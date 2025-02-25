Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 6,298.1 million by 2031
Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market is growing at a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period 2024-2031
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 25, 2025 ) The Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market reached USD 3,775.4 million in 2022 and is projected to witness lucrative growth by reaching up to USD 6,298.1 million by 2031. The diabetic neuropathy market is expected to exhibit a CAGR of 6.7% during the forecast period (2024-2031).
Market Dynamics
Rising Diabetes Cases Fueling Growth in the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market
The increasing prevalence of diabetes is a key driver of growth in the global diabetic neuropathy market. According to the International Diabetes Federation (IDF) Report 2021, approximately 537 million adults (20-79 years) were living with diabetes. This number is projected to rise to 643 million by 2030 and 783 million by 2045.
Nearly 75% of adults with diabetes reside in low and middle-income countries, and one in two adults with diabetes remains undiagnosed, exceeding 240 million people. In 2021 alone, diabetes contributed to over 6.7 million deaths and accounted for at least $966 billion in healthcare expenditures approximately 9% of total global spending on adults.
Furthermore, over 1.2 million children and adolescents are living with type 1 diabetes, while one in six live births around 21 million is affected by gestational diabetes. Additionally, approximately 541 million adults are at an increased risk of developing type 2 diabetes.
Market Segments
By Type
• Peripheral Neuropathy
• Autonomic Neuropathy
• Proximal Neuropathy
• Focal Neuropathy
By Drug Class
• Anti-Depressant
• Anti-Convulsant
• Opioids
• NSAIDs
• Others
By Distribution Channel
• Hospitals and Clinics Pharmacy
• Retail Pharmacy and Stores
• Online Pharmacy
Market Regional Share
North America Leads the Global Diabetic Neuropathy Market
North America holds the largest share of the global diabetic neuropathy market, accounting for approximately 39.9% of the total market. The rising prevalence of diabetes, particularly in the United States, is a major factor driving this dominance.
According to the CDC’s National Diabetes Statistics Report (2022), an estimated 37.3 million people in the U.S. have diabetes. Of these, around 28.7 million individuals—28.5% of the population—have been diagnosed, while approximately 8.5 million remain undiagnosed. The increasing diabetes burden in the region continues to fuel demand for effective diabetic neuropathy treatments and management solutions.
Market Global Players
• Depomed pharma,
• Eli Lilly,
• Daiichi Sankyo,
• Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd.,
• Xenoport,
• Grünenthal,
• Johnson and Johnson,
• Pfizer,
• GlaxoSmithKline
• Boehringer Ingelheim.
Recent Developments
• In March 2022, Daiichi Sankyo Company Limited, an innovative multinational healthcare company, obtained authorization in Japan to revise the indication of the analgesic “Tarlige Tablets” (mirogabalin besilate) from “peripheral neuropathic pain” to “neuropathic pain.”
• In July 2022, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., a privately held clinical-stage biopharmaceutical firm, and NeuroFront Therapeutics (Hong Kong) Limited, a biotech corporation, formed an exclusive alliance and commercialization contract for Novaremed’s innovative non-opioid investigational drug, NRD.E1, being designed for the therapy of diabetes-associated neuropathic pain and other neuropathic pain indications.
