Autotransfusion System Market Size, Share and Research Report 2024-2031
Global Autotransfusion System Market is expected to reach growth at a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2025 ) Global Autotransfusion System Market reached US$ 321.4 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 482.6 million by 2030 growing with a CAGR of 5.3% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
The increasing number of complex surgeries, such as cardiac, orthopedic, trauma, and major abdominal procedures, is driving demand for autotransfusion devices to manage significant blood loss.
With the rising incidence of chronic diseases, high-risk surgeries are becoming more common, necessitating effective blood management systems. According to the National Institute of Health, 54,418 cardiac surgeries were performed over 20 years, with isolated CABG being the most frequent. This number is expected to grow as more individuals develop cardiovascular conditions, further boosting the demand for advanced blood conservation techniques.
Market Segment
By Product Type: Intraoperative Autotransfusion Systems, Postoperative Autotransfusion Systems, Dual-Mode Autotransfusion Systems, Autotransfusion Accessories
By Techniques: Predeposit autologous donation (PAD), Acute normovolaemic haemodilution (ANH), Perioperative cell salvage (PCS)
By Application: Orthopedic, Neurology, Cardiology, Others
By End User: Hospitals, Specialty Clinics, Others
Market Geographical Size:
North America dominated the global autotransfusion system market in 2022, holding a 39.9% share, driven by key player strategies and product innovations.
In March 2023, Fresenius Kabi received FDA clearance for next-generation software for its Cell Saver Elite+ system, enhancing patient outcomes. Similarly, in April 2023, San Diego Blood Bank introduced Precision Blood Expansion, improving transfusion accuracy with advanced blood typing. These advancements, along with continuous product approvals, are fueling market growth in the region.
Market Key Players:
• BD
• Fresenius Kabi
• Zimmer
• Armstrong Medical
• Beijing ZKSK Technology
• Haemonetics
• LivaNova
• Terumo BCT
• Atrium Medical Corporation
• Medtronic
Key Development
On October 29, 2021, Morgan Stanley Infrastructure Partners invested in Specialty Care, the leading U.S. provider of outsourced clinical services to hospital operating rooms, serving 1,200+ hospitals across 46 states.
On March 2, 2023, Haemonetics received FDA 510(k) clearance for next-generation software for the Cell Saver Elite+ autotransfusion system, featuring 50+ automation enhancements, including manual mode, expanded wash volumes, and improved emergency options.
In September 2022, i-SEP obtained CE marking and launched same by i-SEP, an intraoperative autotransfusion device that preserves both platelets and red blood cells.
