Global Hepatitis B Treatment Market is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030
Global Hepatitis B Treatment Market is growing with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2025 ) Global Hepatitis B Treatment Market reached USD 4.4 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 5.9 billion by 2030, growing with a CAGR of 3.8% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
TherVacB Vaccine Development to Propel Global Hepatitis B Treatment Market
Viral hepatitis has long been an overlooked public health crisis, with Hepatitis B Virus (HBV) being a major contributor to global disease burden. HBV can lead to liver cirrhosis and cancer, causing approximately 880,000 deaths annually. In response, the United Nations' 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development has called for intensified global efforts to combat viral hepatitis and reduce its prevalence.
While a prophylactic vaccine exists to prevent HBV infection, an estimated 260 million people worldwide are chronically infected and unable to benefit from it. Currently, no curative treatment is available for chronic hepatitis B.
To address this unmet need, the European Commission has provided five-year funding through the Horizon 2020 program for the TherVacB project, led by Helmholtz Zentrum München. This initiative focuses on TherVacB, a therapeutic vaccine designed as an immunotherapy for HBV treatment. A three-year clinical trial, launched in 2022, aims to evaluate its efficacy in Europe and Africa.
Additionally, the project seeks to increase hepatitis B awareness by establishing a partner site in Tanzania, enabling local populations to diagnose and access treatment. These advancements, coupled with growing research initiatives, are expected to significantly drive the global hepatitis B treatment market in the coming years.
Market Segments
By Type (Acute, Chronic)
By Treatment (Immune modulator Drugs, Antiviral Drugs, Vaccines, Surgery)
By Distribution Channel (Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies)
By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Hepatitis B Treatment Market with 39.1% Share in 2022
In 2022, North America accounted for approximately 39.1% of the global hepatitis B treatment market, driven by favorable reimbursement policies, increasing FDA approvals, and a rise in clinical trials. The availability of financial assistance programs has played a crucial role in making hepatitis B treatments more accessible to patients in the region.
According to the Hepatitis B Foundation, various assistance programs help U.S. patients afford their medications. These include:
• Manufacturer-Sponsored Patient Assistance Programs
• Nonprofit Co-Pay Assistance Programs
• Mail-Order Discount Pharmacies
• Discount Prescription Cards
Major pharmaceutical companies, such as Gilead, offer cost assistance programs for hepatitis B medications like Vemlidy (Tenofovir alafenamide) and Hepsera (Adefovir). For example, Gilead’s Co-Pay Coupon Program covers up to $5,000 per year in out-of-pocket expenses for eligible insured patients. Meanwhile, the Patient Assistance Program provides free Vemlidy or Hepsera for qualifying uninsured patients.
Vemlidy, a once-daily treatment, has demonstrated similar efficacy to Viread while offering improved renal and bone safety parameters. Gilead remains committed to ensuring global access to Vemlidy, regardless of a patient’s location or financial status.
With strong support from reimbursement policies, increased clinical research, and pharmaceutical assistance programs, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the hepatitis B treatment market during the forecast period.
Market Key Players
• Bristol-Myers Squibb
• Gilead Sciences, Inc.
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Accord Healthcare Inc.
• Apotex Corp.
• Arbutus Biopharma
• Arrowhead Pharma
• Aurobindo Pharma Limited
• Lupin Pharmaceuticals Inc.
• Merck & Co. Inc.
Recent Developments
• On November 02, 2022, Gilead Sciences, Inc. announced that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approved the supplemental new drug application (sNDA) for Vemlidy (tenofovir alafenamide) 25 mg tablets as a once-daily treatment for chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection in pediatric patients 12 years of age and older with compensated liver disease.
• On November 1, 2022, Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc., a prominent company specializing in the development of messenger RNA medicines for infectious diseases and rare liver and respiratory diseases, announced a strategic partnership with CSL Seqirus, a global leader in vaccines. This collaboration encompasses research, development, manufacturing, and worldwide distribution of vaccines. CSL Seqirus possesses one of the largest influenza vaccine franchises globally. It operates as a division of CSL Limited.
