Global Cybersecurity Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 201 billion by 2031
Global Cybersecurity Market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2025 ) Global Cybersecurity Market reached USD 164 billion in 2023 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 201 billion by 2031. The market is growing at a CAGR of 11.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cyber-security-market
Market Dynamics
Government Policies and Regulations Driving Growth in the Cybersecurity Market
Government policies and regulations mandating strict cybersecurity standards are a key driver of growth in the global cybersecurity market. Regulations such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) require companies to implement robust security measures to protect the personal data of EU citizens. Similarly, regulatory frameworks worldwide are enforcing higher security standards to combat evolving cyber threats.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2024. This surge is fueled by factors such as the rising frequency of cyberattacks, increased cloud computing adoption, and the proliferation of connected devices.
Governments and organizations are proactively launching initiatives to enhance cybersecurity.
For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense introduced the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, requiring defense contractors to obtain certifications proving their cybersecurity compliance. Such initiatives are strengthening global cybersecurity infrastructure, reinforcing the market's continued expansion.
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cyber-security-market
Market Segments
By Solution
• Threat Intelligence and Response
• Identity and access management
• Data Loss prevention
• Threat mitigation
• Encryption
• Firewall
• Unified Threat Management
• Managed Security
• Others
By Type
• Network Security
• Cloud security
• Cyber Security
• End-Point security
• Wireless network Security
• Others
By Industrial Sector
• BSFI
• IT & Telecom
• Government
• Healthcare
• Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
• Others
Global Key Players
• Check Point Software Technologies,
• Fire Eye Inc.
• Intel Security
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Symantec Corporation
• Dell Technologies. Inc.
• Cyber Ark Software, Inc.
• Palo Alto Group
• Herjavec Group.
Recent Developments
• In March 2020, Microsoft, a U.S.-based software firm, launched Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. This unified endpoint security platform provides advanced threat protection, automated investigation and response, and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. The solution helps organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats across their endpoints.
• In June 2020, Cisco, a U.S.-based multinational digital communications brand, launched Cisco SecureX, an integrated security platform that provides visibility, automation, and orchestration across an organization's security infrastructure. The solution enables security teams to streamline their operations, detect and respond to threats, and automate incident response workflows.
Download Free Sample PDF: https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/cyber-security-market
Market Dynamics
Government Policies and Regulations Driving Growth in the Cybersecurity Market
Government policies and regulations mandating strict cybersecurity standards are a key driver of growth in the global cybersecurity market. Regulations such as the European Union’s General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) require companies to implement robust security measures to protect the personal data of EU citizens. Similarly, regulatory frameworks worldwide are enforcing higher security standards to combat evolving cyber threats.
According to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, the global cybersecurity market is projected to reach $300 billion by 2024. This surge is fueled by factors such as the rising frequency of cyberattacks, increased cloud computing adoption, and the proliferation of connected devices.
Governments and organizations are proactively launching initiatives to enhance cybersecurity.
For instance, in 2018, the U.S. Department of Defense introduced the Cybersecurity Maturity Model Certification (CMMC) program, requiring defense contractors to obtain certifications proving their cybersecurity compliance. Such initiatives are strengthening global cybersecurity infrastructure, reinforcing the market's continued expansion.
Customize Your Scope: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/cyber-security-market
Market Segments
By Solution
• Threat Intelligence and Response
• Identity and access management
• Data Loss prevention
• Threat mitigation
• Encryption
• Firewall
• Unified Threat Management
• Managed Security
• Others
By Type
• Network Security
• Cloud security
• Cyber Security
• End-Point security
• Wireless network Security
• Others
By Industrial Sector
• BSFI
• IT & Telecom
• Government
• Healthcare
• Aerospace, Defense and Intelligence
• Others
Global Key Players
• Check Point Software Technologies,
• Fire Eye Inc.
• Intel Security
• Cisco Systems, Inc.
• IBM Corporation
• Symantec Corporation
• Dell Technologies. Inc.
• Cyber Ark Software, Inc.
• Palo Alto Group
• Herjavec Group.
Recent Developments
• In March 2020, Microsoft, a U.S.-based software firm, launched Microsoft Defender for Endpoint. This unified endpoint security platform provides advanced threat protection, automated investigation and response, and endpoint detection and response (EDR) capabilities. The solution helps organizations to detect, investigate, and respond to advanced threats across their endpoints.
• In June 2020, Cisco, a U.S.-based multinational digital communications brand, launched Cisco SecureX, an integrated security platform that provides visibility, automation, and orchestration across an organization's security infrastructure. The solution enables security teams to streamline their operations, detect and respond to threats, and automate incident response workflows.
Contact Information:
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results
DataM Intelligence
Sai Kiran
Tel: +1 877 441 4866
Email us
----
This press release is posted on EmailWire.com -- a global newswire that provides Press Release Distribution Services with Guaranteed Results