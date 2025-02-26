Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market is expected to reach US$ 1968.26 million by 2033
Global Closed System Transfer Devices Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) Global Closed System Transfer Devices (CSTD) market reached US$ 718.29 million in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 1968.26 million by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 11.7% during the forecast period 2025-2033.
Market Dynamics
Technological Advancements Driving Growth in the CSTD Market
Ongoing technological advancements are set to propel the growth of the closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) market. Innovations in material science and design have enhanced the efficiency, durability, and user-friendliness of CSTDs, improving protection against hazardous drug exposure. Features such as advanced fluid pathways, intuitive locking mechanisms, and improved compatibility with various drug containers and delivery systems have contributed to their widespread adoption in healthcare settings.
These innovations not only enhance safety but also streamline drug handling and administration, addressing the increasing demand for robust protective measures in medical environments. For instance, in December 2024, Zephyrus Innovations introduced VaporShield, the world’s first injectable closed-system transfer device, at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference in Boston, MA.
Looking ahead, continued research and development efforts will focus on creating cost-effective and highly efficient solutions, ensuring that technological advancements remain a key driver of growth in the CSTD market.
Market Segments
• By Product Type (Membrane-to-Membrane Systems, Needleless Systems)
• By Component (Vial Access Devices, Syringe Safety Devices, Bag Spikes, Male and Female Luer Components)
• By Closing Mechanism (Click-to-Lock Systems, Luer-Lock Systems, Push-to-Turn, Color-to-Color Systems)
• By Technology (Diaphragm-Based Devices, Air Filtration Devices), By End-User (Hospitals, Clinics, Others)
Market Regional Share
North America’s Leading Role in the Global CSTD Market
North America is expected to hold a significant share of the global closed-system drug transfer device (CSTD) market, driven by advanced technology adoption and a well-established healthcare infrastructure. Stringent regulatory requirements from organizations like the U.S. FDA and EU continue to fuel market growth, ensuring the widespread implementation of safe drug delivery systems. Additionally, the rising prevalence of cancer and increased use of hazardous drugs in chemotherapy further emphasize the need for CSTDs in healthcare settings.
Market expansion is also supported by frequent product launches and government initiatives promoting the adoption of closed systems. Awareness campaigns highlighting occupational safety for healthcare workers continue to reinforce the importance of CSTDs in minimizing exposure to hazardous drugs.
For instance, in September 2023, EQUASHIELD was recognized as the most widely used device for hazardous drug preparation and administration for the fifth consecutive year by Pharmacy Purchasing & Products magazine, underscoring its commitment to safety and efficiency. Similarly, in December 2023, West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. received FDA 510(k) clearance and launched its Vial2Bag Advanced 13mm admixture device, further advancing innovation in injectable drug administration.
With continuous advancements and regulatory support, the North American CSTD market is poised for sustained growth, reinforcing its leadership in the global landscape.
Recent Developments
• In December 2024, Zephyrus Innovations VaporShield, the world's first injectable closed system transfer device, at the Partnership Opportunities in Drug Delivery conference in Boston, MA.
• In February 2024, Zephyrus Innovations received its first product 510(k) Marketing Clearance from the US FDA for its Aeroject 3ml safety syringe.
