Aquaculture Additives Market Size, Share, Industry Analysis and Forecast 2024-2031
Global Aquaculture Additives Market is expected to reach growth at a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
EMAILWIRE.COM, February 23, 2025 ) Global Aquaculture Additives Market reached US$ 10.89 billion in 2023 and is expected to reach US$ 16.10 billion by 2031, growing with a CAGR of 4.94% during the forecast period 2024-2031.
Market Dynamics
Technological advancements in aquaculture additive formulations and delivery systems are driving innovation and market growth.
Improved ingredient compositions, advanced delivery methods, and enhanced production techniques are optimizing the safety, efficiency, and sustainability of aquaculture additives. Industry investments in R&D and collaboration are accelerating technological progress, fostering competition, and addressing emerging challenges in fish farming. In January 2023, Nutreco and BiomEdit partnered to develop Biome-actives, a new class of feed additives leveraging microbiome technology to improve fish health and sustainability. This partnership marks a significant step in the discovery, development, and commercialization of next-generation aquaculture additives.
Market Segment
By Additive Type: Antibiotics, Antibiotics, Vitamins, Amino Acids, Minerals, Enzymes, Probiotics and Prebiotics, Binders, Others
By Species: Salmon, Tilapia, Carp, Catfish, Trout, Shrimp, Others
By Functionality: Disease Prevention and Control, Growth Promotion, Feed Efficiency Improvement, Water Quality Management, Others
By Form: Liquid, Dry, Powder, Granules, Others
By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Online Retail, Specialty Stores, Others
Market Geographical Size
The growing aquaculture industry, rising seafood demand, and supportive legislation are driving North America's aquaculture additives market.
In 2023, salmon harvests surged by 43% to 230.2 million, while farmed seafood production across the U.S., Canada, and Mexico exceeded 3.5 million metric tons in 2020. Key species include salmon, trout, shrimp, and shellfish. Aquafeed additives, surpassing 300,000 metric tons in 2020, play a crucial role in enhancing feed quality and animal health. Consumer preference for sustainably sourced seafood continues to rise, further boosting market growth.
Market Key Players:
• Archer Daniels Midland Company
• Alltech
• BASF SE
• Skretting
• Cargill Incorporated
• Koninklijke DSM N.V.
• Nutreco N.V.
• Novus International Inc.
• Evonik Industries AG
• Kemin Industries, Inc.
Key Development
In July 2023, Nor-Feed introduced Norponin Opti and Norponin Aqua, natural feed additives that reduce ammonia in aquaculture waste.
In December 2023, Skretting launched Nutra Terra, a next-generation hatchery feed designed for better resource efficiency and lower emissions.
In April 2023, Kemin AquaScience released Pathorol, a phytogenic feed additive that supports shrimp health by reducing parasitic infections and promoting hepatopancreatic function.
