Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market is Revolutionizing Disease Monitoring and Outbreak Prediction Worldwide
Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Deployment (Web-Based, Cloud-Based), By Application (Infection Prediction and Forecasting, Disease and Syndromic Surveillance), By End-Use, By Region, And by Segment Fo
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) The Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market Size is valued at 380.58 Million in 2023 and is predicted to reach 3,496.11 Million by the year 2031 at an 28.62 % CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1450
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing global artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market are:
• Growing demand for disease monitoring in real-time
• Increasing the accessibility of health data
• Technological advancements
The following are the primary obstacles to artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market's expansion:
• High starting cost
• Lack of expertise
• Rising data privacy issues
Future expansion opportunities for the global artificial intelligence in epidemiology market include:
• Increasing integration of AI
• Increasing research and development activities
• Increasing investments in digital health
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• Disease prediction is changing as a result of the increasing use of AI in epidemiology.
• The growing availability of health data drives the market for AI in epidemiology, the requirement for real-time outbreak prediction, and developments in machine learning.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high starting cost and shortage of skilled personnel.
Market Analysis:
Artificial intelligence in epidemiology is the application of sophisticated algorithms to examine health data, project illness trends, and improve public health reactions. Furthermore, the market for artificial intelligence in epidemiology is primarily driven by improvements in machine learning algorithms, increased demand for prompt outbreak detection, and easier access to large-scale health data.
Additionally, expanding healthcare digitization, higher government spending, and improved computing power all drivers work together to drive the use of AI in epidemiology, which improves resource allocation and disease surveillance effectiveness.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market:
• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
• Cerner Corporation (Oracle)
• Epic Systems Corporation
• eClinicalWorks LLC
• Alphabet Inc.
• Komodo Health
• Microsoft Corporation
• Meditech
• Predixion Software
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• Intel Corporation
• Bayer Healthcare
• Artificial Intelligence for Medical Epidemiology (AIME)
• Cardiolyse
• SAS Institute, Inc.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company, and Cognizant announced an extension of their long-standing partnership. This partnership intends to unlock even greater value for Gilead as it pursues breakthroughs to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases.
• In December 2024, Zscaler and Cognizant are expanding their collaboration to assist businesses in various sectors in streamlining and transforming their security posture through the use of a cutting-edge, AI-powered zero-trust cloud security platform to counteract changing cyber threats.
• In September 2024, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI infrastructure is being used by Evidium. This healthcare AI firm prioritizes safety, transparency, and dependability to further its goals of developing trustworthy AI and expanding medical knowledge and science. Evidium is using OCI AI infrastructure to train and develop a large number of AI models that support its AI platform.
Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Disease Monitoring in Real-Time
The increasing demand for disease monitoring in real-time is a major driver of artificial intelligence in the epidemiology global market. Healthcare systems need immediate insights into disease propagation to enable quick response measures because of the frequent outbreaks and changing pathogens.
Moreover, large amounts of health data can be processed rapidly by AI-driven analytics, which can also identify new patterns and forecast trends. Furthermore, this lessens the impact of epidemics and pandemics by facilitating prompt action, optimizing resource allocation, and improving public health preparation. Rising investments in AI-powered real-time epidemiological surveillance systems, boosting market expansion.
Challenges: High Starting Cost
One major barrier to the market for artificial intelligence in epidemiology is the high initial expenses. Putting AI solutions into practice requires large capital expenditures for specialized software, sophisticated computer equipment, and trained staff. Moreover, widespread adoption is constrained by these upfront costs, which can be unaffordable for smaller enterprises and developing countries.
Furthermore, potential users are further discouraged by the complexity and expense of integrating AI systems with current healthcare frameworks. As a result, even with the technology's apparent advantages, financial obstacles continue to be a major obstacle to industry growth.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1450
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is due to the region’s highly developed healthcare system, extensive use of digital health, and significant investments in AI research and development. Moreover, AI integration in epidemiology is also fueled by a wealth of high-quality health data, strong regulatory frameworks, and solid partnerships between tech companies and public health organizations.
This has resulted in a significant demand for artificial intelligence in epidemiology. Furthermore, the region is home to a large number of professionals, including researchers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals who promote the development and uptake of AI-powered epidemiology tools for improved disease monitoring in this area.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market-
By Development-
• Web-Based
• Cloud-Based
By Application-
• Infection Prediction and Forecasting
• Disease and Syndromic Surveillance
By End-User-
• Government and State Agencies
• Research Labs
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Healthcare Providers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1450
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing global artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market are:
• Growing demand for disease monitoring in real-time
• Increasing the accessibility of health data
• Technological advancements
The following are the primary obstacles to artificial intelligence in the epidemiology market's expansion:
• High starting cost
• Lack of expertise
• Rising data privacy issues
Future expansion opportunities for the global artificial intelligence in epidemiology market include:
• Increasing integration of AI
• Increasing research and development activities
• Increasing investments in digital health
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• Disease prediction is changing as a result of the increasing use of AI in epidemiology.
