Artificial Intelligence AI in Beauty and Cosmetics Market Research Report Key Developments and Future Projections
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Service/Product, By Application (Skincare, Haircare, Make-up, Fragrances, Others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2023-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) The Artificial Intelligence AI In Beauty and Cosmetics Market Size is valued at USD 3,736.4 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 16,006.2 million by the year 2031 at a 20.1% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1051
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics market are:
• The Increasing Adoption of Social networks
• Technological advancement
• Growing amounts of spending expenditure
The following are the primary obstacles to artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics and Cosmetics market's expansion:
• Disturbs about confidentiality of information
• High cost
• Lack of awareness
Future expansion opportunities for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics and Cosmetics market include:
• Increasing demands for customized support
• Rising awareness about skincare
• Increasing research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Improvements in technology are an important pattern that is gaining popularity in the industry for artificial intelligence in cosmetics and beauty.
• The rising demand for customized beauty and skincare is driving the rise of artificial intelligence in the beauty and cosmetics industry.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The AI in the beauty and cosmetics market is expected to be hindered by the high cost of products.
Market Analysis:
Artificial intelligence in cosmetics and beauty describes the application of sophisticated machine learning and neural network algorithms to evaluate and understand many aspects of cosmetics and beauty in order to deliver the most effective beauty solution. The adoption of AI technologies, shifting customer preferences, and growing financial resources are all driving the worldwide beauty and cosmetics industry's notable expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market:
• L’Oréal’s
• Beiersdorf
• Olay
• Shiseido
• CRIXlabs
• Procter & Gamble
• Yours Skincare,
• My Beauty Matches
• EpigenCare Inc.
• mySkin
• HautAI
• Luna Fofo
• Revieve
• ANOKAI.CA.
• Youth Laboratories
• Pure & Mine
• Glory Skincare
• Nioxin
• New Kinpo Group
• Perfect Corp, Symrise
• Function of Beauty LLC
• Coty Inc.
• Estee Lauder
• Sephora USA, Inc
• Spruce Beauty
• Givaudan
• Beautystack
• Polyfins Technology Inc
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Shiseido Limited is proud to announce its inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index. The GPIF, the biggest pension fund in the world, adopted this ESG index, and the Company is now part of it.
• In March 2024, Coty Inc. announced a major expansion of its gender-neutral parental leave policy worldwide. The policy is based on Coty's Beauty That Lasts sustainability framework, which the Company uses to create new standards and surpass goals in Product, Planet, and People.
• In January 2025, Macro Biologics, Inc. and Beiersdorf have partnered for several years to work together on the creation of recyclable antibiotic peptides with a wide variety of possible applications in the cosmetic and medical fields. Beiersdorf's goal to consistently provide its customers with innovative and sustainable products is further demonstrated by the integration of Macro Biologics' cutting-edge microbial research technique into the cosmetics products and healthcare industry.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: The Increasing Adoption of Social networks
The market for artificial intelligence in cosmetics and beauty is expanding due to the media's rising popularity. Internet applications and websites that let users produce, publish, and trade material as well as participate in digital communal activities are referred to as social media.
AI is being utilized in the beauty and cosmetics industry on social media to improve client interaction, offer digital try-ons, and make tailored product suggestions. Consequently, the demand for AI in cosmetics and beauty is being driven by social media's growing appeal.
Challenges: Disturbs About Confidentiality of Information
Problems with data security continue to be a major barrier to AI's use in the beauty and cosmetics sector. Consumers' concerns around the use and protection of their data are growing as AI-powered systems gather and examine enormous quantities of private information, particularly complexion type, choices, and even biometric details.
This worry is heightened by well-known cases of data breaches and abuse, which undermine consumer confidence in technology businesses and brands overall.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American artificial intelligence (AI) in the beauty and cosmetics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because there is a substantial and tech-savvy customer base that is eager to embrace new beauty products and has a high degree of digital literacy. Additionally, marketers have many chances to use AI-driven technology to improve online shopping and boost sales because of the region's evolving retailer scenario, which is dominated by e-commerce behemoths and beauty stores.
