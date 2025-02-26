My Beach Adventure—A Personal Childhood Story
Outskirts Press Announces the Release of New Children’s Book: My Beach Adventure—A Personal Childhood Story by David D. Bernstein
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) Denver, CO and White Plains, NY – Outskirts Press—the fastest-growing, full-service self-publishing and book marketing company—is pleased to announce the release of David D. Bernstein’s latest juvenile fiction. My Beach Adventure—A Personal Childhood Story is geared toward children ages three to ten, but it also will appeal to parents who have experienced the terror of temporarily losing their child. The story is a true tale about the author’s “beach adventure” as a child.
Many parents know the fright of losing sight of their children at malls, beaches, even the grocery store. But as scary as this is for parents, a lost child can feel absolutely terrified. My Beach Adventure takes place on the beaches of Rome, Italy, when a six-year-old boy follows a boat and gets lost in a place where he does not know the language or what is to come! The book creates something humorous and sweet from a scary situation when the boy is found by his much-relieved father.
Beautifully illustrated by Larry Whitler, My Beach Adventure is a colorful snapshot of childhood fear turned to joy.
Learn more at MyBeachAdventure.
At 24 pages, My Beach Adventure is available online through Outskirts Press. It will also be sold through Amazon and Barnes and Noble for a maximum trade discount in quantities of 10 or more and is being aggressively promoted to appropriate markets with a focus on the juvenile fiction category.
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7580-6 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color paperback Retail: $16.95
ISBN: 978-1-9772-7581-3 Format: 5.5 x 8.5 color casebound Retail: $26.95
Genre: Children’s Book
About the Author: David D. Bernstein is an energy healer and psychic who has worked with children for many years. He is the author of the award-winning middle grade trilogy The Cort Chronicles, which includes The Portal, Spirral, and Rebirth, and a self-help trilogy for children: The Enchanted Rope, Peanut, and Mirror City. The author of an award-winning collection of poetry, Voices of the Heart, Bernstein has also published poems in magazines and anthologies. He is the recipient of five Editor’s Choice awards and a Concordia College Significant Service on Student Publications award. He is also the proud uncle of two teenage boys.
About Outskirts Press, Inc.: Outskirts Press offers full-service, custom self-publishing and book marketing services for authors seeking a cost-effective, fast, and flexible way to publish and distribute their books worldwide while retaining all their rights and full creative control. Available for authors globally at www.outskirtspress.com and located on the outskirts of Denver, Colorado, Outskirts Press, Inc. represents the future of book publishing, today.
