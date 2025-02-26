Global Halloysite Market is expected to reach US$ 68.2 billion by 2031
Global Halloysite Market is growing with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) Global Halloysite Market reached US$ 43.4 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 68.2 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 6.0% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Demand for Halloysite in Coating Applications
The demand for halloysite in coating applications is on the rise, driven by its unique properties that enhance performance and durability. With a high surface area and aspect ratio, halloysite serves as an effective filler, improving mechanical strength, scratch resistance, and barrier protection in coatings.
Its natural tubular structure also enables the controlled encapsulation and release of active compounds like corrosion inhibitors and antibacterial agents, further enhancing the protective capabilities of coatings.
For example, in 2023, Applied Minerals, Inc., a leading producer of halloysite clay products, secured a new order for 40,000 pounds of its DRAGONITE halloysite clay. The customer, having recently commercialized a coating application, will use the product in its market offerings. Applied Minerals continues to expand its customer base and drive growth in DRAGONITE halloysite sales.
Market Segments
• By Type (Pure Halloysite, Hybrids Halloysite)
• By Grade (High-Grade Halloysite, Low-Grade Halloysite)
• By Application (Medical Tubes, Ceramics, Polymers, Cements, Porcelain, Cosmetics, Paint and coatings, Others)
• By End-User (Healthcare, Personal Care, Agriculture, Pharmaceutical, Packaging, Building and Construction, Others)
• By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
Expanding Infrastructure Projects and Halloysite Demand in Asia-Pacific
The Asia-Pacific region remains a key driver of the global halloysite market, fueled by rapid industrialization and urbanization in countries like China, India, and South Korea. Halloysite is gaining prominence across multiple industries, including paints and coatings, ceramics, and construction, as demand for high-performance materials continues to rise.
With its exceptional reinforcement properties, enhanced mechanical strength, and corrosion resistance, halloysite is increasingly being utilized in infrastructure projects and building materials. Additionally, the region’s expanding middle-class population has boosted demand for natural and eco-friendly additives, driving halloysite’s use in cosmetics and personal care products.
The pharmaceutical sector in Asia-Pacific also presents significant opportunities for halloysite applications. Its unique nanotubular structure makes it an ideal candidate for advanced drug delivery systems, enabling the controlled and targeted release of medicinal compounds. As the region continues to develop, halloysite’s versatility is expected to play a crucial role in various high-growth industries.
Major Key Players
• Imerys S.A.,
• Applied Minerals Inc.,
• I-Minerals Inc.,
• Merck KGaA,
• Otto Chemie Pvt. Ltd.,
• Nanoshel LLC,
• American Elements,
• Esan,
• Northstar Clay Mines LLC
• Phantom Plastics.
Recent Development
On May 12, 2021, Okapi Resources Ltd acquired Bulk Mineral Holdings Pty Ltd, which holds two exploration licenses in Western Australia and four exploration license applications in South Australia, totaling around 2,127 square kilometers. The package includes licenses prospective for heavy mineral sands and high purity halloysite on the western Eyre Peninsula in South Australia, bordering Andromeda Metals Ltd’s Camel Lake Project and neighboring Mt Hope deposit.
