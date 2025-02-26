Global Autotransfusion System Market is expected to reach US$ 482.6 million by 2030
Global Autotransfusion System Market is growing with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) Global Autotransfusion System Market reached US$ 321.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 482.6 million by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Increasing Number of High-Blood-Loss Surgeries Driving Market Growth
The rising prevalence of complex surgical procedures such as cardiac, orthopedic, trauma, and major abdominal surgeries is fueling market demand. With the increasing incidence of chronic diseases, these high-risk surgeries often result in significant blood loss, making blood conservation strategies essential. Autotransfusion devices, which recapture and reinfuse a patient's blood during surgery, are becoming increasingly vital in maintaining patient stability.
According to a 2024 report by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), a total of 54,418 cardiac surgeries were performed over the past 20 years, with isolated coronary artery bypass grafting (CABG) being the most common procedure. This number is expected to rise as the prevalence of cardiovascular conditions continues to grow.
Additionally, data from the NIH in 2023 highlights the increasing number of cardiac procedures, further emphasizing the need for effective blood management solutions in surgical settings.
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems, Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems, Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems, Autotransfusion Accessories)
• By Techniques (Predeposit autologous donation (PAD), Acute normovolaemic haemodilution (ANH), Perioperative cell salvage (PCS))
• By Application (Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology, Others)
• By End User (Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Autotransfusion System Market with 39.9% Share in 2022
North America remains the dominant region in the global autotransfusion system market, accounting for 39.9% of the market share in 2022. The region's growth is driven by strategic initiatives from key industry players, regulatory approvals, and innovative product launches.
For instance, on March 2, 2023, Fresenius Kabi, a leading global medical technology company, received 510(k) clearance from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its next-generation software for the Cell Saver Elite+ Autotransfusion System, with a full market release now available.
Additionally, on April 24, 2023, the San Diego Blood Bank introduced Innovative Precision Blood Expansion. This breakthrough technology utilizes precision blood typing to match recipients with donors across 30+ blood groups using 300 antigen markers, significantly reducing the risk of transfusion reactions and enhancing patient care.
These advancements, along with continued product approvals and launches, are propelling North America's leadership in the autotransfusion system market.
Major Key Players
BD, Fresenius Kabi, Zimmer, Armstrong Medical, Beijing ZKSK Technolgy, Haemonetics, LivaNova, Terumo BCT, Atrium Medical Corporation and Medtronic.
Recent Developments
• On March 02, 2023, Haemonetics announced that it was approved by FDA 510(k) clearance for next-generation software for the Cell Saver Elite+ autotransfusion system. According to Haemonetics, the system’s new software offers over 50 automation enhancements. These include complete user control with a “manual mode” option, expanded wash volumes, and enhanced emergency options.
• In September 2022, i-SEP received CE-marking and initiated marketing of its autotransfusion medical device, same by i-SEP. It is one of the intraoperative autotransfusion technology capable of preserving platelets in addition to the patient's red blood cells.
