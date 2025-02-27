Biocides Market Poised for Growth with Increasing Demand for Sustainable Solutions
Biocides Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Type (Non-oxidizing Biocide, Oxidizing Biocide), Application (Water Treatment, Household, Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care, Paints & Coatings, Wood Preservatives), By Region, And Seg
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 27, 2025 ) The Global Biocides Market Size is valued at USD 11.57 billion in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 16.83 billion by the year 2031 at a 4.91% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Biocides Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global Biocides market are:
• Growing consumer interest in the nourishment sector
• Increasing need for sustainable biocides
• Technological Development
The following are the primary obstacles to the Biocides market's expansion:
• Rigorous legal framework
• Lack of awareness
• Fluctuations in the cost of ingredients
Future expansion opportunities for the global Biocides market include:
• Raising healthcare consciousness
• Increased focus on efficient sewage treatment
• Growing research and development
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Large corporations in the biocide sector are implementing an innovative cooperation approach to create novel and inventive goods and broaden their market.
• The need for biocides is fueled by the growing need for sanitary water throughout the world and the increased focus on efficient sanitation.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• Volatility in prices for essential supplies may impede the industry's expansion for biocides.
Market Analysis:
Biocides provide ways to manage or eradicate dangerous organisms, including bacteria, fungi, infections, and plants, are essential to the worldwide chemical business. Biocides have grown in popularity across many different industries. Cooled structures, among the most popular applications for biocides in utilities, extraction, and petrochemical facilities, are expected to drive the market's expansion since cooling water systems offer an ideal atmosphere for the development of organisms.
List of Prominent Players in the Biocides Market:
• Lanxess AG
• Veolia Group
• Araxda AG
• Ecolab Inc.
• Nouryon
• General Electric Company
• Evonik Industries AG
• Solvay S.A.
• Clariant AG
• Italmatch Chemicals S.P.A.
• Solenis & Sigura Water
• Kemira Oyj
• Stepan Company
• Danaher Corporation
• Albemarle corporation
• M.C. Corporation
• C.L. Group
• Chevron Corporation
• E.S. Energy Solution CORP
• Arkema SA
• The Lubrizol Corporation
• Thor Group Limited
• Chemicrea Inc
• Merck KGAA
• Accepta Water Treatment
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Evonik's latest catalyst product, Octamax, was introduced. It is an extremely sustainable and effective way to remove sulfur from fuel used in refineries. The selected NiMo and CoMo catalysts used in hydrodesulfurization (HDS) units for cracked gasoline undergo renewal and improvement in an optimal environment.
• In January 2024, Merck, a leading pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and healthcare company, announced a licensing arrangement including the first-in-class oral inhibitor of the creatine transport channel SLC6A8, Ompenaclid (RGX-202), and subsequent medicines that target SLC6A8. The headquarters of Inspirna, Inc. are located in the Big Apple.
• In January 2024, Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) disclosed that it is providing $3 million in aid to towns in Kazakhstan that are impacted by the severe rainfall that has occurred throughout the nation via its affiliated company Chevron Munaigas Inc. (Chevron).
Biocides Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Need for Sustainable Biocides
The main driver is the rising need for environmentally friendly biocides. Responsible and eco-friendly alternatives are being pushed for in many industries due to increasing ecological awareness and worries about the effects of pollutants on ecosystems.
Biological and natural biocides have become attractive alternatives that provide efficient microbial control with minimal adverse environmental effects. Since they may decompose naturally without leaving behind hazardous environmental effects, they are frequently compostable.
Challenges: Rigorous Legal Framework
The complicated and constantly changing regulatory structure that differs between nations and areas governs the biocides business. For biocidal products to be approved, registered, and used, regulatory agencies impose strict standards to guarantee their efficacy and safety.
Manufacturers, particularly smaller companies with fewer resources, may have to invest energy and money to comply with these regulations. The stringent paperwork and testing procedures needed to get regulatory approvals may cause delays in the release of new products and raise expenses.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North America Biocides Market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because it is rapidly becoming more urbanized, industrialized, and infrastructure-developed.
In the surfaces and coverings, water purification, manufacturing and organizational maintenance, and residential hygiene sectors, the region's emphasis on technical innovation, product longevity, and cleanliness further bolsters its dominant position in the biocides industry.
Segmentation of Biocides Market-
By Type-
• Non-oxidizing Biocide
• Oxidizing Biocide
By Application-
• Water Treatment
• Household
• Industrial & Institutional Cleaning and Home Care
• Paints & Coatings
• Wood Preservatives
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