Furthermore, it is anticipated that the North American AI in the beauty and cosmetics industry will increase as a result of expanding consumer consciousness, rising demands for customized aesthetic strategies, and growing concerns about data security and ecology.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1051
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market-
By Service/Products-
• Personalized Recommendation Tools
• Performance Marketing Measurement Platforms
• Demand Forecasting and Supply Chain Tools
• Real-time Customer Service Platforms
• AI-based Beauty Devices
By Application-
• Skincare
• Haircare
• Make-up
• Fragrances
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1051
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics market are:
• The Increasing Adoption of Social networks
• Technological advancement
• Growing amounts of spending expenditure
The following are the primary obstacles to artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics and Cosmetics market's expansion:
• Disturbs about confidentiality of information
• High cost
• Lack of awareness
Future expansion opportunities for the global artificial intelligence (AI) in beauty and cosmetics and Cosmetics market include:
• Increasing demands for customized support
• Rising awareness about skincare
• Increasing research and development efforts
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the report:
• Improvements in technology are an important pattern that is gaining popularity in the industry for artificial intelligence in cosmetics and beauty.
• The rising demand for customized beauty and skincare is driving the rise of artificial intelligence in the beauty and cosmetics industry.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a revenue share of global revenue in 2023.
• The AI in the beauty and cosmetics market is expected to be hindered by the high cost of products.
Market Analysis:
Artificial intelligence in cosmetics and beauty describes the application of sophisticated machine learning and neural network algorithms to evaluate and understand many aspects of cosmetics and beauty in order to deliver the most effective beauty solution. The adoption of AI technologies, shifting customer preferences, and growing financial resources are all driving the worldwide beauty and cosmetics industry's notable expansion.
List of Prominent Players in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market:
• L’Oréal’s
• Beiersdorf
• Olay
• Shiseido
• CRIXlabs
• Procter & Gamble
• Yours Skincare,
• My Beauty Matches
• EpigenCare Inc.
• mySkin
• HautAI
• Luna Fofo
• Revieve
• ANOKAI.CA.
• Youth Laboratories
• Pure & Mine
• Glory Skincare
• Nioxin
• New Kinpo Group
• Perfect Corp, Symrise
• Function of Beauty LLC
• Coty Inc.
• Estee Lauder
• Sephora USA, Inc
• Spruce Beauty
• Givaudan
• Beautystack
• Polyfins Technology Inc
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Recent Developments:
• In March 2024, Shiseido Limited is proud to announce its inclusion in the MSCI Japan ESG Select Leaders Index. The GPIF, the biggest pension fund in the world, adopted this ESG index, and the Company is now part of it.
• In March 2024, Coty Inc. announced a major expansion of its gender-neutral parental leave policy worldwide. The policy is based on Coty's Beauty That Lasts sustainability framework, which the Company uses to create new standards and surpass goals in Product, Planet, and People.
• In January 2025, Macro Biologics, Inc. and Beiersdorf have partnered for several years to work together on the creation of recyclable antibiotic peptides with a wide variety of possible applications in the cosmetic and medical fields. Beiersdorf's goal to consistently provide its customers with innovative and sustainable products is further demonstrated by the integration of Macro Biologics' cutting-edge microbial research technique into the cosmetics products and healthcare industry.
Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: The Increasing Adoption of Social networks
The market for artificial intelligence in cosmetics and beauty is expanding due to the media's rising popularity. Internet applications and websites that let users produce, publish, and trade material as well as participate in digital communal activities are referred to as social media.
AI is being utilized in the beauty and cosmetics industry on social media to improve client interaction, offer digital try-ons, and make tailored product suggestions. Consequently, the demand for AI in cosmetics and beauty is being driven by social media's growing appeal.
Challenges: Disturbs About Confidentiality of Information
Problems with data security continue to be a major barrier to AI's use in the beauty and cosmetics sector. Consumers' concerns around the use and protection of their data are growing as AI-powered systems gather and examine enormous quantities of private information, particularly complexion type, choices, and even biometric details.
This worry is heightened by well-known cases of data breaches and abuse, which undermine consumer confidence in technology businesses and brands overall.
North America Is Expected to Grow with The Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American artificial intelligence (AI) in the beauty and cosmetics market is likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because there is a substantial and tech-savvy customer base that is eager to embrace new beauty products and has a high degree of digital literacy. Additionally, marketers have many chances to use AI-driven technology to improve online shopping and boost sales because of the region's evolving retailer scenario, which is dominated by e-commerce behemoths and beauty stores.
Furthermore, it is anticipated that the North American AI in the beauty and cosmetics industry will increase as a result of expanding consumer consciousness, rising demands for customized aesthetic strategies, and growing concerns about data security and ecology.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1051
Segmentation of Artificial Intelligence (AI) In Beauty and Cosmetics Market-
By Service/Products-
• Personalized Recommendation Tools
• Performance Marketing Measurement Platforms
• Demand Forecasting and Supply Chain Tools
• Real-time Customer Service Platforms
• AI-based Beauty Devices
By Application-
• Skincare
• Haircare
• Make-up
• Fragrances
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results