• The growing availability of health data drives the market for AI in epidemiology, the requirement for real-time outbreak prediction, and developments in machine learning.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• One of the significant concerns restraining industry growth is the high starting cost and shortage of skilled personnel.
Market Analysis:
Artificial intelligence in epidemiology is the application of sophisticated algorithms to examine health data, project illness trends, and improve public health reactions. Furthermore, the market for artificial intelligence in epidemiology is primarily driven by improvements in machine learning algorithms, increased demand for prompt outbreak detection, and easier access to large-scale health data.
Additionally, expanding healthcare digitization, higher government spending, and improved computing power all drivers work together to drive the use of AI in epidemiology, which improves resource allocation and disease surveillance effectiveness.
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market:
• Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation
• Cerner Corporation (Oracle)
• Epic Systems Corporation
• eClinicalWorks LLC
• Alphabet Inc.
• Komodo Health
• Microsoft Corporation
• Meditech
• Predixion Software
• Siemens Healthineers AG
• Intel Corporation
• Bayer Healthcare
• Artificial Intelligence for Medical Epidemiology (AIME)
• Cardiolyse
• SAS Institute, Inc.
Recent Developments:
• In January 2025, Gilead Sciences, a biopharmaceutical company, and Cognizant announced an extension of their long-standing partnership. This partnership intends to unlock even greater value for Gilead as it pursues breakthroughs to prevent and treat life-threatening diseases.
• In December 2024, Zscaler and Cognizant are expanding their collaboration to assist businesses in various sectors in streamlining and transforming their security posture through the use of a cutting-edge, AI-powered zero-trust cloud security platform to counteract changing cyber threats.
• In September 2024, Oracle Cloud Infrastructure AI infrastructure is being used by Evidium. This healthcare AI firm prioritizes safety, transparency, and dependability to further its goals of developing trustworthy AI and expanding medical knowledge and science. Evidium is using OCI AI infrastructure to train and develop a large number of AI models that support its AI platform.
Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Growing Demand for Disease Monitoring in Real-Time
The increasing demand for disease monitoring in real-time is a major driver of artificial intelligence in the epidemiology global market. Healthcare systems need immediate insights into disease propagation to enable quick response measures because of the frequent outbreaks and changing pathogens.
Moreover, large amounts of health data can be processed rapidly by AI-driven analytics, which can also identify new patterns and forecast trends. Furthermore, this lessens the impact of epidemics and pandemics by facilitating prompt action, optimizing resource allocation, and improving public health preparation. Rising investments in AI-powered real-time epidemiological surveillance systems, boosting market expansion.
Challenges: High Starting Cost
One major barrier to the market for artificial intelligence in epidemiology is the high initial expenses. Putting AI solutions into practice requires large capital expenditures for specialized software, sophisticated computer equipment, and trained staff. Moreover, widespread adoption is constrained by these upfront costs, which can be unaffordable for smaller enterprises and developing countries.
Furthermore, potential users are further discouraged by the complexity and expense of integrating AI systems with current healthcare frameworks. As a result, even with the technology's apparent advantages, financial obstacles continue to be a major obstacle to industry growth.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1450
North America Is Expected To Grow With the Highest CAGR During The Forecast Period
The North America artificial intelligence in epidemiology market is likely to register a significant revenue share and to develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is due to the region’s highly developed healthcare system, extensive use of digital health, and significant investments in AI research and development. Moreover, AI integration in epidemiology is also fueled by a wealth of high-quality health data, strong regulatory frameworks, and solid partnerships between tech companies and public health organizations.
This has resulted in a significant demand for artificial intelligence in epidemiology. Furthermore, the region is home to a large number of professionals, including researchers, data scientists, and healthcare professionals who promote the development and uptake of AI-powered epidemiology tools for improved disease monitoring in this area.
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence in Epidemiology Market-
By Development-
• Web-Based
• Cloud-Based
By Application-
• Infection Prediction and Forecasting
• Disease and Syndromic Surveillance
By End-User-
• Government and State Agencies
• Research Labs
• Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies
• Healthcare Providers
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results