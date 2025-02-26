Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market and Its Projected Expansion to 2031
Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Application (hospital beds/mattresses, wheelchair, foot insoles and others), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 26, 2025 ) The Global Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market Size is valued at USD 552.23 million in 2023 and is predicted to reach USD 924.18 million by the year 2031 at a 6.90% CAGR during the forecast period for 2024-2031.
Global Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1563
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market are:
• Rising disposable income
• Increasing older global population
• Expanding knowledge of cutting-edge medical treatment
The following are the primary obstacles to the pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market's expansion:
• High cost
• Concerns about health
• Lack of awareness
Future expansion opportunities for pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market include:
• Improvement in patient propensity
• An Increasingly popular alternative to drapes
• Increasing number of patients
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The older global population and the growing emphasis on the quality of patient treatment are propelling the market.
• Healthcare practitioners and universities are increasingly adopting pressure mapping systems due to their advantages, and the importance of preventing pressure ulcers is driving the industry's growth.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a global revenue share in 2023.
• The healthcare pressure mapping systems industry is slow because of high costs and a lack of public awareness.
Market Analysis:
Developments in sensor technology, data processing, and software evaluation tools are propelling pressure mapping systems. The top companies are also expected to release more advanced products, which would further speed up the market's growth. Pressure mapping sensors are increasingly used in portable healthcare wearables, a major factor for the market expansion.
Furthermore, healthcare practitioners and facilities have rapidly adopted pressure mapping systems due to the numerous benefits that have been widely publicized in driving the worldwide market for pressure mapping systems in healthcare.
List of Prominent Players in the Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market:
• Tekscan, Inc
• Sensor Products Inc
• PPS
• XSENSOR Technology Corporation
• Vista Medical
• FSRTEK
• Blue Chip Medical Products
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Recent Developments:
• In August 2024, Tekscan boasted of launching its latest product, High-Speed TireScanTM. This lightweight but sturdy technology has allowed the tire industry and testing facilities to take repeatable readings of the dynamic contact patch pressure (DCPP) from belt-driven tires at speeds up to 165 mph (265 km/h).
• In June 2023, XSENSOR is pleased to announce that its ForeSite Intelligent Surface mattress solution is now prepared for clinical trials and evaluations. With a sensor-based system, you can improve patient safety and clinical workload productivity.
• In July 2023, Tekscan was pleased to announce that product availability in these key electronics markets has been enhanced. In response to consumer demand for retail availability of our FlexiForce sensors, we have formed direct partnerships with two of the most reputable online marketplaces for consumer electronics, DigiKey and Mouser. FlexiForce sensors are more accessible than ever before..
Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Elderly Population
The world's elderly population is at increased risk for several health problems, including pressure ulcers. Due to the ever-increasing number of older people, the demand for pressure mapping devices is rising. In addition to preventing pressure ulcers, pressure mapping devices help patients feel more comfortable and in the best possible posture during a wide range of medical procedures, including surgeries and intensive care, driving the market growth.
Challenges: High Initial Costs and Insufficient Public Awareness
The limited public awareness and high start-up costs hinder the market's expansion. Those smaller healthcare facilities or those with restricted funds may find pressure mapping devices prohibitively expensive to purchase and use. The price tag comprises the initial investment and the cost of professional training for healthcare workers and regular maintenance.
Additionally, more information on the value and application of pressure mapping tools needs to be added. An inefficient, harmful application of the technology can result, which challenges the market growth.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market are likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of an older population, the increasing number of people living with chronic conditions, and medical sensors are gaining more and more attention.
The growing demand for medical sensors, spurred by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the ability to detect diseases early, has driven the market growth. Additionally, several factors will influence the market throughout the projected period. Some of these trends include an uptick in the prevalence of crippling diseases like paralysis and multiple sclerosis, an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals, and an uptick in the number of lower limb amputations.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1563
Segmentation of Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market-
By Application-
• Hospital Beds/ Mattresses
• Wheelchair
• Foot Insoles
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Global Pressure Mapping Systems In Healthcare Market 2025-2034 full Research Repot latest version is now available.
Get Free Access to Demo Report, Excel Pivot and ToC: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/request-sample/1563
Latest Drivers Restraint and Opportunities Market Snapshot:
Key factors influencing the pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market are:
• Rising disposable income
• Increasing older global population
• Expanding knowledge of cutting-edge medical treatment
The following are the primary obstacles to the pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market's expansion:
• High cost
• Concerns about health
• Lack of awareness
Future expansion opportunities for pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market include:
• Improvement in patient propensity
• An Increasingly popular alternative to drapes
• Increasing number of patients
Key Industry Insights & Findings from the Report:
• The older global population and the growing emphasis on the quality of patient treatment are propelling the market.
