality Excipients), By Type of Biologics, By Scale Of Operation, By Region, And Segm
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2025 ) The Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Size is valued at 1,372.7 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach 2,892.5 million by the year 2031 at a 9.82 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market are:
• Increasing need for biopharmaceutical and biologic medications
• Increasing healthcare expenditure
• Advancements in manufacturing technology
The following are the primary obstacles to the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market's expansion:
• High starting cost
• Strict regulatory compliance
• Insufficiently trained personnel for biopharmaceutical production technologies
Future expansion opportunities for the global biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market include:
• Increasing strategic partnerships with biopharma companies
• Increasing R&D expenditures for innovative treatments
• Increasing regulatory attention on criteria for product safety and quality
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The manufacturing of biopharmaceutical excipients is expanding rapidly due to rising demand for biologics and advancements in formulation and manufacturing technology.
• Rising biologics demand technological advances, stringent regulatory standards, and strategic partnerships drive the market for biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high initial cost and shortage of experienced personnel.
Market Analysis:
The growing demand for biologic medications, which depend on superior excipients for stability and effectiveness, is fueling the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market. Increased worldwide healthcare spending, stringent regulations and improvements in formulation and production methods are all driving market expansion.
Furthermore, continuous R&D investments and strategic partnerships between biopharmaceutical businesses and excipient producers promote efficiency and innovation, opening up major prospects for growth and improved competitiveness in the dynamic biopharmaceutical market.
List of Prominent Players in the Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market:
• ABITEC Corporation
• Aceto
• Angus Chemical
• Apothecon
• Ashland Global
• Associated British Foods plc
• Avantor
• BASF SE
• BioSpectra
• BOC Sciences
• G. Group
• Clariant
• Colorcon
• Croda International Plc
• DFE Pharma
• DOW
• Eastman Chemical
• Evonik Industries AG
• IMCD N.V.
• Innophos
• Invitria
• RETTENMAIER & SÖHNE GmbH + Co KG
• Kirsch Pharma
• Meggle Pharma
• Merck KGaA
• Novo Nordisk
• Pfanstiehl, Inc.
• Pharmonix
• Roquette Freres
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Merck announced that it would spend more than €70 million to build a new Advanced Materials Development Center at its site in Shizuoka, Japan. Merck has invested over €120 million in the Shizuoka site. This latest investment strengthens the company’s advanced patterning skills and shows its commitment to improving semiconductor technology and increasing research and development capabilities.
• In December 2024, Opentrons Labworks, Inc., a pioneer in accessible robotics and lab automation, and Merck, a prominent science and technology firm, announced a multi-year contract to automate test kits on a customized Opentrons Flex® workstation.
• September 2024, BASF India Limited, a subsidiary of BASF SE, opened its pharmaceutical technical lab at its Innovation Campus Asia Pacific. The facility, called “BASF Pharma Solutions Lab,” will serve South Asia’s rapidly expanding pharmaceutical business, particularly the production of generic drugs.
Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Healthcare Expenditure
The market for manufacturing biopharmaceutical excipients is expanding due in large part to rising healthcare costs. The need for superior biologics is increasing as both public and private organizations make greater investments in healthcare facilities and cutting-edge therapies.
Additionally, this increased investment supports biopharmaceutical research and development, which necessitates the use of specialist excipients to guarantee the safety, stability, and efficacy of drugs. Moreover, as producers increase manufacturing capabilities and develop novel excipient formulations to satisfy the rising demand for biopharmaceutical products worldwide, the market is expanding due to the increased emphasis on patient outcomes and advanced therapies.
Challenges: Insufficiently Trained Personnel for Biopharmaceutical Production Technologies
Undertrained workers in biopharmaceutical production technologies hampered the growth of the biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market. Due to the industry's growing complexity and quick technology improvements, specialized skills are necessary for effective operations, quality control, and regulatory compliance.
Mote, innovation is impeded, compliance problems arise, and inefficiencies result from a lack of skilled workers. Furthermore, this challenge must be filled through focused training initiatives in order to maintain operational effectiveness, ensure product quality, and foster sustainable market expansion in this sector.
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR during the Forecast Period
The North American biopharmaceutical excipient manufacturing market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is due to the growing need for biologics, strong R&D spending, and sophisticated healthcare infrastructure.
Moreover, industry players’ strategic alliances, encouraging government initiatives, and technological developments in manufacturing processes also create a favorable environment for sustainable growth and innovation in the production of biopharmaceutical excipients.
Segmentation of Biopharmaceutical Excipient Manufacturing Market-
By Product Type-
• Solubilizers & Surfactants/Emulsifiers
• Polyols
• Carbohydrates
• Speciality Excipients
By Type of Biologics-
• Antibodies
• Vaccines
• Cell Therapies
• Others
By Scale Of Operation-
• Research
• Commercial
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
