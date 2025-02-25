Gene Therapy Market is expected to reach US$ 51.22 billion by 2031
Gene Therapy Market is growing at a CAGR of 31.89% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2025 ) Global Gene Therapy Market reached US$ 4.67 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 51.22 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 31.89% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Rising Government and Private Investments Driving Growth in the Gene Therapy Market
Increasing funding and investments from governments and private companies are major catalysts for the global gene therapy market’s expansion. Governments worldwide are allocating substantial financial resources to establish specialized research centers focused on developing gene-based treatments for rare genetic disorders, cancer, and chronic diseases. This growing support underscores the recognition of gene therapy’s potential to address unmet medical needs and bring innovative treatments to the market.
Beyond government funding, private sector investments are significantly shaping the industry. Biotech companies are committing substantial resources to research and development (R&D), aiming to expand their footprint in the global market. Companies are also launching new operations and strategic collaborations to accelerate advancements in gene therapy.
A key milestone in the field was the launch of India’s first home-grown gene therapy for cancer, CAR-T cell therapy, on April 4, 2024. Introduced by India’s President, Smt. Droupadi Murmu, at IIT Bombay, this breakthrough therapy aims to make gene-based cancer treatments more accessible and affordable. Such innovations, backed by strong government and private-sector support, are set to revolutionize cancer care and other genetic disease treatments, fueling further growth and innovation in the gene therapy market.
Market Segments
By Therapy Type (Somatic Gene Therapy, Germline Therapy)
By Drug Class (Cardiology, Neurology, Oncology, Infectious Diseases, Inherited Diseases, Others)
By Region (North America, Europe, South America, Asia Pacific, Middle East, and Africa)
Market Regional Share
North America Dominates the Gene Therapy Market
North America holds the largest share (41.2%) of the global gene therapy market, driven by government funding, advancements in gene therapy research, and the rising prevalence of target diseases. The region continues to lead in research and development (R&D), with significant breakthroughs shaping the future of gene-based treatments.
A recent milestone in the industry is the U.S. FDA's approval of the first-ever redosable gene therapy for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa (DEB)—a rare skin disorder. The therapy, VYJUVEK (beremagene geperpavec-svdt), is authorized for patients six months and older. This topical gel works by delivering functional copies of the COL7A1 gene, promoting wound healing and sustained COL7 protein expression through redosing.
With continuous regulatory support, increased investment, and groundbreaking innovations, North America is expected to maintain its dominance in the global gene therapy market.
Market Key Players
• Novartis AG,
• Gilead Sciences,
• Jazz Pharmaceuticals
• Orchard Therapeutics,
• Bristol-Myers Squibb,
• Amgen,
• SiBiono Genentech,
• Shanghai Sunway Biotech Co
• Adapt immune Therapeutics
• Adverum Biotechnologies.
Recent Developments
• In Feb 2023 Charles River and Purespring Therapeutics Announce Gene Therapy Manufacturing Collaboration. The program leverages Charles River's established plasmid platform, eXpDN and decades of experience at the Company's plasmid DNA manufacturing center of excellence to support the first gene therapy platform targeting renal diseases, which affect approximately 840 million people, or roughly 10% of the global population.
• In May 2023 Forge Biologics and LabCorp partner for gene therapies development. The alliance will aim to shorten trial timeframes and eliminate analytical development restrictions, as well as solve any regulatory problems connected to manufacturing and development procedures.