• Healthcare practitioners and universities are increasingly adopting pressure mapping systems due to their advantages, and the importance of preventing pressure ulcers is driving the industry's growth.
• North America dominated the market and accounted for a global revenue share in 2023.
• The healthcare pressure mapping systems industry is slow because of high costs and a lack of public awareness.
Market Analysis:
Developments in sensor technology, data processing, and software evaluation tools are propelling pressure mapping systems. The top companies are also expected to release more advanced products, which would further speed up the market's growth. Pressure mapping sensors are increasingly used in portable healthcare wearables, a major factor for the market expansion.
Furthermore, healthcare practitioners and facilities have rapidly adopted pressure mapping systems due to the numerous benefits that have been widely publicized in driving the worldwide market for pressure mapping systems in healthcare.
List of Prominent Players in the Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market:
• Tekscan, Inc
• Sensor Products Inc
• PPS
• XSENSOR Technology Corporation
• Vista Medical
• FSRTEK
• Blue Chip Medical Products
Expert Knowledge, Just a Click Away: https://calendly.com/insightaceanalytic/30min?month=2025-02
Recent Developments:
• In August 2024, Tekscan boasted of launching its latest product, High-Speed TireScanTM. This lightweight but sturdy technology has allowed the tire industry and testing facilities to take repeatable readings of the dynamic contact patch pressure (DCPP) from belt-driven tires at speeds up to 165 mph (265 km/h).
• In June 2023, XSENSOR is pleased to announce that its ForeSite Intelligent Surface mattress solution is now prepared for clinical trials and evaluations. With a sensor-based system, you can improve patient safety and clinical workload productivity.
• In July 2023, Tekscan was pleased to announce that product availability in these key electronics markets has been enhanced. In response to consumer demand for retail availability of our FlexiForce sensors, we have formed direct partnerships with two of the most reputable online marketplaces for consumer electronics, DigiKey and Mouser. FlexiForce sensors are more accessible than ever before..
Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market Dynamics:
Market Drivers: Increasing Elderly Population
The world's elderly population is at increased risk for several health problems, including pressure ulcers. Due to the ever-increasing number of older people, the demand for pressure mapping devices is rising. In addition to preventing pressure ulcers, pressure mapping devices help patients feel more comfortable and in the best possible posture during a wide range of medical procedures, including surgeries and intensive care, driving the market growth.
Challenges: High Initial Costs and Insufficient Public Awareness
The limited public awareness and high start-up costs hinder the market's expansion. Those smaller healthcare facilities or those with restricted funds may find pressure mapping devices prohibitively expensive to purchase and use. The price tag comprises the initial investment and the cost of professional training for healthcare workers and regular maintenance.
Additionally, more information on the value and application of pressure mapping tools needs to be added. An inefficient, harmful application of the technology can result, which challenges the market growth.
North America is Expected to Grow with the Highest CAGR During the Forecast Period
The North American pressure mapping systems in the healthcare market are likely to register a significant revenue share and develop at a rapid CAGR in the near future. This is because of an older population, the increasing number of people living with chronic conditions, and medical sensors are gaining more and more attention.
The growing demand for medical sensors, spurred by advancements in healthcare infrastructure and the ability to detect diseases early, has driven the market growth. Additionally, several factors will influence the market throughout the projected period. Some of these trends include an uptick in the prevalence of crippling diseases like paralysis and multiple sclerosis, an increase in the number of people admitted to hospitals, and an uptick in the number of lower limb amputations.
Unlock Your GTM Strategy: https://www.insightaceanalytic.com/customisation/1563
Segmentation of Pressure Mapping Systems in Healthcare Market-
By Application-
• Hospital Beds/ Mattresses
• Wheelchair
• Foot Insoles
• Others
By Region-
North America-
• The US
• Canada
• Mexico
Europe-
• Germany
• The UK
• France
• Italy
• Spain
• Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific-
• China
• Japan
• India
• South Korea
• South East Asia
• Rest of Asia Pacific
Latin America-
• Brazil
• Argentina
• Rest of Latin America
Middle East & Africa-
• GCC Countries
• South Africa
• Rest of Middle East and Africa
About Us:
InsightAce Analytic is a market research and consulting firm that enables clients to make strategic decisions. Our qualitative and quantitative market intelligence solutions inform the need for market and competitive intelligence to expand businesses. We help clients gain competitive advantage by identifying untapped markets, exploring new and competing technologies, segmenting potential markets and repositioning products. Our expertise is in providing syndicated and custom market intelligence reports with an in-depth analysis with key market insights in a timely and cost-effective manner.
Contact us:
InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd.
Visit: www.insightaceanalytic.com
Tel : +1 551 226 6109
Asia: +91 79 72967118
info@insightaceanalytic.com
Contact Information:
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
Insight Ace Analytics
Diana D’souza
Tel: +1 551 226 6109
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results