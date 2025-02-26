Global Aquaculture Additives Market is expected to reach US$ 16.10 billion by 2031
Global Aquaculture Additives Market is growing with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) Global Aquaculture Additives Market reached US$ 10.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 16.10 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aquaculture-additives-market
Market Dynamics
Advancements in Aquaculture Additive Formulations and Delivery Systems
Technological innovations in aquaculture additive formulations and delivery systems are driving significant growth in the global aquaculture additives market. Developments in ingredient compositions, enhanced delivery mechanisms, and advanced production techniques are improving the effectiveness, safety, and sustainability of these additives, reshaping the industry landscape.
Recent government data and industry reports highlight the transformative impact of technology on aquaculture additives, fueling market expansion and intensifying competition. As stakeholders continue investing in research, collaboration, and innovation, the pace of technological advancement is expected to accelerate, unlocking new opportunities and addressing key challenges in aquaculture production.
For instance, in January 2023, Nutreco and BiomEdit announced a groundbreaking partnership to develop Biome-actives, a new class of feed additives leveraging microbiome technology to enhance fish health and sustainability. This collaboration marks the first industry initiative focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of microbiome-based aquaculture additives, utilizing BiomEdit’s advanced microbiome science and bioinformatics platform.
With continuous advancements and strategic partnerships, the aquaculture additives market is poised for sustained innovation and growth, meeting the evolving needs of the global aquaculture industry.
Market Segments
• By Additive Type (Antibiotics, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, Enzymes, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Binders, Others )
• By Species (Salmon, Tilapia, Carp, Catfish, Trout, Shrimp, Others)
• By Functionality (Disease Prevention and Control, Growth Promotion, Feed Efficiency Improvement, Water Quality Management, Others)
• By Form (Liquid, Dry, Powder, Granules, Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/aquaculture-additives-market
Market Regional Share
Growing Popularity of Seafood in North America
The rising demand for seafood, a thriving aquaculture industry, and supportive regulatory policies are fueling the growth of North America's aquaculture additives market. With increasing consumer interest in fish products and sustainability-driven initiatives, the market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years.
According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), the region harvested 230.2 million salmon in 2023 a 43% increase from 2022. In 2020, the combined farmed seafood production across the United States, Canada, and Mexico surpassed 3.5 million metric tons. Key contributors included freshwater species like salmon, trout, catfish, and tilapia, alongside marine varieties such as shrimp and shellfish.
Aquaculture feed additives including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes—are widely used across North America to enhance feed efficiency, improve nutrient absorption, and support aquatic animal health and growth. In 2020, the region’s consumption of aquafeed additives exceeded 300,000 metric tons. Additionally, consumer surveys indicate a strong and growing preference for sustainably sourced, responsibly farmed seafood products.
Market Key Players
Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, BASF SE, Skretting, Cargill, Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Kemin Industries, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In July 2023, Nor-Feed that creates, manufactures, and distributes plant- and plant-extract based natural feed additives for animals. introduced Norponin Opti and Norponin Aqua, two new aqua feed additives that lower ammonia, a frequent aquaculture waste.
• In December 2023, Aquaculture feed manufacturer Skretting has announced the new generation of hatchery feed, Nutra Terra. Nutra Terra offers better resource utilization and lower emissions.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aquaculture-additives-market
Market Dynamics
Advancements in Aquaculture Additive Formulations and Delivery Systems
Technological innovations in aquaculture additive formulations and delivery systems are driving significant growth in the global aquaculture additives market. Developments in ingredient compositions, enhanced delivery mechanisms, and advanced production techniques are improving the effectiveness, safety, and sustainability of these additives, reshaping the industry landscape.
Recent government data and industry reports highlight the transformative impact of technology on aquaculture additives, fueling market expansion and intensifying competition. As stakeholders continue investing in research, collaboration, and innovation, the pace of technological advancement is expected to accelerate, unlocking new opportunities and addressing key challenges in aquaculture production.
For instance, in January 2023, Nutreco and BiomEdit announced a groundbreaking partnership to develop Biome-actives, a new class of feed additives leveraging microbiome technology to enhance fish health and sustainability. This collaboration marks the first industry initiative focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of microbiome-based aquaculture additives, utilizing BiomEdit’s advanced microbiome science and bioinformatics platform.
With continuous advancements and strategic partnerships, the aquaculture additives market is poised for sustained innovation and growth, meeting the evolving needs of the global aquaculture industry.
Market Segments
• By Additive Type (Antibiotics, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, Enzymes, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Binders, Others )
• By Species (Salmon, Tilapia, Carp, Catfish, Trout, Shrimp, Others)
• By Functionality (Disease Prevention and Control, Growth Promotion, Feed Efficiency Improvement, Water Quality Management, Others)
• By Form (Liquid, Dry, Powder, Granules, Others)
• By Distribution Channel (Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Others)
• By Region (North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/aquaculture-additives-market
Market Regional Share
Growing Popularity of Seafood in North America
The rising demand for seafood, a thriving aquaculture industry, and supportive regulatory policies are fueling the growth of North America's aquaculture additives market. With increasing consumer interest in fish products and sustainability-driven initiatives, the market has witnessed significant expansion in recent years.
According to the Alaska Department of Fish and Game (ADF&G), the region harvested 230.2 million salmon in 2023 a 43% increase from 2022. In 2020, the combined farmed seafood production across the United States, Canada, and Mexico surpassed 3.5 million metric tons. Key contributors included freshwater species like salmon, trout, catfish, and tilapia, alongside marine varieties such as shrimp and shellfish.
Aquaculture feed additives including vitamins, minerals, amino acids, and enzymes—are widely used across North America to enhance feed efficiency, improve nutrient absorption, and support aquatic animal health and growth. In 2020, the region’s consumption of aquafeed additives exceeded 300,000 metric tons. Additionally, consumer surveys indicate a strong and growing preference for sustainably sourced, responsibly farmed seafood products.
Market Key Players
Key Players are Archer Daniels Midland Company, Alltech, BASF SE, Skretting, Cargill, Incorporated, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Nutreco N.V., Novus International, Inc., Evonik Industries AG and Kemin Industries, Inc.
Recent Developments
• In July 2023, Nor-Feed that creates, manufactures, and distributes plant- and plant-extract based natural feed additives for animals. introduced Norponin Opti and Norponin Aqua, two new aqua feed additives that lower ammonia, a frequent aquaculture waste.
• In December 2023, Aquaculture feed manufacturer Skretting has announced the new generation of hatchery feed, Nutra Terra. Nutra Terra offers better resource utilization and lower emissions.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results