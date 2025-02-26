Defense Industry Outlook 2025: Key Developments & Trends
The global military expenditure is estimated to be USD 2,563.1 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach USD 2,688.7 billion in 2025 at a growth rate of 4.9% from 2023 to 2024.
The Global Defense Outlook 2025 provides an in-depth examination of significant trends and recent advancements in the defense sector. It anticipates potential future developments and associated opportunities in 2025 and beyond. This study is designed to empower participants in the defense industry to make strategic decisions, with a particular focus on key forthcoming opportunities.
Utilizing meticulously curated datasets within the Aerospace and Defense practice, the analysis incorporates insights from both the research team and industry experts. In addition to drawing on major findings from published syndicate studies, this outlook study incorporates firsthand observations from recent, thorough investigations. The analysis encompasses crucial programs and contracts, along with an assessment of the impact of ongoing and recent conflicts. Persistent threat perceptions and emerging defense risks are also addressed to validate future predictions.
The analysis goes on to evaluate the performance of the global defense industry in 2024 and projects the same for 2025. The predictive analysis for 2025 also outlines the expected key trends in the defense industry. This particular segment is crafted to offer a comprehensive overview of emerging opportunities for defense industry participants, particularly those targeted for customized, in-depth investigations by the Aerospace & Defense practice.
Key 2024 Trends Covered in the Study:
• Digital and innovative startups thriving in the defense sector
Defense tech startups have raised nearly USD 3 billion in 2024, setting a new record and reflecting strong investor confidence. They are partnering with government agencies and defense organizations to develop tailored solutions for specific operational needs.
• Major acquisitions in the defense sector
In 2024, acquisition activities centered on digital capabilities, precision machining, and communication technologies, reflecting growing demand in the defense sector. Precision machining companies are expanding into aerospace and defense markets, leveraging their expertise to meet stringent engineering and manufacturing requirements. Defense cybersecurity firms are strengthening their portfolios with hardware security solutions and advanced software capabilities to counter evolving threats. Major defense IT companies are broadening their technology and engineering offerings to enhance mission-critical systems. Meanwhile, telecom giants are expanding into tactical communication, integrating secure and resilient solutions to support military and defense operations.
• Evolution of space as a critical warfighting domain
The militarization of space and the growing demand for space-based intelligence are driving investments in military space capabilities. The Space Development Agency (SDA) is advancing the next procurement phase of the Proliferated Warfighter Space Architecture (PWSA), with a 2025 solicitation for 200 satellites under Tranche 3 to enhance constellation capabilities. Rising defense budgets are fueling space infrastructure investments, with major space-faring nations establishing military space divisions. Satellite-enabled multi-domain warfare is also increasing the need for resilient, low-latency connectivity.
To bolster missile defense, the SDA has issued an RFI for Tranche 3 of the PWSA’s Tracking Layer, planning 54 infrared-equipped satellites across six orbital planes by 2029 for advanced threat detection. India’s Antariksha Abhyas 2024 marked its first military space exercise, integrating space capabilities into defense. Meanwhile, France and Germany have joined Operation Olympic Defender, strengthening U.S.-Europe collaboration in space security amid rising global concerns.
• Growing focus on multidomain operations
Military organizations are increasingly adopting Multidomain Operations (MDO) to enhance operational effectiveness against evolving threats. This approach requires seamless coordination between military branches, governmental agencies, and international allies to develop integrated strategies leveraging land, air, sea, cyber, and space capabilities. The growing militarization of space further underscores the need for Military organizations are increasingly adopting Multidomain Operations (MDO) to enhance operational effectiveness against evolving threats. This approach requires seamless coordination between military branches, governmental agencies, and international allies to develop integrated strategies leveraging land, air, sea, cyber, and space capabilities. The growing militarization of space further underscores the need for investments in space-based assets to support MDO strategies.
• Predictive maintenance & digital twin in defense
Predictive maintenance (PM) and digital twin (DT) technologies are revolutionizing defense management by enhancing operational efficiency and readiness. The aerospace and defense predictive maintenance market, valued at USD 1.7 billion in 2024, is projected to reach USD 2.3 billion by 2025.
Increased adoption of IoT, AI, and data analytics is enabling real-time condition monitoring, while AI advancements are improving predictive model accuracy. Emerging markets like India, MENA, and Southeast Asia are expected to adopt these technologies as they modernize their forces. Additionally, DTs are increasingly used for mission simulations, decision-making, and R&D in weapon systems.
